West Duluth’s 2022 Spirit Valley Days Features A Full Schedule of Events

Read on kool1017.com
Related
Chilfest 2.0 Music Festival Bringing Live Music To Cloquet
Live music - and more - is coming to Cloquet later this month with Chilfest 2.0. The day-long event will be packed with art, merchandise and more. While it may seem summer is almost over, we still have a month left to enjoy all that it has to offer and that means live music and fun outdoor events. One of those is Spirit Valley Days in West Duluth.
FOX 21 Online
‘Festival of Sail’ Features Local Vendors and Entertainment
TWO HARBORS, Minn. — Tall ships aren’t the only festival attraction, local vendors set-up camp, keeping attendees entertained on land. Festival-goers can grab a bite to eat, listen to music, and shop a few northland businesses. There’s a wide-variety of vendors at the festival, including Duluth’s Lake Superior...
cbs3duluth.com
Historic Old Central High items set for auction causes community dust up
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Relics from Historic Old Duluth Central High School are set to be auctioned off on Saturday, but some alumni have mixed feelings. The Historic Old Central High School Museum Committee used to display items like marching band uniforms and other high school memorabilia in a museum inside the century-old building.
Historic Contents From Duluth Central High School Are Up For Auction
Whether you're an alumni or not, if you have any history in Duluth, you're likely well aware of Duluth Central High School. From the historic Duluth Central High School, which dates back to 1882 in downtown Duluth, to the Duluth Central High School that was built in 1971 near the intersection of Central Entrance and Pecan Avenue, it was a very important part of the city's history.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDIO-TV
You can own a piece of Historic Duluth Central High School
You can get your hands on a piece of Duluth’s history this weekend. Items from the old historic Duluth Central High School will be up for auction. The auction will take place on Saturday, starting at ten o’clock at Nordic Auction. Forrest Evavold, a collector and owner of...
Places To Get Vegan Ice Cream In The Duluth Area
Who doesn't love ice cream? The delicious treat is even better when summer rolls around but let's be honest, it is amazing no matter the time of the year. Those that have a big sweet tooth may want to enjoy ice cream but can't due to an allergy, intolerance, or personal preference. These days, more and more people are going vegan and thankfully, businesses are taking notice and creating more options for everyone.
cbs3duluth.com
Northland National Night Out celebrations; find your area’s event here
DULUTH, MN-- Communities across the Northland are preparing to host National Night Out celebrations this Tuesday, July 2. National Night Out aims to bring people together and create connections with local police officers. “Our greatest strength is the community we serve with,” said Duluth Chief Mike Tusken. Northland National...
Daily Telegram
Photos: Sneak a Peek night at the Head of the Lakes Fair
SUPERIOR — With temperatures that seemed more fitting for early October than early August, folks donned sweatshirts and pants as they visited the Head of the Lakes Fairgrounds in Superior for Sneak a Peek night on Tuesday, Aug. 2. Food, rides, games, livestock and car races were on display...
RELATED PEOPLE
Miller Hill Post Office Has Closed Its Doors
The Unites States Postal Service has announced they have closed their Miller Hill Post Office in Duluth. The office was located at 4901 Matterhorn Drive near the mall area. According to the Duluth News Tribune, Miller Hill Post Office closed due to the loss of its building lease. Miller Hill customers may pick up mail, packages, and post office box mail at the Duluth Main Post Office from August 15th through September 2nd.
FOX 21 Online
Spirit Valley Days Set to Return
DULUTH, Minn. – Spirit Valley Days is back to celebrate their 42nd year of recognizing what West Duluth has to offer. The three day event is put on by the West Duluth Business Club and features the Spirit Valley Days Signature Summer Parade on Thursday on Grand Avenue. Friday...
Historic Duluth Chinese Restaurant Closing End Of August
One of Duluth's favorite Chinese restaurants with historic ties is set to close at the end of the month. Its roots go all the way back to the 1950s with several notable events happening in its past. Huie's Chopsticks Inn will be closing on September 1st. The last day of...
Duluth Police Department Issues Traffic Advisory For Spirit Valley Days Parade
Summer is flying by and the beginning of August always means a West Duluth tradition! Spirit Valley Days kicks off on Thursday (August 4th) and it will be the start of an amazing weekend. Spirit Valley Days is an annual tradition and this year is no different. The weekend-long event...
IN THIS ARTICLE
perfectduluthday.com
The “Souvenir of Duluth” decorative pillow cover
It’s certainly no odder than the Pink Aerial Lift Bridge Dollhouse Toilet, but the Duluth pillow cover still qualifies as an oddity. I nabbed the image from an eBay listing circa 2018 and figured it was a one-off thing someone made, but then …. I noticed there is a...
FOX 21 Online
Awesome! Deer Shares Kisses With Young Pup In Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — A deer got quite loveable with a neighborhood dog in Duluth recently. Video from Peter Duvall shows the unique interaction of the deer licking the nose of his recently adopted pup, Bean, from the Douglas County Humane Society.
Minnesota State Fair Features 46 New Brews & Drinks for 2022 Including Some From Duluth
The Minnesota State Fair still has some surprises up its sleeve for this year's fair, they've just announced a whopping 46 new specialty brews and beverages will be available for 2022. Of those 46 new drink choices, all of them are Minnesota State Fair exclusives or are premiering to the...
Exploring The Historic Pottery Place In Red Wing, Minnesota
Duluth Urbex is at it again, this time exploring a historic building in Red Wing, Minnesota. They checked out the Pottery Place. The Potter Place describes the place as a an experience you won't forget. They have unique gifts and souvenirs from shops like Stockholm Pie, Mystic Guitars, Pottery Place Antiques and more. If you're looking for some food, you can get some grub at places like the Pie Place Café, Godfather's Pizza, and the General Store. There are also apartments for rent and retail space available as well.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
boreal.org
Delays and congestion expected during North Shore travel this weekend
From the Minnesota Department of Transportation - August 1, 2022. Motorists should expect delays when traveling towards and along the North Shore starting this Thursday, August 4 through Sunday, August 7 due to large events and construction impacts. With the Festival of Sail in Two Harbors and the Grand Marais Fisherman’s Picnic, traffic congestion is anticipated.
FOX 21 Online
Downtown Duluth Welcomes Eight Pop-Up Storefronts
DULUTH, Minn. — On Tuesday, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held to welcome new storefronts downtown Duluth. Eight business owners were selected for a Pop-Up Colab by the Greater Downtown Council and the Duluth 1200 Fund. The Colab grants $1,500 to each business, and rent-free space within several buildings...
mprnews.org
Tall ships — and crowds — set to arrive in Two Harbors this week
A fleet of tall-masted ships is set to sail in from Lake Superior to the small town of Two Harbors on Thursday — a change of venue for a festival that typically draws tens of thousands of attendees. Since 2008, the Festival of Sail has been held roughly every...
WDIO-TV
Pop-Up CoLab opens in downtown Duluth
There is a new way to support local business in a one-stop shop. A Pop-Up CoLab opened in downtown Duluth Tuesday. It currently houses eight small businessses that offer everything from cosmetics to clothing to cheesecake. “It means a whole lot to me because where I come from, things like...
KOOL 101.7
Duluth, MN
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
759K+
Views
ABOUT
Kool 101.7 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0