Pratt Tribune
Joely Rogers named Head Softball Coach
Pratt, Kan. – Pratt Community College (PCC) is excited to announce the hiring of Joely Rogers as the next Head Softball Coach. Coach Rogers started on campus Monday, July 11 and is already busy recruiting for the fall semester. “We are thrilled to have Joely Rogers join our coaching...
Patton seeks to help nephew with Portraits for Parker event
John Patton, owner of John Patton Photography in Pratt, is currently running a Portraits for Parker event in his studio to raise money for his great-nephew Parker. Located in the First Street strip mall at 1219 E. First Street in Pratt, Patton’s photography services include family photos, business shots, and pet portraits.
Tedder named to PSU ‘22 Spring Honors list
Jodi Tedder of Greensburg is among those listed on the Pittsburg State University 2022 spring semester honor rolls. To qualify for Dean’s Scholastic Honors, a student must complete at least 12 semester hours, receive a grade point average (GPA) of 3.6000 for all credit course work that semester and have no grade lower than a B and no grade of I in any course during the semester. To qualify for All-A Scholastic Honors, a student must complete at least 12 semester hours, receive a grade of A in all credit course work for the semester and have no grade of I in any course work during the semester.
Shelly Reene Robles
Protection – Shelly Reene Robles, 45, passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022 at Comanche County Hospital. She was born on December 30, 1976 in Pratt to John L and Bonita “Bonnie” (Bishop) Rojas. Shelly married Victor Alejandro “Alex” Robles on December 14, 2019 in Protection. They were married for 2 years.
Melvin E. (Mel) Riggert Col. (Ret ) USAF
Mel began life in Nashville, Kansas, and grew up on the family farm outside of Preston, Kansas where he attended classes in a one room schoolhouse. After graduating from Preston High School, Mel attended Pratt Junior College before transferring to and graduating from Colorado A&M University. While at university, he played football and was a proud ‘Aggie.’ Upon graduating college, Mel joined the USAF and received his commission. He trained as a flight engineer and as a pilot. His many tours of duty included Air Force bases at Ramey, Travis, Tinker, Altus, and back again to Travis. A Vietnam veteran, he flew search and rescue missions over Southeast Asia. Aircraft he flew included the B36, C124, C130, C141, and C5. In 1980, he retired as a full Colonel.
Darrel Edward Brehm
Darrel Edward Brehm passed away Sunday, July 24, 2022 at Pratt Regional Medical Center. He was 83. Darrel was born on June 23, 1939, in Pratt, Kansas, to Edward Andrew Brehm and Edith Ilene (Dauner) Brehm. He attended Pratt and Fairview (a two room country school) schools through the 8th...
Smith brings a bigger perspective to Chamber leadership job
New Pratt Area Chamber of Commerce Director Ashley Smith said she enjoyed visiting with many local business owners and citizens last Thursday on S. Main during a July 28 Welcome Event. She said her position as director and the welcoming response she has received is not something she takes lightly. She said she looks forward to finding ways to grow and foster relationships between the people and businesses who make up the Pratt landscape.
Warren visits Pratt while seeking Attorney General votes
Kansas Senator Kellie Warren is not afraid to talk about her conservative views and support of Kansas values, she is not afraid to profess her Christian faith (the base for her moralistic approach to public service) and she is not afraid to fight for small business, constitutional protections and citizens she represents, she said Thursday, July 28 during a visit in Pratt.
