Read on www.pratttribune.com
Related
Pratt Tribune
Shelly Reene Robles
Protection – Shelly Reene Robles, 45, passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022 at Comanche County Hospital. She was born on December 30, 1976 in Pratt to John L and Bonita “Bonnie” (Bishop) Rojas. Shelly married Victor Alejandro “Alex” Robles on December 14, 2019 in Protection. They were married for 2 years.
Pratt Tribune
Patton seeks to help nephew with Portraits for Parker event
John Patton, owner of John Patton Photography in Pratt, is currently running a Portraits for Parker event in his studio to raise money for his great-nephew Parker. Located in the First Street strip mall at 1219 E. First Street in Pratt, Patton’s photography services include family photos, business shots, and pet portraits.
Pratt Tribune
Darrel Edward Brehm
Darrel Edward Brehm passed away Sunday, July 24, 2022 at Pratt Regional Medical Center. He was 83. Darrel was born on June 23, 1939, in Pratt, Kansas, to Edward Andrew Brehm and Edith Ilene (Dauner) Brehm. He attended Pratt and Fairview (a two room country school) schools through the 8th...
Pratt Tribune
Outstanding Pratt citizens honored with special displays
For the last three and half months, the Pratt County Historical Museum on South Ninnescah has been honoring fourvoutstanding women of our community with a special display. Jeanne Carson, Barabara Shinkle, Sharon Brehm, and Dorotha Giannangelo were picked by museum personnel for the special feature. Museum Director Charmayne Swanepoel said...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pratt Tribune
Diedra Williams-Woolery
CLEARWATER, KS – Diedra “Dee Dee” Williams-Woolery, 72, Custom Kitchen and Bathroom Designer, died Thursday, July 21, 2022. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Preceded in death by her parents, Wayne and Helen Williams; sister, Diane Hoffman. Survived by her husband, William “Bill” L. Woolery of Clearwater, KS; daughters, Loni (Josh) Moyer, Connie Bowers; grandchildren, Madison Moyer, Paige Moyer, Thor Threadgill, William Aspinwall, Tripp Holt; brothers, Douglas (Madelyn) Williams, Don (Mary) Williams, Drew (Shirleyann) Williams; Numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, extended family, and a wide circle of friends. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with, Susan G. Komen, 13770 Noel Rd., Ste. 801889, Dallas, TX 75380. Downing & Lahey Mortuary – West Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.
Pratt Tribune
Tedder named to PSU ‘22 Spring Honors list
Jodi Tedder of Greensburg is among those listed on the Pittsburg State University 2022 spring semester honor rolls. To qualify for Dean’s Scholastic Honors, a student must complete at least 12 semester hours, receive a grade point average (GPA) of 3.6000 for all credit course work that semester and have no grade lower than a B and no grade of I in any course during the semester. To qualify for All-A Scholastic Honors, a student must complete at least 12 semester hours, receive a grade of A in all credit course work for the semester and have no grade of I in any course work during the semester.
Pratt Tribune
Smith brings a bigger perspective to Chamber leadership job
New Pratt Area Chamber of Commerce Director Ashley Smith said she enjoyed visiting with many local business owners and citizens last Thursday on S. Main during a July 28 Welcome Event. She said her position as director and the welcoming response she has received is not something she takes lightly. She said she looks forward to finding ways to grow and foster relationships between the people and businesses who make up the Pratt landscape.
Hutchinson man hospitalized after truck rolls into ditch
RENO COUNTY—A Hutchinson man was injured in an accident just before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Reno County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Peterbilt 379 driven by 66-year-old Steven Bradley Hazen of Hutchinson was southbound on Kansas 61 at Parallel when the vehicle left the roadway to the right. The driver overcorrected and rolled into the ditch.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pratt Tribune
Joely Rogers named Head Softball Coach
Pratt, Kan. – Pratt Community College (PCC) is excited to announce the hiring of Joely Rogers as the next Head Softball Coach. Coach Rogers started on campus Monday, July 11 and is already busy recruiting for the fall semester. “We are thrilled to have Joely Rogers join our coaching...
Two more nighttime fires for HFD
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Two other fires Tuesday night added to the stress for Hutchinson firefighters. At 8:41 p.m. firefighters were called to 628 West 22nd. That grease fire was quickly contained. Then at 1:35 this morning, fire crews were called to a garage fire attached to a home. Three...
Kansas State Fair Grandstand tickets still available
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Tickets for the 2022 Kansas State Fair Nex-Tech Grandstand lineup are still available! The lineup: The Grandstand offers general admission starting at $10-30, as well as special seating areas: Mel Hambelton Ford Party Pit: Seating directly in front of the stage Metal and Soul VIP Tables: A VIP patio for six […]
sumnernewscow.com
City of Wellington: Yard clippings on roadway is littering
Sumner Newscow report — The following is a press release issued by the City of Wellington office this morning:. Wellington Building & Codes Department would like to remind our citizens about the proper disposal of yard clippings. We have received several complaints of yard clippings on public roadways. Yard clippings are considered a form of littering according to Wellington City Code.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pratt Tribune
Appraisal laws a contention for some in Pratt County
Pratt County Commissioners have been hard at work hearing community updates and conducting business that will benefit citizens of Pratt County. Some items on their July 5 agenda brought visitors to the meeting chamber, and attention to difficulties that have long sought resolution. Circles of Hope, Pratt, representatives Mike and...
Pratt Tribune
Warren visits Pratt while seeking Attorney General votes
Kansas Senator Kellie Warren is not afraid to talk about her conservative views and support of Kansas values, she is not afraid to profess her Christian faith (the base for her moralistic approach to public service) and she is not afraid to fight for small business, constitutional protections and citizens she represents, she said Thursday, July 28 during a visit in Pratt.
kiowacountysignal.com
Unusual outages limit electricity in Kiowa County
Electrical outages in Greensburg on July 19 and 27 were uncomfortable but explainable, and resolved fairly quickly, but another electrical outage that covered much of Kiowa County over the weekend was a bit harder to explain, or understand. “Our electric crew was working to replace a pole on South Maple...
Federal lawsuit filed against Hutchinson, Salina restaurant owner
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A federal lawsuit has been filed against a Salina and Hutchinson restaurant owner for not paying some of their employees the minimum wage, among other violations. Documents were filed last week by the U.S. Department of Labor against the owners of Dimaru in Salina and Mr....
KWCH.com
Affidavit: Hole in cell window aided by fire, hemorrhoid cream
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A heavily redacted affidavit released Tuesday shed light on how a hole in a window was created and used to smuggle cell phones and marijuana into the Sedgwick County Detention Facility. On July 17, an inmate told authorities that he started the hole in his cell...
Sedgwick County to pay $190,000 to former inmate after 2020 assault in courthouse
Court records say the inmate was shoved against the wall and struck in the head.
Pratt Tribune
North Main shut down during propane leak problem last week
The City of Pratt Fire Department was called into action Thursday, July 28 when a propane leak was reported on the north side of the tracks near Main Street. A strong odor of propane had been reported and emergency personnel including the city fire, Pratt County Sheriff, Pratt Police Department, Pratt EMS and Pratt Emergency Management all responded. Within minutes all lanes of traffic were shut down on N. Main Street just north of Home Lumber and past InteGreen Services.
KAKE TV
'This decision was wrong': Voters turned away from Maize polling location
MAIZE, Kan. (KAKE) - The Sedgwick County Election Office says the election workers made the wrong decision in telling voters at a polling location in Maize that they'd have to vote somewhere else. According to a release, the election office was made aware that the Maize Recreation Center polling location...
Comments / 0