Diogo Jota signs long-term extension with Liverpool

Man Utd transfer news LIVE: Jamie Vardy lined up as Cristiano Ronaldo replacement, Sergino Dest contact made
MANCHESTER UNITED are looking at replacements for Cristiano Ronaldo, according to reports. Boss Erik ten Hag says it was "unacceptable" for Ronaldo to leave Old Trafford before the end of Sunday’s friendly against Rayo Vallecano. The wantaway Portuguese superstar made his first appearance of Manchester United’s pre season but...
Transfer news LIVE: Frenkie de Jong ‘wants London move’, Bernardo Silva to Barcelona close, Cristiano Ronaldo latest
THE Frenkie de Jong saga is set to go down to the wire as the transfer window hots up. Manchester United have had a £72m bid accepted by Barcelona and have insisted they would not pursue the player if they didn't believe he wanted to join. But Todd Boehly...
Report: Manchester United Close to Signing Former Tottenham Midfielder
According to The Telegraph, Manchester United are holding talks with an experienced midfielder about becoming a player-coach for the reserve team.
Chelsea are to turn their attention to £40m-rated Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters - as Thomas Tuchel looks to bolster his defence once again with Brighton's Marc Cucurella on the verge of joining for £50m
Chelsea have registered an interest in signing Kyle Walker-Peters this summer as Thomas Tuchel looks to add another defender to his squad ahead of the 2022-2023 campaign. The Blues previously tried to sign Matthijs de Ligt, Presnel Kimpembe, Nathan Ake and Jules Kounde during the summer window, but deals fell through for various reasons.
James Maddison told sealing Newcastle transfer would be ‘step forward’ in his career from Leicester
JAMES MADDISON should get in the car and drive to Newcastle to take a "step forward" in his career, according to Danny Mills. The Leicester playmaker, 25, is the subject of a hot pursuit from the Magpies as Eddie Howe desperately tries to add attacking reinforcements before the transfer window closes.
"The Perfect Window" - Fabrizio Romano Discusses Liverpool, Man City And Arsenal's Summer Business
Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed which Premier League club he believes has had the most successful transfer window. It has been an extremely busy summer for clubs in England’s top division so far, with 11 of them having already spent over £50m, and 5 of them already spending over £90 million!
Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Delighted With New Diogo Jota Deal
Liverpool manager Jurgen comments on Diogo Jota's new long-term deal.
Report: Hakim Ziyech Links to Manchester United Are True
Hakim Ziyech, currently at Chelsea has suddenly been linked with a possible reunion with Erik Ten Hag at Manchester United this summer ahead of a possible exit from Stamford Bridge this summer.
Report: Todd Boehly Is 'Reluctant' To Sanction Cesar Azpilicueta's Exit
Captain Cesar Azpilicueta has been very up-front with his desire to depart, though recent reports cast a bit of doubt on a transfer that at one point seemed to be inevitable.
Friday’s Toffee Bites: Onana update, Coady interest, Robles returns
We’re one day away from the season starting! COYB!. Stay tuned for our big Everton Season Preview Series which starts in just a few hours, covering every aspect of the team you need to know. Frank Lampard addresses team fitness latest and the team’s transfer plans ahead of tomorrow’s...
West Ham To Make Another Bid For Star Midfielder Who'd Join Liverpool 'Immediately'
West Ham are expected to lodge a new bid for Lille midfielder Amadou Onana, after having an initial offer rejected by the French club, according to Foot Mercarto,. The Hammers have had a strong transfer window so far and have recently confirmed the signing of Gianluca Scamacca for £30.5m from Sampdoria.
‘What You Can Expect Them to Do Is Be Fighting for Those Four Trophies’ - John Barnes on Quadruple Chances
Last season saw Liverpool play every game possible, reaching and winning both domestic cup finals before defeat in the Uefa Champions League final in Paris, aswell as this Liverpool also took the Premier League title to the final day, coming closer to winning the quadruple than any team ever has before. Liverpool legend John Barnes expects more of the same looking ahead to the upcoming campaign.
Best free transfer XI available for Premier League clubs with month left of window including Andrea Belotti and Januzaj
THERE are some big names still available on free transfers this summer including THREE former Manchester United stars and a Real Madrid legend. Ex-Reds winger Adnan Januzaj, 27, spent the last six years playing for Real Sociedad where he scored 23 goals in 166 appearances. But he is yet to...
Report: Manchester City Want To Loan Sergio Gomez To City Football Group Side Girona
Manchester City have reportedly made a formal offer for Anderlecht left-back Sergio Gomez amid the rumours that they have walked away from the deal for Marc Cucurella effectively letting Chelsea a free run at the Spanish defender.
Vieira on 'difficult' pre-season, team news and being ready for 'challenge'
Manager Patrick Vieira has been speaking to the media before the opening game of the Premier League season. Crystal Palace and Arsenal kick off the campaign on Friday, with Vieira admitting his side's pre-season training has been "difficult" because the team were split into two groups. Here's what else he...
Several Players Missing From Liverpool Training Photos Ahead Of Fulham Premier League Clash
A number of players were not pictured in training for Liverpool on Thursday as they stepped up their preparations for the big Premier League kick-off against Fulham on Saturday.
Report: Stoke City Are Favourites To Sign Manchester City Striker Liam Delap On Loan
Liam Delap has been linked with a loan move away from City this summer and Stoke City are now looking to be favourites to sign the player. Manchester City are keen for the player to have some first-team experience but will not let him leave on a permanent deal.
Mikel Arteta confident Arsenal ‘ready to go to a different level’ with signings
Mikel Arteta suggested the arrivals of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City will add a winning edge to a side that finished fifth last season
Arsenal face Man City in opener as Womens Super League fixtures released
2022/23 Barclays Women’s Super League fixtures by Michelle. The 2022/23 Barclays WSL fixtures have been announced, and Arsenal Women will begin the new season with a trip to face Manchester City on September 10/11. Arsenal Women´s first home game comes the following weekend, when they host Brighton & Hove...
Report: Roma Closing In On Signing Eric Bailly From Manchester United
AS Roma have now reportedly accelerated their pursuit of Manchester United central defender Eric Bailly and are said to be closing in on the signing of the Ivory Coast international on loan, claim reports.
