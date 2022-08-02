Read on www.pratttribune.com
kscbnews.net
Bee Jays Move on in Milestone Win
The Liberal Bee Jays won their NBC World record 200th game Thursday afternoon at Eck Stadium in Wichita. Liberal rallied past the Haysville Aviators 6-1 to advance to the semifinals at the NBC. It’s Liberal’s 53rd trip to the tournament which also tops the chart. Much like their...
Pratt Tribune
Pre-season polls out for KCAC football
WICHITA — If the predictions at the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Football Media Day hold, the Bethel Threshers are expected to have another top-four finish. Southwestern topped the coaches’ poll, followed by Kansas Wesleyan, Avila, Bethel and McPherson. Southwestern claimed six first-place votes, while KWU had four. Kansas...
KWCH.com
Minor changes Wednesday; a few storms possible
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A cold front coming into the state on Wednesday could set the stage for a few storms over central and eastern Kansas, but they will be hit and miss. Heat relief will be most noticeable for those in northwest Kansas, while the rest of the state should prepare for another day with high heat.
Both sides react to Kansas abortion vote
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Both sides of the abortion issue are sharing their reaction after Kansas voters rejected a constitutional amendment on abortion in Tuesday’s primary election. Some of the groups that have released statements are the anti-abortion groups, the Catholic Diocese of Wichita and the Value Them Both Coalition, and the abortion-rights groups, Trust […]
Wichitans wait in line late to vote
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As the polls begin to close on election night, several polling locations worked overtime for Wichitans waiting to vote. The polls closed at 7 p.m., but those in line before 7 p.m. were still eligible to vote. Officials say a lack of staffing, as well as technical problems, caused the delays. […]
lawrencekstimes.com
8 Kansas residents have been charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. Here are their names
Kansans charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol include alleged members of the Proud Boys, a Topeka City Council candidate and others who’ve since expressed regret for their actions. One year after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the United States Capitol, 64% of Americans...
Chuck Todd of ‘Meet the Press’ weighs in on Kansas abortion vote
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – All eyes are on Kansas as the Sunflower State voters are the first to cast ballots on the issue of abortion (Value Them Both constitutional amendment) after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on Roe v. Wade. “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd joined KSN Anchor Eddie Randle for questions on our […]
What to know before you vote on Tuesday
If you plan to vote on Tuesday, Aug. 2, in the primary election, these are answers to some of the most common election day questions.
KAKE TV
‘Every bit counts’: Jones family shares update as community rallies behind them
Wichita, Kan. (KAKE)- A three-day fundraiser organized by a Spangles general manager managed to raised $17,100 to support the Nickerson family. On July 5, four members of the Jones family were in Louisville, Kentucky for Nickerson High School basketball star AAU tournament when police say a driver under the influence of opioids hit them with his car.
ozarkradionews.com
Body of Wichita, KS Man Found in Current River
Shannon County, MO. – The body of a man from Wichita, Kansas was found on Tuesday morning in Shannon County. The body was found just before noon, and was located in the Current River around Cave Spring. The body was identified as Dee Hodges, 48 of Wichita. Hodges was...
Pratt Tribune
Yearning to fly
In my writing about Kansas and Kansans, I discover many stories of flying. One of my personal sayings is, “that those farm boys spending hours doing hard work said there is a better way to do this, and did it, and looked to the clouds, and went there. This ‘yearning’ that seems to drive the American spirit has been the seed that took us to be the Bread Basket of the World and the Air Capital of the World.
wichitabyeb.com
First Look at Fatburger & Buffalo’s Express
Wichita’s first Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express recently opened at 2556 N. Greenwich Road. The first of what should be three locations in town brought out numerous fans, first-timers and foodies who were excited to check out the new place. Our group was a part of the first-timers who had never been to one before.
classiccountry1070.com
New medical school opens in downtown Wichita
A new medical school is opening in downtown Wichita with its first class of 91 students. The Kansas College of Osteopathic Medicine is located in the former State Office Building at Broadway and William. It has 116,000 square feet with classrooms, labs, and workshops as well as examination rooms that will allow students to simulate experiences working with patients.
Spirit AeroSystems reports $122M loss in Q2
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $122.2 million in its second quarter. The Wichita, Kansas-based company said it had a loss of $1.17 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.21 per share. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate […]
Suspects in Kansas 2010 killing arrested in South Carolina
GREENVILLE COUNTY, South Carolina—Law enforcement authorities investigating the death of a Kansas man whose body was found in a culvert in 2010 have two suspects in custody. In February of 2010, 19-year-old German Clerici's mother reported him missing after she had not heard from him since late January, according to a statement from the Butler County Sheriff's office. Clerici's car was also missing.
KAKE TV
Hometown Hero: Cathy McClain
Her 25-year military career and service has taken her all over the world. She was deployed on different occasions after the War on Terror. She's even been stationed at the Pentagon, but she was first stationed here in Wichita. Meet Cathy McClain, this week's "Hometown Hero!" "They were about half...
Greg Williams back on the air at Power 93.5
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Greg “The Hitman” Williams returned to the air Monday on Wichita’s Power 93.5. Williams has been off the air since last month when a former employee at the station, Johnny Starks, alleged he was the victim of sexual battery after Williams followed him into the bathroom at work. Starks made the […]
wichitabyeb.com
Revisiting Berneal’s Carryout and their 99-cent cheeseburgers
People love a delicious deal and eating at an affordable price. One of the best places to go to spend a dollar in town is Berneal’s Carryout. They are home of the 99-cent cheeseburgers. Located at 13th and Grove, this cash only place has been dishing out brown paper bags with little burgers for years.
Pratt Tribune
Diedra Williams-Woolery
CLEARWATER, KS – Diedra “Dee Dee” Williams-Woolery, 72, Custom Kitchen and Bathroom Designer, died Thursday, July 21, 2022. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Preceded in death by her parents, Wayne and Helen Williams; sister, Diane Hoffman. Survived by her husband, William “Bill” L. Woolery of Clearwater, KS; daughters, Loni (Josh) Moyer, Connie Bowers; grandchildren, Madison Moyer, Paige Moyer, Thor Threadgill, William Aspinwall, Tripp Holt; brothers, Douglas (Madelyn) Williams, Don (Mary) Williams, Drew (Shirleyann) Williams; Numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, extended family, and a wide circle of friends. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with, Susan G. Komen, 13770 Noel Rd., Ste. 801889, Dallas, TX 75380. Downing & Lahey Mortuary – West Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.
KAKE TV
'There's just no excuse for this': Empty promises lead to action after Wichita woman's plea for cemetery help
Wichita, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita woman turned to KAKE On Your Side for help after months of empty promises from management at a Wichita cemetery regarding her husband's gravesite. That woman did not want to share her last name, so KAKE News will refer to her as Laura. She...
