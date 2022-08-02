Read on www.pratttribune.com
Patton seeks to help nephew with Portraits for Parker event
John Patton, owner of John Patton Photography in Pratt, is currently running a Portraits for Parker event in his studio to raise money for his great-nephew Parker. Located in the First Street strip mall at 1219 E. First Street in Pratt, Patton’s photography services include family photos, business shots, and pet portraits.
Appraisal laws a contention for some in Pratt County
Pratt County Commissioners have been hard at work hearing community updates and conducting business that will benefit citizens of Pratt County. Some items on their July 5 agenda brought visitors to the meeting chamber, and attention to difficulties that have long sought resolution. Circles of Hope, Pratt, representatives Mike and...
Melvin E. (Mel) Riggert Col. (Ret ) USAF
Mel began life in Nashville, Kansas, and grew up on the family farm outside of Preston, Kansas where he attended classes in a one room schoolhouse. After graduating from Preston High School, Mel attended Pratt Junior College before transferring to and graduating from Colorado A&M University. While at university, he played football and was a proud ‘Aggie.’ Upon graduating college, Mel joined the USAF and received his commission. He trained as a flight engineer and as a pilot. His many tours of duty included Air Force bases at Ramey, Travis, Tinker, Altus, and back again to Travis. A Vietnam veteran, he flew search and rescue missions over Southeast Asia. Aircraft he flew included the B36, C124, C130, C141, and C5. In 1980, he retired as a full Colonel.
Darrel Edward Brehm
Darrel Edward Brehm passed away Sunday, July 24, 2022 at Pratt Regional Medical Center. He was 83. Darrel was born on June 23, 1939, in Pratt, Kansas, to Edward Andrew Brehm and Edith Ilene (Dauner) Brehm. He attended Pratt and Fairview (a two room country school) schools through the 8th...
Warren visits Pratt while seeking Attorney General votes
Kansas Senator Kellie Warren is not afraid to talk about her conservative views and support of Kansas values, she is not afraid to profess her Christian faith (the base for her moralistic approach to public service) and she is not afraid to fight for small business, constitutional protections and citizens she represents, she said Thursday, July 28 during a visit in Pratt.
Shelly Reene Robles
Protection – Shelly Reene Robles, 45, passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022 at Comanche County Hospital. She was born on December 30, 1976 in Pratt to John L and Bonita “Bonnie” (Bishop) Rojas. Shelly married Victor Alejandro “Alex” Robles on December 14, 2019 in Protection. They were married for 2 years.
Pratt Athletics puts together stellar ending season
The Pratt Athletics traveling baseball team ended their season a game short of the state championship this summer, but more than the season’s end, the team and supporters will remember a 7-year journey full of growth, friendships and fun competition. Led by coaches Tony Helfrich, Steve Rice, Eric Welch...
Joely Rogers named Head Softball Coach
Pratt, Kan. – Pratt Community College (PCC) is excited to announce the hiring of Joely Rogers as the next Head Softball Coach. Coach Rogers started on campus Monday, July 11 and is already busy recruiting for the fall semester. “We are thrilled to have Joely Rogers join our coaching...
North Main shut down during propane leak problem last week
The City of Pratt Fire Department was called into action Thursday, July 28 when a propane leak was reported on the north side of the tracks near Main Street. A strong odor of propane had been reported and emergency personnel including the city fire, Pratt County Sheriff, Pratt Police Department, Pratt EMS and Pratt Emergency Management all responded. Within minutes all lanes of traffic were shut down on N. Main Street just north of Home Lumber and past InteGreen Services.
