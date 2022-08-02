Read on www.1025theriver.com
1025theriver.com
Cowley College supports 4-H programs
Showing their support for the rural community and agriculture in the county, Cowley College purchased a market steer during Monday night’s Cowley County Fair 4-H/FFA Market Livestock Auction held at the Winfield Fairgrounds. The 1,210-pound reserve division champion was presented by Madison McGee, who will be a junior at Arkansas City High School. Madison has shown animals at the Fair for nearly a decade. The college began purchasing cattle from local 4-H members back in 2010 as a way to not only support local 4-H programs and their students but also as a way to give back to the community. Cowley College president Dr. Randy Smith and former Board Chair Dennis K. Shurtz represented the college at the Fair.
Via Christi recognized as a “top performer”
WICHITA, Kans. — A regional hospital is recognized for being one of the best in the country, based on a U.S. News and World Report. The report has named Ascension Via Christi St. Francis as a Best Regional Hospital for2022-2023, the only Wichita hospital and one of a dozen Ascension hospitals nationwide to make the […]
Inside a Kansas Clinic Where the Battle Over Abortion Is Still Raging
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. By midmorning on an early October day in 2021, the parking lot is full at the Trust Women clinic in Wichita, Kansas. Cars have been pulling in steadily for hours under a slate sky, droplets from the unpredictable autumn showers pimpling their shiny surfaces. Some parked cars hold men, waiting, the glow of a phone casting their faces in a blueish light.
KWCH.com
Dole VA Medical Center fully operational after power outage
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center is fully operational Wednesday after a Tuesday power outage that caused outpatient appointments to be converted to virtual appointments or rescheduled for the next available date. Commercial power was restored to most buildings on the campus late Tuesday afternoon, but some areas of the facility remained on emergency power until shortly after 7 a.m. Wednesday.
KAKE TV
'There's just no excuse for this': Empty promises lead to action after Wichita woman's plea for cemetery help
Wichita, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita woman turned to KAKE On Your Side for help after months of empty promises from management at a Wichita cemetery regarding her husband's gravesite. That woman did not want to share her last name, so KAKE News will refer to her as Laura. She...
A popular 32-year-old business is moving and expanding within Eastgate Plaza
It’s not moving far, but this east-side business is going to be able to greatly expand what it sells with a new location.
KAKE TV
Hometown Hero: Cathy McClain
Her 25-year military career and service has taken her all over the world. She was deployed on different occasions after the War on Terror. She's even been stationed at the Pentagon, but she was first stationed here in Wichita. Meet Cathy McClain, this week's "Hometown Hero!" "They were about half...
1025theriver.com
Large turnout for Cowley College HS Baseball showcase
Close to 100 high school athletes representing seven states took part in the High School Baseball Showcase held Wednesday at Cowley College’s Tiger Baseball Field in Arkansas City. The baseball players had an opportunity to display their abilities in front of invited scouts and college coaches. The Showcase included a professional style format, with pitcher bullpens, batting practice, and defensive situations. The athletes also had a chance to showcase their abilities in a live-game setting.
kaynewscow.com
Jail bookings July 29-Aug. 4
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail July 29- Aug. 4 include:. Terrill Lewis Bailey, 52, Oklahoma City, burglary, possession of a CDS, domestic assault. Elias Victor Bigbear, 23, Ponca City, BIA local intoxication charge. Nathaniel Buffalohead, 31, IA local...
KWCH.com
Sedgwick County voters battle long lines, heat to cast votes
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - 11:20 p.m. More than 90,500 voters turned out on Tuesday to vote in person in Sedgwick County and nearly 51,000 people early voters, as of Tuesday. Sedgwick County Election Commissioner Angela Caudillo said the large turnout was expected. “We did know this was going to be...
kscbnews.net
Bee Jays Move on in Milestone Win
The Liberal Bee Jays won their NBC World record 200th game Thursday afternoon at Eck Stadium in Wichita. Liberal rallied past the Haysville Aviators 6-1 to advance to the semifinals at the NBC. It’s Liberal’s 53rd trip to the tournament which also tops the chart. Much like their...
KOCO
Blackwell mayor agrees to resign after pleading guilty to embezzlement charges
BLACKWELL, Okla. — The mayor of Blackwell has agreed to resign after pleading guilty to five felonies. Prosecutors charged T.J. Greenfield last year after they said he embezzled more than $129,000. As part of the plea deal, Greenfield agreed to resign as mayor. Greenfield won't serve any prison time...
Wichita officer Justin Rapp planned to tell family of man he killed to ‘get over it’
A leaked Wichita Police Department personnel file raises questions about Rapp’s recent promotion..
78 years later, WWII veteran returns to Kansas to be buried
GRANOLA (KSNT) – Technolgy and science will be responsible for returning a 19-year-old World War II soldier home to Kansas. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced today that Army Pvt. Carl G. Dorsey, 19, of Moline, Kansas, killed during World War II, was accounted for on June 15, 2022. In December of 1944, Dorsey […]
Person in Wichita set fire at Evergreen Park
Person in Wichita set fire at Evergreen Park Person in Wichita set fire at Evergreen Park Person in Wichita set fire at Evergreen Park Person in Wichita set fire at Evergreen Park
What to know before you vote on Tuesday
If you plan to vote on Tuesday, Aug. 2, in the primary election, these are answers to some of the most common election day questions.
ozarkradionews.com
Body of Wichita, KS Man Found in Current River
Shannon County, MO. – The body of a man from Wichita, Kansas was found on Tuesday morning in Shannon County. The body was found just before noon, and was located in the Current River around Cave Spring. The body was identified as Dee Hodges, 48 of Wichita. Hodges was...
sumnernewscow.com
City of Wellington: Yard clippings on roadway is littering
Sumner Newscow report — The following is a press release issued by the City of Wellington office this morning:. Wellington Building & Codes Department would like to remind our citizens about the proper disposal of yard clippings. We have received several complaints of yard clippings on public roadways. Yard clippings are considered a form of littering according to Wellington City Code.
KAKE TV
'This decision was wrong': Voters turned away from Maize polling location
MAIZE, Kan. (KAKE) - The Sedgwick County Election Office says the election workers made the wrong decision in telling voters at a polling location in Maize that they'd have to vote somewhere else. According to a release, the election office was made aware that the Maize Recreation Center polling location...
Butler County sheriff’s deputy Stephen Evans to be honored with end of watch ride
BURNS, Kan. (KSNW) – Butler and Marion Counties announced that the “End of Watch – Ride to Remember” will be coming to Burns on August 13, 2022, in honor of the life and service of Butler County Sheriff Deputy and City of Burns Chief of Police Stephen Evans. Evans lost his life in a crash […]
