Kansas anglers pull in over 300 pounds of catfish, win tournament
ATCHISON (KSNT) – A pair of Kansas fishermen made waves over the weekend when they brought in 300 pounds of catfish during a tournament on the Missouri River. Craig Norris of Meriden and Tyson Burnett of Council Grove took part in a catfish tournament organized by the PBSS Flathead Club that ran from July 30-31 […]
High demand for meat impacting local butchers
KSNT (TOPEKA)- Since the start of the pandemic there has been a push to get back to buying local, and now across the country, local butchers are having a hard time keeping up with the demand. Drew Forester, owner of Fairview Farms, a local butcher in Topeka, told 27 News he is currently booked out […]
Pratt Tribune
Kansas youth explore new skills at 4-H summer camp
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. – Rock Springs Ranch, the state 4-H center, south of Junction City, has been a hub for youth development in Kansas for more than 75 years. This summer is no exception. At 4-H summer camp, youth from across Kansas come together for an immersive learning experience....
Liberal First
Governor Kelly joins USDA undersecretary to announce Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement
Helping food-insecure people get food remains a priority, and recently, some action from the State of Kansas was announced to help with just that. Monday, Governor Laura Kelly was joined by U.S. Department of Agriculture Undersecretary Jenny Moffitt and Kansas Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam at Just Food food bank in Lawrence to announce a new program that will purchase and distribute locally grown, produced, and processed food to food insecure Kansans.
KDHE updates blue-green algae advisories for Kansas lakes
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — One Kansas lake was lowered from warning status to watch status, and one was lifted from watch status on the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s (KDHE) blue-green algae advisory on Thursday. Marion Reservoir in Marion County was lowered on Aug. 4. Milford Lake Zone A, Dickinson and Geary Counties was […]
KAKE TV
Roofers in Kansas mistakenly take roof of the wrong house, then leave
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (CNN/KAKE) - Roofers in Kansas tore the roof off the wrong house this week, leaving the homeowner scrambling for help. The owner, Steven Kornspan, rushed to the Overland Park home Monday morning after his renters heard banging. When he got there, his roof was mostly just a wooden frame.
Help find the coolest things made in Kansas
Kansas is searching for the coolest things made in the state. Nominate and vote on your favorite items in August 2022.
WIBW
Kansas found to have one of the better health care systems in the U.S.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas was found to have one of the better health care systems in the U.S. through a recent study. With the average American spending more than $12,500 on health care per year, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says it released its report of 2022′s Best & Worst States for Health Care.
Wichita Eagle
Free land? How about a free house? Kansas town tries a little of everything to grow
If you’re looking for evidence of rural decay and postindustrial decline in this dusty north-central Kansas town, you can find it. The last remaining manufacturing employer, US Tower, closed its facility during the pandemic, putting about 25 local workers out of a job. On the edge of town lies a subdivision without any houses, a barren reminder of a free land program that has failed to attract much interest. In the middle of the day, the shutting of a car door echoes for blocks, bouncing between the aging two-story buildings that bracket Lincoln Avenue downtown. Many are vacant.
Community reacts to Kansas voters striking down Amendment 2
Many in the community and nationally are reacting to voters striking down Amendment 2 in Kansas Tuesday night
Legend Says There’s $500,000 in Jewelry Under a Missouri Oak Tree
Let me tell you a story about how thieves nearly 100 years ago stole a ton of jewelry in Missouri. The theft really happened and the riches they stole have never been found although legend says they're buried somewhere in the state under an oak tree. Legends of America is...
kiowacountysignal.com
More than a Neighbor: Josh Mueller dedicated to success of beef industry in Kansas
Paying the Checkoff. Collecting the Checkoff. Managing the Checkoff. As a rancher, auction market owner and Kansas Beef Council Executive Board member, Josh Mueller sees his Checkoff dollars, as well as those of his family, neighbors and customers, advance the beef industry at each step along the way. He joined the KBC Executive Board more than four years ago and is honored to sit with cattlemen and women from across the state.
KCTV 5
After vote on Amendment 2, what's next in Kansas?
Local jeweler seeks owner of precious engagement ring found at Arrowhead. A Blue Springs jeweler suddenly became a diamond detective when a woman walked in this week to say she’d found a ring at the George Strait concert at Arrowhead on Saturday. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Mental health...
lawrencekstimes.com
8 Kansas residents have been charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. Here are their names
Kansans charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol include alleged members of the Proud Boys, a Topeka City Council candidate and others who’ve since expressed regret for their actions. One year after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the United States Capitol, 64% of Americans...
2-year-old child dies in hot car in Kansas; 13th so far this year
Aug. 4 -- A 2-year-old child was pronounced dead in Kansas earlier this week after being found unresponsive inside a vehicle, a fatality that brings the number of hot car deaths in the United States this year to 13. According to The Topeka Capital-Journal, law enforcement officers and emergency responders...
12 KS lawmakers plan to close text messaging 'loophole' for ballot initiatives
Twelve Kansas lawmakers say they will work to close a loophole in state law that does not require campaign text messages for ballot initiatives to disclose who sent them.
Pratt Tribune
Tell the truth
Some of you might have received a political flier in the mail this past week about the constitutional abortion amendment on the ballot for Kansas. This flier was mailed out by a group that calls themselves “Kansans for Constitutional Freedom.” The flier was authored by a clergyman from the Olathe area, a Reverend Jay McKell.
Kansas voters defeat anti-abortion amendment in unexpected landslide
OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Voters in a landslide Tuesday defeated a proposed amendment to the Kansas constitution that would have stripped residents of abortion rights, defying polling and political observes who expected a close result. The ballot measure was failing by a 63-37 margin at 9:45 p.m. as voters responded to an intense and costly campaign marked […] The post Kansas voters defeat anti-abortion amendment in unexpected landslide appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Smoke from western wildfires continues to drift over Kansas City
For the second straight night, smoke from wildfires in the western U.S. could give Kansas Citians an extra filter for Monday night’s sunsets.
Nation’s fastest 13-year-old moves to St. George
ST. GEORGE (KSNT) – Aria Pearce is just like any other 13-year-old; she enjoys movies, reading and Starbucks. However, when the track spikes come on, she becomes the fastest eighth grader in the country. “Right now she’s the fastest in the nation,” Aria’s father Nathan Pearce said. “At the end of the day, unless somebody […]
