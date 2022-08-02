Read on www.tipranks.com
Related
Motley Fool
Market Plunge: 2 Stock-Split Stocks Begging to Be Bought
A bad first half of 2022 for the S&P 500 hasn’t dampened investor enthusiasm for stock splits. Splits tend to be a bullish signal because they are only necessary after significant share price appreciation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August
The growth-centric Nasdaq 100 is home to three widely owned stocks that are cheaper than they've ever been.
CNBC
Pinterest shares jump after Elliott confirms it's the company's largest investor
Shares of Pinterest jumped 11% on Tuesday morning despite disappointing second-quarter earnings that missed analyst estimates. The company reported better-than-expected user numbers and received a statement of support from activist investor Elliott Management. Shares of Pinterest closed up 11% Tuesday, a day after activist investor Elliott Management confirmed it's Pinterest's...
tipranks.com
Last Minute Thought: Buy or Sell AMD Stock Before Earnings?
All eyes last week were drawn to the tech giants’ earnings but this week has some big names reporting too; after the market closes today, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) will grab hold of the earnings mic to deliver Q2’s results. Will it be a “drop the mic” quarter?...
IN THIS ARTICLE
tipranks.com
Tesla to Vote on 3-for-1 Stock Split to Increase Investor Accessibility
Tesla gapped up this morning, just ahead of a shareholder vote on a new stock split. A three-for-one share split should go quite some way to drawing new investor interest. Tesla (TSLA) is still pretty much the biggest name in electric cars. Getting the stock, however, has been challenging recently. Its high share price has kept some investors from buying in. However, that could change soon. Tesla shareholders are poised to vote later today, at 4:30 p.m. CT., on a three-for-one stock split that, according to reports, will make Tesla stock ownership “more accessible” to potential investors. The vote won’t start until the end of the trading day—4:30 p.m. CT.
5 Strong Dividend Stocks Around $10 to Buy Right Now
Despite posting record gains last month, the benchmark indexes plummeted on the first day of this month as worries about a potential recession dominated investor sentiment. As the market volatility...
tipranks.com
Equifax In troubled Waters; Issued Wrong Credit Scores
Equifax offered incorrect credit scores to thousands of consumers. The company blamed a coding error for the wrong calculations. Despite headwinds, EFX has a maximum Smart Score on TipRanks. Wall Street Journal reported that leading consumer credit reporting and data analytics company Equifax (NYSE:EFX) provided wrong credit scores to millions...
Motley Fool
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Bursting with Long-Term Potential
Watsco’s latest earnings highlight the quality in the high-yield stock. A leading producer of titanium dioxide, Tronox will pay investors to sit back and do nothing while watching the company grow. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
freightwaves.com
Yellow’s shares soar as LTL carrier posts strong quarter
Shares of Yellow Corp. soared more than 26% in after-hours trading Wednesday as the less than truckload carrier posted earnings per share that more than tripled consensus estimates and reported its highest quarterly operating income since 2007. Earnings per share came in at $1.17, compared to a net loss of...
AMTD Digital's stock surged 21,000% in a matter of days. Now it's worth more than Coca-Cola.
A virtually unknown Hong Kong company has become the latest "meme stock," joining companies like GameStop and AMC Entertainment in winning the hearts and dollars of online traders. Shares in AMTD Digital have soared a staggering 21,000% since the financial technology company went public in the U.S. last month, with its market value now topping bellwethers like Coca-Cola, Costco and McDonald's.
Alibaba shares pop as revenue beats expectations
Alibaba just posted flat revenue growth for the first time since becoming a public company, but investors don't seem to mind.
tipranks.com
HSBC brings dividends back amid split-up debate – is it time to buy?
HSBC Holdings’ (GB:HSBA) (NYSE:HSBC) has promised to bring dividends back to pre-pandemic levels as soon as possible, in a move analysts believe could help to push back against investor calls to break up the business. The bank also remained positive about its full-year outlook for 2022 and rewarded shareholders...
Sun Life shares up after earnings beat, U.K. unit sale
TORONTO (Reuters) -Sun Life Financial shares jumped on Thursday after reporting a better-than-expected second-quarter profit and announcing the sale of its U.K. business as well as an asset management partnership with the buyer, Phoenix Group Holdings.
Breaking Earnings: Bookings Holdings’ Revenue Dips in Q2
Bookings Holdings saw mixed second-quarter results with its earnings coming in at $19.08 per share after a $17.57 estimate. Revenue was a little light at $4.29 billion against the $4.32 estimate. Cheddar’s Michelle Castillo says the travel company might be feeling the same headwinds as Airbnb, “especially with a lot of cancellations due to airline shortages in the latter half of the quarter.” Booking Holdings’ stock was up 4% after hours.
tipranks.com
Cannabis Stocks are Undervalued, Says Analyst Sonny Randhawa; Here’s Why
Wall Street and key metrics back Sonny Randhawa’s claim that certain cannabis stocks are undervalued. In particular, three stocks stand out from the pack. Analyst Sonny Randhawa of Seaport Global Securities launched coverage on an array of Cannabis stocks as he believes a substitute scenario could unfold. He assigned Buy ratings to the following cannabis stocks – AAWH, CURLF, and GTBIF – which I am also bullish on. According to Randhawa: “With budgets constrained, we believe new customer penetration rates could accelerate as consumers spend more time at home and the bang-per-buck for cannabis vs alcohol keeps moving higher.”
tipranks.com
Valvoline Gears up to Divest Global Products Business, Post Q3 Results
Valvoline’s decision to divest the Global Products business is expected to boost the long-term prospects of the remaining business and value for its shareholders. In the near term, better-than-expected results for the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 would be another positive for its investors. Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) has...
tipranks.com
TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 2 Stocks Tick All the Boxes
Sometimes, what goes down must come up. After more than 5 months of losses to start the year, we’ve just had some 6 weeks of gains, featuring a 13% rebound in the S&P 500 and a 19% jump in the NASDAQ. We still don’t know if this rally will...
Newly minted meme stock darling AMTD slides after eye-popping surge
Aug 3 (Reuters) - Shares of AMTD Digital plunged 40% on Wednesday to snap an eye-popping rally fueled by retail investors this week that briefly took the Hong Kong-based fintech's market value past that of Facebook-owner Meta Platforms.
tipranks.com
Lightspeed Stock Plunges 12% Despite Meeting Earnings Estimates
Despite posting solid revenue growth, investors weren’t impressed with Lightspeed’s earnings report, as its losses widened and margins contracted. Shares of Lightspeed (LSPD) fell 12% after reporting earnings for its first quarter of Fiscal Year 2023. Earnings per share came in at -$0.12, which was in line with analysts’ consensus estimate of -$0.12. In the past nine quarters, Lightspeed has beat estimates six times.
tipranks.com
Why are Canopy Growth Shares Trending Higher?
Canopy Growth has appointed Christelle Gedeon as the company’s new Chief Legal Officer. Shares of Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) gained over 13% yesterday and are up more than 2% during the pre-market trading session today after the company announced that it has hired Christelle Gedeon, Ph.D., as the company’s new Chief Legal Officer.
Comments / 0