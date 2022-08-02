ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visit the Grave of the ‘Oklahoma Giant’ a Sooner State Legend!

Have you ever heard the story of the 'Oklahoma Giant' before? This tale is more fact than fiction and features a real-life giant by the name of Lewis W. Wilkins from Enid, OK. He's a true Sooner State legend and was once named the tallest man in the world! Standing at around 8.2 feet tall he literally towered over everyone he met.
ENID, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma men arrested after posting videos of crime on social media

MAJOR COUNTY, Okla. — The Major County Sheriff's Office arrested two men after they recorded themselves committing a crime. Deputies said the men recorded themselves shooting roadway signs. Things became more serious once it became apparent that bullets were flying toward homes and pastures beyond the road signs. Authorities...
MAJOR COUNTY, OK
okcfox.com

Inflation raising Oklahoma rent rates

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Rents in Oklahoma are on the rise due to inflation. Inflation is currently at its highest rate in 40 years, and rapidly rising housing costs are a key contributor. While the market has cooled slightly from the summer of 2021's peaks, the national median rent...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Associated Press

Inmate in Oklahoma kills officer at privately run prison

HOLDENVILLE, Okla. (AP) — A corrections officer has died after being attacked by an inmate at an Oklahoma prison, officials said on Monday. The attack on officer Alan Jay Hershberger happened Sunday at the Davis Correctional Facility, which is a privately run prison in Holdenville about 70 miles (115 kilometers) southeast of Oklahoma City. Department of Corrections officials said in a press release that inmate Gregory Thompson, 49, attacked Hershberger from behind with a homemade weapon while a group of inmates was returning to a housing area from recreation. Thompson has been placed in isolation and an investigation was underway. Thompson is serving a life sentence for a 2003 first-degree murder conviction out of Oklahoma County. He also has a pending five-year sentence for a 2010 first-degree manslaughter conviction out of Pittsburg County, prison records show. That case involved the stabbing death of another inmate at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester in 2009.
HOLDENVILLE, OK
KOCO

Graduation celebration goes horribly wrong at Quail Springs Mall

OKLAHOMA CITY — A graduation celebration went horribly wrong at the Quail Springs Mall. An active shooter scare caused mass panic at the mall over the weekend. A hair salon had set off party poppers inside. It was a terrifying day for many. Kim Powell and her daughter were...
Houston Chronicle

An Oklahoma city's first openly gay mayor resigned. Then came the fallout.

THE VILLAGE, Okla. - Adam Graham had been mayor less than a month when he saw them: Two police officers from the next city over, the wealthiest in Oklahoma, stopping a Black driver in his middle-class community. As the first openly gay leader of The Village, he'd pledged to create...
News On 6

Police Release Bodycam Video Of Suspected Kidnapper’s Arrest

A terrified metro mother reported a missing child on Wednesday from a ballpark near Britton Road and the Lake Hefner Parkway. Oklahoma City police said the woman’s 10-year-old son was abducted from the Sandlot ballpark and later arrested Ryan Miller, 39, on one complaint of kidnapping. Police officials said...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Investigation underway after two teenagers shot in Moore

MOORE, Okla. — Police are investigating after two teenagers were shot overnight in Moore. The shooting occurred shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday in a parking lot near Northwest 27th Street and Shields Boulevard. Police told KOCO 5 that one of the teenage boys was shot and ran. He was...
MOORE, OK

