Outstanding Pratt citizens honored with special displays
For the last three and half months, the Pratt County Historical Museum on South Ninnescah has been honoring fourvoutstanding women of our community with a special display. Jeanne Carson, Barabara Shinkle, Sharon Brehm, and Dorotha Giannangelo were picked by museum personnel for the special feature. Museum Director Charmayne Swanepoel said...
Tedder named to PSU ‘22 Spring Honors list
Jodi Tedder of Greensburg is among those listed on the Pittsburg State University 2022 spring semester honor rolls. To qualify for Dean’s Scholastic Honors, a student must complete at least 12 semester hours, receive a grade point average (GPA) of 3.6000 for all credit course work that semester and have no grade lower than a B and no grade of I in any course during the semester. To qualify for All-A Scholastic Honors, a student must complete at least 12 semester hours, receive a grade of A in all credit course work for the semester and have no grade of I in any course work during the semester.
Darrel Edward Brehm
Darrel Edward Brehm passed away Sunday, July 24, 2022 at Pratt Regional Medical Center. He was 83. Darrel was born on June 23, 1939, in Pratt, Kansas, to Edward Andrew Brehm and Edith Ilene (Dauner) Brehm. He attended Pratt and Fairview (a two room country school) schools through the 8th...
Shelly Reene Robles
Protection – Shelly Reene Robles, 45, passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022 at Comanche County Hospital. She was born on December 30, 1976 in Pratt to John L and Bonita “Bonnie” (Bishop) Rojas. Shelly married Victor Alejandro “Alex” Robles on December 14, 2019 in Protection. They were married for 2 years.
Smith brings a bigger perspective to Chamber leadership job
New Pratt Area Chamber of Commerce Director Ashley Smith said she enjoyed visiting with many local business owners and citizens last Thursday on S. Main during a July 28 Welcome Event. She said her position as director and the welcoming response she has received is not something she takes lightly. She said she looks forward to finding ways to grow and foster relationships between the people and businesses who make up the Pratt landscape.
Kansas State Fair Grandstand tickets still available
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Tickets for the 2022 Kansas State Fair Nex-Tech Grandstand lineup are still available! The lineup: The Grandstand offers general admission starting at $10-30, as well as special seating areas: Mel Hambelton Ford Party Pit: Seating directly in front of the stage Metal and Soul VIP Tables: A VIP patio for six […]
Pratt Athletics puts together stellar ending season
The Pratt Athletics traveling baseball team ended their season a game short of the state championship this summer, but more than the season’s end, the team and supporters will remember a 7-year journey full of growth, friendships and fun competition. Led by coaches Tony Helfrich, Steve Rice, Eric Welch...
Hutchinson man hospitalized after truck rolls into ditch
RENO COUNTY—A Hutchinson man was injured in an accident just before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Reno County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Peterbilt 379 driven by 66-year-old Steven Bradley Hazen of Hutchinson was southbound on Kansas 61 at Parallel when the vehicle left the roadway to the right. The driver overcorrected and rolled into the ditch.
Two more nighttime fires for HFD
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Two other fires Tuesday night added to the stress for Hutchinson firefighters. At 8:41 p.m. firefighters were called to 628 West 22nd. That grease fire was quickly contained. Then at 1:35 this morning, fire crews were called to a garage fire attached to a home. Three...
Federal lawsuit filed against Salina, Hutchinson restaurant owner
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A federal lawsuit has been filed against a Salina and Hutchinson restaurant owner for not paying some of their employees the minimum wage, among other violations. Documents were filed last week by the U.S. Department of Labor against the owners of Dimaru in Salina and Mr....
Joely Rogers named Head Softball Coach
Pratt, Kan. – Pratt Community College (PCC) is excited to announce the hiring of Joely Rogers as the next Head Softball Coach. Coach Rogers started on campus Monday, July 11 and is already busy recruiting for the fall semester. “We are thrilled to have Joely Rogers join our coaching...
Appraisal laws a contention for some in Pratt County
Pratt County Commissioners have been hard at work hearing community updates and conducting business that will benefit citizens of Pratt County. Some items on their July 5 agenda brought visitors to the meeting chamber, and attention to difficulties that have long sought resolution. Circles of Hope, Pratt, representatives Mike and...
Warren visits Pratt while seeking Attorney General votes
Kansas Senator Kellie Warren is not afraid to talk about her conservative views and support of Kansas values, she is not afraid to profess her Christian faith (the base for her moralistic approach to public service) and she is not afraid to fight for small business, constitutional protections and citizens she represents, she said Thursday, July 28 during a visit in Pratt.
North Main shut down during propane leak problem last week
The City of Pratt Fire Department was called into action Thursday, July 28 when a propane leak was reported on the north side of the tracks near Main Street. A strong odor of propane had been reported and emergency personnel including the city fire, Pratt County Sheriff, Pratt Police Department, Pratt EMS and Pratt Emergency Management all responded. Within minutes all lanes of traffic were shut down on N. Main Street just north of Home Lumber and past InteGreen Services.
