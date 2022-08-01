ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘It can’t rain all the time’

Maybe it’s just the wear and tear of age bearing down on me, or maybe there’s something to it, but I just feel that the cumulative “badness” recently is really beginning to add up. I hate to make comparisons on natural disasters I’ve covered and say...
State program could bring $2,000 direct payments to Pennsylvanians

Harrisburg, Pa. — The PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians, is back in the General Assembly as Gov. Tom Wolf pushes for legislative support. "I first proposed the PA Opportunity Program back in February, but Republican leaders in the General Assembly just wouldn't get...
