Teacher Turnover Is Very High In Missouri. Will New Survey Clear Things Up?

Schmitt, Valentine to Face Off in November General Election
Attorney General Eric Schmitt was the big winner on the Republican ticket Tuesday after defeating 20 other candidates vying for the position being vacated by Sen. Roy Blunt, who announced he is not running for re-election. Schmitt got 298,852 votes, or 45.66 percent of the total Republican votes cast for...
Machinists At Three Boeing Defense Plants Ratify New Contract
Nearly 2,500 workers at three Boeing defense plants in the Midwest voted Wednesday to ratify a contract that their union said will raise pay by an average of 14% over three years and add inflation adjustments. The vote by members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers came...
Traveling I-44 Through Central Missouri Will Be Messy This Month
The Missouri Department of Transportation is warning motorists that if they're planning to travel through Central Missouri on Interstate 44 in August to expect lane closures and multiple work zones. MoDOT Central District Assistant District Engineer Randy Aulbur says in a MoDOT press release that those traveling on Interstate 44...
Veterans, Active Military To Be Honored at 2022 Missouri State Fair
The 2022 Missouri State Fair will be celebrating the men and women who have served, or are currently serving our country at the daily Military Flag Retreat Ceremony, sponsored by Capital Materials, Retrieving Freedom, Inc., and Starline Brass. A total of 11 veterans or active duty service members from Missouri...
Want To See Missouri’s Pro Bull Riding Team? They Will Be In KC This Weekend!
Several months ago, I had a chance to go to my first rodeo. I got to see professional bull riders for the first time up close and I have to say, I was impressed by what I saw. Those bull riders risk their lives, and what they do isn't easy. As it turns out, we have a professional bull riding team in Missouri.
Celebrate Missouri Department of Conservation Day August 12
Fairgoers can come to the Missouri State Fair on Friday, Aug. 12, for Missouri Department of Conservation Day. Fairgoers will enjoy visiting the Conservation Building from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. for live animal exhibits and demonstrations. There are lots of other great activities planned for Aug. 12 including:. Travis...
Sing Your Way Into The Homegrown Singer Contest at the State Fair
We've got your last chance to get into the Homegrown Singer Contest on The Bud Stage at the Missouri State Fair. All you need to do is sing your way in. Open our app and use the talk-back mic and record a small sample of your singing, around 30 seconds, and submit it to us by 11:59 PM CDT on Friday, August 5. Townsquare Media Sedalia / Warrensburg with a winner being chosen on Monday, August 8.
You Can See All The State Fair Grandstand Concerts On Us For Free
Imagine having tickets to every grandstand concert at the Missouri State Fair. Imagine seeing all of the great shows this year including Sam Hunt, ZZ-Top, Justin Moore, KC- And the Sunshine Band, and all the other great acts. Not only that, we'll get into the fairgrounds for free every night there’s a concert. Plus we’ll give you tickets so you can bring along three of your friends too.
