kscbnews.net
Seward Coach Leaves for Northwestern Oklahoma State
For the second straight summer, a Seward softball coach is leaving the school to coach the softball program at Northwestern Oklahoma State. Casady Webb leaves Seward after one season after Ryan Wondrasek left Seward for the division 2 program in Alva last year. Webb’s Saints were 26-27 and took fifth in the Jayhawk with a 14-18 conference record. Seward made a run in the Region 6 Softball Tournament in Dodge City and finished as the runner up to Butler. The next Seward coach will be the program’s fifth in the past seven years. Andrea Gustafson finished her SCCC run in 2017, Abby Bolton coached in 2018, Wondrasek in 2019, 2020, and 2021, and Webb coached in 2022. Webb is a native of Davis, Oklahoma and was an assistant at Seminole State before coming to Liberal. Here is SCCC’s media release followed by Northwestern Oklahoma State’s media release.
Pratt Athletics puts together stellar ending season
The Pratt Athletics traveling baseball team ended their season a game short of the state championship this summer, but more than the season’s end, the team and supporters will remember a 7-year journey full of growth, friendships and fun competition. Led by coaches Tony Helfrich, Steve Rice, Eric Welch...
Melvin E. (Mel) Riggert Col. (Ret ) USAF
Mel began life in Nashville, Kansas, and grew up on the family farm outside of Preston, Kansas where he attended classes in a one room schoolhouse. After graduating from Preston High School, Mel attended Pratt Junior College before transferring to and graduating from Colorado A&M University. While at university, he played football and was a proud ‘Aggie.’ Upon graduating college, Mel joined the USAF and received his commission. He trained as a flight engineer and as a pilot. His many tours of duty included Air Force bases at Ramey, Travis, Tinker, Altus, and back again to Travis. A Vietnam veteran, he flew search and rescue missions over Southeast Asia. Aircraft he flew included the B36, C124, C130, C141, and C5. In 1980, he retired as a full Colonel.
Darrel Edward Brehm
Darrel Edward Brehm passed away Sunday, July 24, 2022 at Pratt Regional Medical Center. He was 83. Darrel was born on June 23, 1939, in Pratt, Kansas, to Edward Andrew Brehm and Edith Ilene (Dauner) Brehm. He attended Pratt and Fairview (a two room country school) schools through the 8th...
Patton seeks to help nephew with Portraits for Parker event
John Patton, owner of John Patton Photography in Pratt, is currently running a Portraits for Parker event in his studio to raise money for his great-nephew Parker. Located in the First Street strip mall at 1219 E. First Street in Pratt, Patton’s photography services include family photos, business shots, and pet portraits.
Outstanding Pratt citizens honored with special displays
For the last three and half months, the Pratt County Historical Museum on South Ninnescah has been honoring fourvoutstanding women of our community with a special display. Jeanne Carson, Barabara Shinkle, Sharon Brehm, and Dorotha Giannangelo were picked by museum personnel for the special feature. Museum Director Charmayne Swanepoel said...
Hutchinson man hospitalized after truck rolls into ditch
RENO COUNTY—A Hutchinson man was injured in an accident just before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Reno County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Peterbilt 379 driven by 66-year-old Steven Bradley Hazen of Hutchinson was southbound on Kansas 61 at Parallel when the vehicle left the roadway to the right. The driver overcorrected and rolled into the ditch.
Federal lawsuit filed against Salina, Hutchinson restaurant owner
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A federal lawsuit has been filed against a Salina and Hutchinson restaurant owner for not paying some of their employees the minimum wage, among other violations. Documents were filed last week by the U.S. Department of Labor against the owners of Dimaru in Salina and Mr....
'American-food' buffet restaurant in Great Bend to open this fall
It was just three years ago that Dennis Crouse and Rick Riggs began operating RePerks and now they are setting the table for a new venture. Their new restaurant will be a separate entity, located next door to RePerks in the Zarah Building at Lakin & Main where construction is ongoing. Its name is Tellers 1872. RePerks is a coffee house/café.
Warren visits Pratt while seeking Attorney General votes
Kansas Senator Kellie Warren is not afraid to talk about her conservative views and support of Kansas values, she is not afraid to profess her Christian faith (the base for her moralistic approach to public service) and she is not afraid to fight for small business, constitutional protections and citizens she represents, she said Thursday, July 28 during a visit in Pratt.
kiowacountysignal.com
Unusual outages limit electricity in Kiowa County
Electrical outages in Greensburg on July 19 and 27 were uncomfortable but explainable, and resolved fairly quickly, but another electrical outage that covered much of Kiowa County over the weekend was a bit harder to explain, or understand. “Our electric crew was working to replace a pole on South Maple...
Two more nighttime fires for HFD
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Two other fires Tuesday night added to the stress for Hutchinson firefighters. At 8:41 p.m. firefighters were called to 628 West 22nd. That grease fire was quickly contained. Then at 1:35 this morning, fire crews were called to a garage fire attached to a home. Three...
Man arrested in arson case wanted permanent address
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A man who claims to be from Maryland took a unique way to establish a permanent address with his arrest early Wednesday morning. Robert Laney, who says he is homeless, was arrested at the W. 30th Avenue Yesway store on suspicion of arson. According to the Reno Co. Sheriff’s Department Laney allegedly set fire to a dumpster at the convenience store. When he was detained by law enforcement he said he needed to be taken to jail so he would have a permanent address to collect his disability check and move on from Hutchinson.
Investigation continues into Reno County gas plant explosion
RENO COUNTY — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration says their investigation into the April 14 explosion and fire at the Haven Midstream gas facility near Haven is still open. No timeline was given as to when their investigation would conclude but did say that such investigations usually take as long as six months to complete.
