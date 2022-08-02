Jodi Tedder of Greensburg is among those listed on the Pittsburg State University 2022 spring semester honor rolls. To qualify for Dean’s Scholastic Honors, a student must complete at least 12 semester hours, receive a grade point average (GPA) of 3.6000 for all credit course work that semester and have no grade lower than a B and no grade of I in any course during the semester. To qualify for All-A Scholastic Honors, a student must complete at least 12 semester hours, receive a grade of A in all credit course work for the semester and have no grade of I in any course work during the semester.

GREENSBURG, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO