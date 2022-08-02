This 130-year-old farm spans just three generations. The Bateses are the third generation to farm this place in Mitchell County near Beloit, Kansas, and they are relative newcomers to the operation. They moved to Beloit in 1998 to raise their family, and Jeff and Jeri began helping her parents on the operation. They never missed a chance to learn from Bill and Louise, who were just one generation from the hardships and toil of first-generation farmers. Successful Farming's Bill Spiegel talks with the Walter family about the early days of the farm and where they intend to take it today.

BELOIT, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO