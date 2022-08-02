ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Junction City, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Legacy Kansas open by reservation only

The Brookville Hotel closed its doors in March 2020 after opening in the 1870s. In February 2021, Munsons’ Prime Steak House of Junction City burned to the ground. Owners of the steakhouse and Munson Angus Farms of Geary County Chuck and Deanna Munson, weren’t ready to leave the restaurant business and so they expressed interest in buying and reopening the Brookville Hotel.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Salina Post

Pride of the Prairie opens Friday at Rolling Hills Zoo

Less than nine months since breaking ground, Rolling Hills Zoo (RHZ) is thrilled to announce the opening their new exhibit, Pride of the Prairie, on Friday. Mimicking the savanna grasslands of Africa, the native tall grass prairies of Kansas served as the inspiration for Rolling Hills Zoo’s new African lion experience which encompasses nearly 20,000 sq. ft. This new exhibit doubles the size of the lions’ original outdoor yard and includes a massive visitors’ cave, a new indoor habitat and additional off-exhibit housing.
SALINA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Junction City, KS
State
Kansas State
City
Girard, KS
Junction City, KS
Society
Local
Kansas Society
Local
Kansas Lifestyle
Junction City, KS
Lifestyle
City
Manhattan, KS
Pratt Tribune

Forage Field Day slated Aug. 18 near Salina

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Organizers of the Central Kansas Warm Season Forage Field Day, scheduled for Aug. 18, said the event will showcase work being done in central Kansas to improve forages for cattle producers in the state. Cade Rensink, the director of the Central Kansas Extension District, staff in...
SALINA, KS
Liberal First

Governor Kelly joins USDA undersecretary to announce Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement

Helping food-insecure people get food remains a priority, and recently, some action from the State of Kansas was announced to help with just that. Monday, Governor Laura Kelly was joined by U.S. Department of Agriculture Undersecretary Jenny Moffitt and Kansas Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam at Just Food food bank in Lawrence to announce a new program that will purchase and distribute locally grown, produced, and processed food to food insecure Kansans.
KANSAS STATE
Pratt Tribune

Yearning to fly

In my writing about Kansas and Kansans, I discover many stories of flying. One of my personal sayings is, “that those farm boys spending hours doing hard work said there is a better way to do this, and did it, and looked to the clouds, and went there. This ‘yearning’ that seems to drive the American spirit has been the seed that took us to be the Bread Basket of the World and the Air Capital of the World.
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Camp#Leadership Skills#Shooting Sports#Youth Development#Rock Springs Ranch
KSN News

KDHE updates blue-green algae advisories for Kansas lakes

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — One Kansas lake was lowered from warning status to watch status, and one was lifted from watch status on the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s (KDHE) blue-green algae advisory on Thursday. Marion Reservoir in Marion County was lowered on Aug. 4. Milford Lake Zone A, Dickinson and Geary Counties was […]
TOPEKA, KS
Pratt Tribune

KDA releases Kansas Agribusiness Commodity Flow Study

MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture has published a Kansas Agribusiness Commodity Flow Study, which analyses the movement of crops, livestock, and other agricultural products within and from the state of Kansas. The study was the result of a need identified through KDA’s Ag Growth Strategy project which indicated that multiple sectors across Kansas agriculture would benefit from a thorough understanding of commodity flow both intra and interstate.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

High demand for meat impacting local butchers

KSNT (TOPEKA)- Since the start of the pandemic there has been a push to get back to buying local, and now across the country, local butchers are having a hard time keeping up with the demand. Drew Forester, owner of Fairview Farms, a local butcher in Topeka, told 27 News he is currently booked out […]
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
LJWORLD

Gov. Laura Kelly appears in Lawrence to announce statewide program addressing food insecurity with locally-sourced food

Gov. Laura Kelly appeared at Just Food in Lawrence Monday afternoon and announced a new partnership between the state of Kansas, the Kansas Department of Agriculture, and the United States Department of Agriculture aimed at helping Kansans struggling with food insecurity. Funds from the Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement...
LAWRENCE, KS
KSN News

Both sides react to Kansas abortion vote

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Both sides of the abortion issue are sharing their reaction after Kansas voters rejected a constitutional amendment on abortion in Tuesday’s primary election. Some of the groups that have released statements are the anti-abortion groups, the Catholic Diocese of Wichita and the Value Them Both Coalition, and the abortion-rights groups, Trust […]
KANSAS STATE
MSNBC

Joe: No doubt the message from Kansas reached Washington last night

Homeowners Are Trading In Their Doorbell Cams For This. California Gov Will Cover The Cost To Install Solar If You Own A Home In These Zip Codes. If you like to play Age of Empires, you'll love this game. No Install. Kachava /. SPONSORED. Hands Down! The World's Healthiest Breakfast.
Missouri Independent

Kansas voters defeat anti-abortion amendment in unexpected landslide

OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Voters in a landslide Tuesday defeated a proposed amendment to the Kansas constitution that would have stripped residents of abortion rights, defying polling and political observes who expected a close result. The ballot measure was failing by a 63-37 margin at 9:45 p.m. as voters responded to an intense and costly campaign marked […] The post Kansas voters defeat anti-abortion amendment in unexpected landslide appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KANSAS STATE
kfdi.com

Woman arrested for southeast Kansas murder

A Topeka woman has been arrested in connection with a homicide in southeast Kansas. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said a 41-year-old woman was arrested near Iola, in Allen County on Monday evening. She was booked into the Neosho County jail. The woman is a suspect in the shooting death...
TOPEKA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy