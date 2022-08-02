ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

KSNT News

High demand for meat impacting local butchers

KSNT (TOPEKA)- Since the start of the pandemic there has been a push to get back to buying local, and now across the country, local butchers are having a hard time keeping up with the demand. Drew Forester, owner of Fairview Farms, a local butcher in Topeka, told 27 News he is currently booked out […]
TOPEKA, KS
Pratt Tribune

Kansas youth explore new skills at 4-H summer camp

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. – Rock Springs Ranch, the state 4-H center, south of Junction City, has been a hub for youth development in Kansas for more than 75 years. This summer is no exception. At 4-H summer camp, youth from across Kansas come together for an immersive learning experience....
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Liberal First

Governor Kelly joins USDA undersecretary to announce Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement

Helping food-insecure people get food remains a priority, and recently, some action from the State of Kansas was announced to help with just that. Monday, Governor Laura Kelly was joined by U.S. Department of Agriculture Undersecretary Jenny Moffitt and Kansas Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam at Just Food food bank in Lawrence to announce a new program that will purchase and distribute locally grown, produced, and processed food to food insecure Kansans.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

KDHE updates blue-green algae advisories for Kansas lakes

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — One Kansas lake was lowered from warning status to watch status, and one was lifted from watch status on the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s (KDHE) blue-green algae advisory on Thursday. Marion Reservoir in Marion County was lowered on Aug. 4. Milford Lake Zone A, Dickinson and Geary Counties was […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Kansas found to have one of the better health care systems in the U.S.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas was found to have one of the better health care systems in the U.S. through a recent study. With the average American spending more than $12,500 on health care per year, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says it released its report of 2022′s Best & Worst States for Health Care.
KANSAS STATE
Wichita Eagle

Free land? How about a free house? Kansas town tries a little of everything to grow

If you’re looking for evidence of rural decay and postindustrial decline in this dusty north-central Kansas town, you can find it. The last remaining manufacturing employer, US Tower, closed its facility during the pandemic, putting about 25 local workers out of a job. On the edge of town lies a subdivision without any houses, a barren reminder of a free land program that has failed to attract much interest. In the middle of the day, the shutting of a car door echoes for blocks, bouncing between the aging two-story buildings that bracket Lincoln Avenue downtown. Many are vacant.
kiowacountysignal.com

More than a Neighbor: Josh Mueller dedicated to success of beef industry in Kansas

Paying the Checkoff. Collecting the Checkoff. Managing the Checkoff. As a rancher, auction market owner and Kansas Beef Council Executive Board member, Josh Mueller sees his Checkoff dollars, as well as those of his family, neighbors and customers, advance the beef industry at each step along the way. He joined the KBC Executive Board more than four years ago and is honored to sit with cattlemen and women from across the state.
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

After vote on Amendment 2, what's next in Kansas?

Local jeweler seeks owner of precious engagement ring found at Arrowhead. A Blue Springs jeweler suddenly became a diamond detective when a woman walked in this week to say she’d found a ring at the George Strait concert at Arrowhead on Saturday. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Mental health...
Pratt Tribune

Tell the truth

Some of you might have received a political flier in the mail this past week about the constitutional abortion amendment on the ballot for Kansas. This flier was mailed out by a group that calls themselves “Kansans for Constitutional Freedom.” The flier was authored by a clergyman from the Olathe area, a Reverend Jay McKell.
KANSAS STATE
Missouri Independent

Kansas voters defeat anti-abortion amendment in unexpected landslide

OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Voters in a landslide Tuesday defeated a proposed amendment to the Kansas constitution that would have stripped residents of abortion rights, defying polling and political observes who expected a close result. The ballot measure was failing by a 63-37 margin at 9:45 p.m. as voters responded to an intense and costly campaign marked […] The post Kansas voters defeat anti-abortion amendment in unexpected landslide appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Nation’s fastest 13-year-old moves to St. George

ST. GEORGE (KSNT) – Aria Pearce is just like any other 13-year-old; she enjoys movies, reading and Starbucks. However, when the track spikes come on, she becomes the fastest eighth grader in the country. “Right now she’s the fastest in the nation,” Aria’s father Nathan Pearce said. “At the end of the day, unless somebody […]

