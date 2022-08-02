Read on www.pratttribune.com
Related
kscbnews.net
Bee Jays Move on in Milestone Win
The Liberal Bee Jays won their NBC World record 200th game Thursday afternoon at Eck Stadium in Wichita. Liberal rallied past the Haysville Aviators 6-1 to advance to the semifinals at the NBC. It’s Liberal’s 53rd trip to the tournament which also tops the chart. Much like their...
Kingfisher Times and Free Press
Garner to continue basketball career at Friends University
Rayland Garner has picked her collegiate destination. The 2022 Kingfisher High School graduate recently signed to continue her basketball career at Friends University in Wichita, Kan. “I decided to go to Friends because I fell in love with everything they had to offer,” said Garner. Friends is an NAIA-level...
catchitkansas.com
Rising Star: Kansas Elite Heat bring national championship home to Wichita
Struber is signed to play college football at Kansas State University. West Squad practices at Fort Hays State University in preparation for Kansas Shrine Bowl. The 49th Annual Kansas Shrine Bowl is set for Saturday, July 23 in Pittsburg. Kansans come together to help Nickerson family after deadly crash. Updated:...
Live updates: Voting finally ends at Wichita polling site where people waited hours
Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. across Sedgwick County. The Eagle will provide updates here, from action at the polls to results Tuesday night.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ozarkradionews.com
Body of Wichita, KS Man Found in Current River
Shannon County, MO. – The body of a man from Wichita, Kansas was found on Tuesday morning in Shannon County. The body was found just before noon, and was located in the Current River around Cave Spring. The body was identified as Dee Hodges, 48 of Wichita. Hodges was...
KAKE TV
'There's just no excuse for this': Empty promises lead to action after Wichita woman's plea for cemetery help
Wichita, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita woman turned to KAKE On Your Side for help after months of empty promises from management at a Wichita cemetery regarding her husband's gravesite. That woman did not want to share her last name, so KAKE News will refer to her as Laura. She...
Both sides react to Kansas abortion vote
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Both sides of the abortion issue are sharing their reaction after Kansas voters rejected a constitutional amendment on abortion in Tuesday’s primary election. Some of the groups that have released statements are the anti-abortion groups, the Catholic Diocese of Wichita and the Value Them Both Coalition, and the abortion-rights groups, Trust […]
Hutchinson man hospitalized after truck rolls into ditch
RENO COUNTY—A Hutchinson man was injured in an accident just before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Reno County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Peterbilt 379 driven by 66-year-old Steven Bradley Hazen of Hutchinson was southbound on Kansas 61 at Parallel when the vehicle left the roadway to the right. The driver overcorrected and rolled into the ditch.
RELATED PEOPLE
New teachers welcomed to Wichita Public Schools
Almost 400 new teachers, counselors, speech-language pathologists and other certified staff members were welcomed to the Wichita Public School district on Monday.
What to know before you vote on Tuesday
If you plan to vote on Tuesday, Aug. 2, in the primary election, these are answers to some of the most common election day questions.
Pratt Tribune
Diedra Williams-Woolery
CLEARWATER, KS – Diedra “Dee Dee” Williams-Woolery, 72, Custom Kitchen and Bathroom Designer, died Thursday, July 21, 2022. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Preceded in death by her parents, Wayne and Helen Williams; sister, Diane Hoffman. Survived by her husband, William “Bill” L. Woolery of Clearwater, KS; daughters, Loni (Josh) Moyer, Connie Bowers; grandchildren, Madison Moyer, Paige Moyer, Thor Threadgill, William Aspinwall, Tripp Holt; brothers, Douglas (Madelyn) Williams, Don (Mary) Williams, Drew (Shirleyann) Williams; Numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, extended family, and a wide circle of friends. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with, Susan G. Komen, 13770 Noel Rd., Ste. 801889, Dallas, TX 75380. Downing & Lahey Mortuary – West Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.
Spirit AeroSystems reports $122M loss in Q2
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $122.2 million in its second quarter. The Wichita, Kansas-based company said it had a loss of $1.17 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.21 per share. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pratt Tribune
Yearning to fly
In my writing about Kansas and Kansans, I discover many stories of flying. One of my personal sayings is, “that those farm boys spending hours doing hard work said there is a better way to do this, and did it, and looked to the clouds, and went there. This ‘yearning’ that seems to drive the American spirit has been the seed that took us to be the Bread Basket of the World and the Air Capital of the World.
Chuck Todd of ‘Meet the Press’ weighs in on Kansas abortion vote
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – All eyes are on Kansas as the Sunflower State voters are the first to cast ballots on the issue of abortion (Value Them Both constitutional amendment) after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on Roe v. Wade. “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd joined KSN Anchor Eddie Randle for questions on our […]
Fast Casual
Chick N Max set to build 1st franchise
Wichita-based Chick N Max, a fast casual franchise specializing in almond-wood smoked chicken and wings, chef-crafted sandwiches and fried tenders, has signed a lease to open its first franchised unit. Located in the Westlink Shopping Center at 8977 West Central Ave., in Wichita, the restaurant, owned and operated by Leghorn Development, marks the chain's fourth location in the Wichita area.
KAKE TV
Vietnamese restaurant in west Wichita is closing for good
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - After five years in business, a Vietnamese restaurant is west Wichita is closing for good in part due to staffing issues. "Staffing challenges are taking its toll, combined with the desire to balance family time means we do not plan to renew our lease," Vietnom Nom said on Facebook. "Our hope is to find someone who is as invested as we are in carrying on the Vietnom Nom name. If we can't find a new owner, it's truly been an amazing 5 years serving you!"
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KAKE TV
Hometown Hero: Cathy McClain
Her 25-year military career and service has taken her all over the world. She was deployed on different occasions after the War on Terror. She's even been stationed at the Pentagon, but she was first stationed here in Wichita. Meet Cathy McClain, this week's "Hometown Hero!" "They were about half...
Wichita officer Justin Rapp planned to tell family of man he killed to ‘get over it’
A leaked Wichita Police Department personnel file raises questions about Rapp’s recent promotion..
Federal lawsuit filed against Salina, Hutchinson restaurant owner
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A federal lawsuit has been filed against a Salina and Hutchinson restaurant owner for not paying some of their employees the minimum wage, among other violations. Documents were filed last week by the U.S. Department of Labor against the owners of Dimaru in Salina and Mr....
Crazy Story! Inmate Uses Hemorrhoid Cream To Burn Hole In Window
I'm not sure, but I think this guy watched a lot of the TV show "MacGyver" when he was younger. From out of Wichita, Kansas comes a crazy crime story involving a jail inmate who was caught smuggling drugs through a hole he made through a reinforced plastic window. According...
Comments / 0