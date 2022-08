Prices at the gas pump continue to fall across the nation, state and county. Triple A reports that the average gas price is $4.18 a gallon this morning. That is a three-cent drop from yesterday, a 14-cent drop from last week and a 24-cent drop from last month. However, experts say the downward trend could come to an end soon thanks to a slight increase in demand for gas. Gas demand went up 750,000 barrels a day over the last week, increasing to 9.25 million barrels a day.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO