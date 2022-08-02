'The Last Of Us Part 2' Is "One Of The Greatest" Games Ever, Say 'Avengers: Endgame' Directors

Read on www.gamingbible.co.uk
Marvel's Kevin Feige Reveals One Key Way The MCU's Fantastic Four Reboot Will Be Different From The Previous Film Series
Fresh off the news of when Fantastic Four is coming out, Marvel’s Kevin Feige has shared a key way the MCU reboot will be different from the previous film series.
One Of The Best Mystery Games Ever Comes To PS5 And XSX Today
What Remains Of Edith Finch arrives on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S today, offering a free update to the super shiny version of the game for those who already own the affecting narrative experience on their previous generation console. It's a strange story, that of the...
Marvel has just revealed its biggest ‘crossover’ project since Avengers: Endgame
Marvel Studios seems to have revealed which forthcoming title will be its biggest since Avengers: Endgame.Interestingly, the identity of the project is a TV series. Since 2021, the film studio has released several shows that have tracked the journey of certain characters in between films, while also introducing brand new arrivals that aren’t likely to appear on the big screen.For example, WandaVision was a vital watch ahead of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness due to the inclusion of Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch, while the forthcoming Captain America film, led by Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson, might not make...
Kevin Feige Pitched an Early Version of ‘Avengers: Endgame’ in Which Thor, Captain America and All the ‘OGs’ Died
While “Avengers: Endgame” is certainly one of the most emotionally draining movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there was an alternate path in which the film was even more devastating. Like, a lot more. Co-director Joe Russo revealed on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast that during the...
The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel
The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
The Best Movies On Netflix Right Now - August 2022
From stunning originals to modern classics, these are the best movies on Netflix...
Daniel Kaluuya Reveals He Had to Bow Out of Black Panther 2 Due to Nope Scheduling Conflict
Daniel Kaluuya will not be reprising his role as W'Kabi in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. On Wednesday, sources confirmed to Variety that though he was asked to return, Kaluuya, 33, had already committed to starring in Jordan Peele's upcoming horror film Nope and therefore had to turn down the role.
ComicBook
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Poster Gives Cassie Lang a Comic-Accurate Costume
Scott Lang's daughter is going to be a full-grown superhero when Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania kicks off Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The first official poster for Ant-Man 3 was revealed by Marvel Studios Director of Visual Development & Concept Artist Andy Park ahead of the big Marvel Studios panel at San Diego Comic-Con. The art features Ant-Man, Wasp, and Cassie Lang in their superhero attire as Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror looms large in the background. While most fans may have been focused on our first official look at Kang the Conqueror, the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania poster also places Cassie Lang in a comic-accurate Stinger costume.
epicstream.com
Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch Return Confirmed
There's no denying that Elizabeth Olsen is one of Hollywood's hottest stars right now thanks to her involvement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness painted her character Wanda Maximoff as the villain, even teasing her demise at the end of the film, a lot of folks are still under the impression that we'll see more of the Scarlet Witch.
Netflix’s most expensive movie ever is becoming a cinematic universe
Netflix is going to turn its most expensive movie of all time into a franchise. On Tuesday, the streamer announced that The Gray Man is getting a sequel as well as a new spin-off film. Joe and Anthony Russo will return to direct the sequel, which will once again star Ryan Gosling as the titular CIA operative with Stephen McFeely writing the script.
Netflix's latest hit movie is getting a sequel and spin-off film
The Gray Man is getting a follow-up and a spin-off movie, Netflix has announced. Revealed in a press release, the streaming giant confirmed that it had greenlit two new projects in The Gray Man's embryonic cinematic universe. The announcement comes hot on the heels of the Netflix movie becoming the streamer's latest hit film, with audiences worldwide lapping up the Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans-fronted action-thriller flick. Gosling will return as Court Gentry, aka Sierra Six, for the sequel.
Two new 'Avengers' films coming to Marvel's slate
SAN DIEGO, July 23 (Reuters) - Two new "Avengers" movies will reach theaters in 2025, Walt Disney Co's (DIS.N) Marvel Studios announced on Saturday at a presentation to fans highlighting parts of its upcoming slate of superhero TV shows and films.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Breaks the Fourth Wall in New Marvel Trailer
Thanks to last weekend's San Diego Comic-Con panel, we've gotten a lot of updates regarding the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with blockbuster movies and Disney+ series arriving in the next few years. Next among them will be She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, a live-action series centered around fan-favorite Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). The Comic-Con panel debuted a new teaser trailer for the series, and it happened to provide the first full look at a major part of Jen's MCU debut. As Jen and Bruce Banner / Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) are having a conversation about her newfound powers, Jen turns to the camera and tells the audience that "he doesn't mean" what he said — and she then is surprised herself that she just said that.
NME
Watch the intense first trailer for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
The first trailer for Marvel’s highly anticipated Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has arrived. The trailer arrived on social media following the wrap of Marvel’s San Diego Comic Con panel. The trailer – which closed Marvel’s showcase at the event – includes several big revelations for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).
John Boyega Rejects Marvel for Now: I Want ‘Fresh Ideas’ and You Can’t Top ‘Iron Man’ Anyway
Click here to read the full article. It’s hard to go two or three months without an internet rumor claiming John Boyega is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One unconfirmed report from May said Boyega had already filmed a secret Marvel role, while another rumor dating back to 2021 claimed Boyega was involved in the “Captain Marvel” sequel “The Marvels.” However, Boyega has now shut down those rumors in an interview with Men’s Health, saying he is not interested in the MCU at this time. “That’s not in the vision for me now,” Boyega said about Marvel movies. “I want to...
Following William Shatner Comments, Star Trek Creator Gene Roddenberry's Son Shared How He Thinks His Dad Would Feel About Strange New Worlds
After William Shatner shared some controversial comments at San Diego Comic-Con, Rod Roddenberry weighed in on what his dad would think of Strange New Worlds.
Captain America: New World Order: What We Know About The Marvel Movie So Far
Captain America 4 will be here before you know it. Here's everything we know about New World Order so far!
IGN
Marvel's What If...? Season 2 Will Have Around 25 MCU Characters
What If…?’s first season was released on Disney+ on August 11, 2021, and was renewed for a second season which will release in early 2023 as part of Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The show introduced characters such as Captain Carter, exploring alternate timelines in the multiverse.
Iron Man Game Rumoured To Be In Development By EA
As well as its cinematic universe, Marvel has been making huge footprints in the gaming world of late. It's always had killer games (Spiderman 1 and 2 on the PS1 remain two of my ultimate comfort games), but their recent titles have been fantastic. From 2018's Spiderman, to Marvel's Avengers, to the critically adored Guardians of the Galaxy. Marvel's been having a good run in the video game world.
