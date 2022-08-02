ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorcyclist fatally shot in Azle has now been identified

The motorcyclist fatally shot in Azle over the weekend has now been identified as an Azle man named Brian Turner.

Azle police report that Turner was riding on Highway 199 on Sunday when he was shot by someone in a passing vehicle.

He was found in the middle of the road with his crashed bike nearby. Turner was flown to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the gunman got away and detectives are hoping someone will come forward with information leading to an arrest.

