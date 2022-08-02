Read on www.1025theriver.com
Governor announces new food program
Governor Laura Kelly was joined by U.S. Department of Agriculture Undersecretary Jenny Moffitt and Kansas Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam at Just Food food bank in Lawrence to announce a new program that will purchase and distribute locally grown, produced, and processed food to food insecure Kansans. The Kansas Department of Agriculture (KDA) has been awarded a $2.5 million cooperative agreement from the USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service as part of the Local Food Purchase Assistance (LFPA) Cooperative Agreement Program. These funds will be used to purchase and distribute Kansas-grown and -processed foods to underserved communities and families across Kansas through the state’s existing distribution network of food banks.
Voters protect abortion rights
A majority of Kansas voters yesterday decided to protect abortion rights in the state, rejecting a ballot measure that would have allowed the legislature to tighten abortion restrictions, or ban abortion all together. In Kansas, the two sides combined spent more than $14 million dollars on their campaigns.
