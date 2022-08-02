Teacher Turnover Is Very High In Missouri. Will New Survey Clear Things Up?

We've got your last chance to get into the Homegrown Singer Contest on The Bud Stage at the Missouri State Fair. All you need to do is sing your way in. Open our app and use the talk-back mic and record a small sample of your singing, around 30 seconds, and submit it to us by 11:59 PM CDT on Friday, August 5. Townsquare Media Sedalia / Warrensburg with a winner being chosen on Monday, August 8.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 6 DAYS AGO