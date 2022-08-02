KDA releases Kansas Agribusiness Commodity Flow Study

In my writing about Kansas and Kansans, I discover many stories of flying. One of my personal sayings is, “that those farm boys spending hours doing hard work said there is a better way to do this, and did it, and looked to the clouds, and went there. This ‘yearning’ that seems to drive the American spirit has been the seed that took us to be the Bread Basket of the World and the Air Capital of the World.

KANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO