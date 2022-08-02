Showing their support for the rural community and agriculture in the county, Cowley College purchased a market steer during Monday night’s Cowley County Fair 4-H/FFA Market Livestock Auction held at the Winfield Fairgrounds. The 1,210-pound reserve division champion was presented by Madison McGee, who will be a junior at Arkansas City High School. Madison has shown animals at the Fair for nearly a decade. The college began purchasing cattle from local 4-H members back in 2010 as a way to not only support local 4-H programs and their students but also as a way to give back to the community. Cowley College president Dr. Randy Smith and former Board Chair Dennis K. Shurtz represented the college at the Fair.

WINFIELD, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO