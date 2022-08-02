Read on www.pratttribune.com
KDHE updates blue-green algae advisories for Kansas lakes
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — One Kansas lake was lowered from warning status to watch status, and one was lifted from watch status on the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s (KDHE) blue-green algae advisory on Thursday. Marion Reservoir in Marion County was lowered on Aug. 4. Milford Lake Zone A, Dickinson and Geary Counties was […]
City of Salina announces additional work at Ohio, Wayne, Belmont
The City of Salina released the following today. On Wednesday, Bryant and Bryant Construction of Halstead continued replacing deteriorated concrete panels at the intersection of S. Ohio Street, Belmont Boulevard, and E. Wayne Avenue. During construction, the inside through lanes and left turn lanes of Ohio will be closed to...
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
Legacy Kansas open by reservation only
The Brookville Hotel closed its doors in March 2020 after opening in the 1870s. In February 2021, Munsons’ Prime Steak House of Junction City burned to the ground. Owners of the steakhouse and Munson Angus Farms of Geary County Chuck and Deanna Munson, weren’t ready to leave the restaurant business and so they expressed interest in buying and reopening the Brookville Hotel.
Agriculture Online
Century Farm: Teamwork works
This 130-year-old farm spans just three generations. The Bateses are the third generation to farm this place in Mitchell County near Beloit, Kansas, and they are relative newcomers to the operation. They moved to Beloit in 1998 to raise their family, and Jeff and Jeri began helping her parents on the operation. They never missed a chance to learn from Bill and Louise, who were just one generation from the hardships and toil of first-generation farmers. Successful Farming's Bill Spiegel talks with the Walter family about the early days of the farm and where they intend to take it today.
Pratt Tribune
Kansas youth explore new skills at 4-H summer camp
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. – Rock Springs Ranch, the state 4-H center, south of Junction City, has been a hub for youth development in Kansas for more than 75 years. This summer is no exception. At 4-H summer camp, youth from across Kansas come together for an immersive learning experience....
UPDATE: Train diesel tanker rolls; part of Marymount Road closed
UPDATE 10:15 a.m. Thursday: Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan has provided an update on the wreck. Marymount Road south of Old Highway 40 remains closed after a diesel fuel tanker rolled early this morning. The earlier closing notice from Saline County reported that a rail car had overturned, however, Saline...
Pride of the Prairie opens Friday at Rolling Hills Zoo
Less than nine months since breaking ground, Rolling Hills Zoo (RHZ) is thrilled to announce the opening their new exhibit, Pride of the Prairie, on Friday. Mimicking the savanna grasslands of Africa, the native tall grass prairies of Kansas served as the inspiration for Rolling Hills Zoo’s new African lion experience which encompasses nearly 20,000 sq. ft. This new exhibit doubles the size of the lions’ original outdoor yard and includes a massive visitors’ cave, a new indoor habitat and additional off-exhibit housing.
Salina lawyer gets cited for alleged electioneering
Some Saline County voters have complained that they are witnessing the crime of electioneering at a polling place in Salina.
Trailer stolen south of Salina found in western Kansas
A trailer that was stolen from a residence south of Salina between July 16-18 has been recovered in western Kansas. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that the black Karavan trailer, valued at $2,800 was recovered on Friday in Trego County. Items that remain missing include the following.
Brookville couple among finalists for Kansas Leopold Conservation Award
A Brookville couple is among four finalist for the 2022 Kansas Leopold Conservation Award. Given in honor of conservationist Aldo Leopold, the award recognizes farmers, ranchers, forestland owners, and other landowners who inspire others with their dedication to land, water and wildlife resources in their care, according to information from the Sand County Foundation.
ksal.com
More Progress on Jail Project
Progress continues on a project to build a new Saline County Jail and sheriff’s office facility. According to Saline County, in June, manufactured precast cells were trucked to Salina, and set in place on foundations in the housing areas. Concrete block walls are going up along with structural steel. Recently, crews have begun to set precast concrete walls that will form the exterior of the office spaces and public lobby area. This work will be continuing for several weeks.
Two more nighttime fires for HFD
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Two other fires Tuesday night added to the stress for Hutchinson firefighters. At 8:41 p.m. firefighters were called to 628 West 22nd. That grease fire was quickly contained. Then at 1:35 this morning, fire crews were called to a garage fire attached to a home. Three...
Federal lawsuit filed against Hutchinson, Salina restaurant owner
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A federal lawsuit has been filed against a Salina and Hutchinson restaurant owner for not paying some of their employees the minimum wage, among other violations. Documents were filed last week by the U.S. Department of Labor against the owners of Dimaru in Salina and Mr....
Disturbance in Brookville Tuesday night results in arrest of 3
BROOKVILLE - Three people were arrested after a disturbance in a Brookville residence Tuesday night. Tiffany Miller, 25, of Salina, went to her ex-boyfriend's residence in the 500 block of Perry Street in Brookville to pick up some of her belongings that had been set out on the front porch for her, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning.
Hutchinson firefighters battle 3 blazes in 10 hours
Hutchinson firefighters were busy battling three separate fires within 10 hours. The fires happened Tuesday into Wednesday.
WIBW
Man arrested for third time this week after hitting woman in face with bat
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A man who had been arrested for nonviolent crimes earlier in the week was again arrested Thursday morning after he hit a woman in the face with a baseball bat. The Riley County Police Department says around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, officers were called...
State Farm Insurance agent LaDonna Junghans retires
LaDonna Junghans, Junction City, wrapped up a 31-year career as a State Farm Insurance Agent on Friday. "I feel really good looking back and my heart is full. " Junghans referred to her brother who was a State Farm agent, as she remembered her start in the business. "It seems like every time I saw him I had more questions for him. " He eventually steered her to State Farm's human resources department.
Woman pleads in McPherson man’s murder
MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman charged with the murder of a McPherson man has entered a no contest plea to a lesser charge. Police arrested Tina Nicole Brown, 35, for the death of 63-year-old Kelly G. Peterson. He was found dead at his home in the 100 block of South Kelly Drive on Feb. […]
Single vehicle rollover at Hayes Drive & Gross Street in MHK
Just before 5:00 pm Thursday evening, Riley County Police Department asked people to avoid the area while emergency crews work the scene of a single vehicle rollover crash at the intersection of Hayes Drive and Gross Street. This is a developing story, additional details will be added as they become...
UPDATE: Unofficial Saline County primary election results; all precincts reporting
US Senate - Democrat. US House of Representatives First District -Democrat. US House of Representatives First District - Republican. Kansas House of Representatives 69th District - Democrat. Sarah Crews: 752. Molly Molina: 635. Kansas House of Representatives 69th District - Republican. Clarke Sanders (I): 3,533. Kansas House of Representatives 71st...
