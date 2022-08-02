Read on www.pratttribune.com
Kansas youth explore new skills at 4-H summer camp
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. – Rock Springs Ranch, the state 4-H center, south of Junction City, has been a hub for youth development in Kansas for more than 75 years. This summer is no exception. At 4-H summer camp, youth from across Kansas come together for an immersive learning experience....
KDA releases Kansas Agribusiness Commodity Flow Study
MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture has published a Kansas Agribusiness Commodity Flow Study, which analyses the movement of crops, livestock, and other agricultural products within and from the state of Kansas. The study was the result of a need identified through KDA’s Ag Growth Strategy project which indicated that multiple sectors across Kansas agriculture would benefit from a thorough understanding of commodity flow both intra and interstate.
Still time for a salad garden
Plant salad crops such as lettuce, radishes, spinach, turnips, mustard and other greens from mid-August to early September for a fall harvest. Plant slightly deeper than you did in the spring. This will keep the seed slightly cooler though still warm and the soil should retain moisture longer. Water frequently (if needed) until seedlings start to emerge — which should be fast with our warmer soils. Watering heavy soils can sometimes cause a crust to form. This can be prevented by a light sprinkling of peat moss, vermiculite or compost directly over the row. Reduce watering frequency after plants emerge. Plants may need to be protected from hungry rabbits and insects.
Kansas high-schoolers can apply for free Russian language classes through KU program
A new grant from the U.S. Russia Foundation will fund free online Russian language courses for Kansas high school students. Ani Kokobobo, a University of Kansas researcher, says the ongoing war in Ukraine is one reason the classes are necessary. High school students who sign up will learn the basics of speaking Russian but will also explore the country’s history, culture and politics.
Diedra Williams-Woolery
CLEARWATER, KS – Diedra “Dee Dee” Williams-Woolery, 72, Custom Kitchen and Bathroom Designer, died Thursday, July 21, 2022. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Preceded in death by her parents, Wayne and Helen Williams; sister, Diane Hoffman. Survived by her husband, William “Bill” L. Woolery of Clearwater, KS; daughters, Loni (Josh) Moyer, Connie Bowers; grandchildren, Madison Moyer, Paige Moyer, Thor Threadgill, William Aspinwall, Tripp Holt; brothers, Douglas (Madelyn) Williams, Don (Mary) Williams, Drew (Shirleyann) Williams; Numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, extended family, and a wide circle of friends. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with, Susan G. Komen, 13770 Noel Rd., Ste. 801889, Dallas, TX 75380. Downing & Lahey Mortuary – West Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.
More than a Neighbor: Josh Mueller dedicated to success of beef industry in Kansas
Paying the Checkoff. Collecting the Checkoff. Managing the Checkoff. As a rancher, auction market owner and Kansas Beef Council Executive Board member, Josh Mueller sees his Checkoff dollars, as well as those of his family, neighbors and customers, advance the beef industry at each step along the way. He joined the KBC Executive Board more than four years ago and is honored to sit with cattlemen and women from across the state.
Warren visits Pratt while seeking Attorney General votes
Kansas Senator Kellie Warren is not afraid to talk about her conservative views and support of Kansas values, she is not afraid to profess her Christian faith (the base for her moralistic approach to public service) and she is not afraid to fight for small business, constitutional protections and citizens she represents, she said Thursday, July 28 during a visit in Pratt.
Pre-season polls out for KCAC football
WICHITA — If the predictions at the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Football Media Day hold, the Bethel Threshers are expected to have another top-four finish. Southwestern topped the coaches’ poll, followed by Kansas Wesleyan, Avila, Bethel and McPherson. Southwestern claimed six first-place votes, while KWU had four. Kansas...
Instant replay coming to JUCO football
WICHITA — Last season, the officials missed 12 plays in Butler’s 10-game season, including a handful of ejections for targeting. The KJCCC’s supervisor of officials, Craig Helser announced on Friday during the KJCCC’s annual media day the conference would be implementing sideline instant replay for the upcoming 2022 season.
