Ryder Cup Europe director provides update on futures of LIV Golf players

'These suspended players have walked away from the Tour and now want back in': Jay Monahan sends memo to PGA Tour players after LIV Golf Series lawsuit
On Wednesday afternoon, the Wall Street Journal reported that 11 LIV Golf Series members, including Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, have filed lawsuits against the PGA Tour in response to suspensions they received after making the move to the Saudi-backed circuit. Not long after, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan sent...
Look: Paige Spiranac Reacts To Wild Tiger Woods Offer News
The LIV Tour has taken golf by storm this year. The organization has taken some of the PGA Tour's best golfers and it's led to some rifts among some of the players and fans. Tiger Woods, who's widely considered to be one of the best golfers of all time, was offered between $700-$800 million to join LIV Golf.
Who Is Phil Mickelson's Wife? All About Amy Mickelson
With 45 PGA Tour event wins under his belt, Phil Mickelson is largely regarded as one of the world's best professional golfers. And while his career has been widely covered, there is one element of the veteran golfer's life that has been largely kept out of the spotlight: his longtime marriage to wife Amy Mickelson.
‘We just won’t play’ – Major champ says PGA Tour pros could strike if LIV ban is overturned
There’s a potential legal battle looming with players who’ve been suspended by the PGA Tour expected to challenge their suspension in court. On Wednesday, former major champ and current Presidents Cup captain David Love III was asked by Sky Sports what he and his fellow PGA Tour players would do if they were asked to play alongside LIV players if they get their suspensions overturned.
Phil Mickelson suspended for attempting to lure players to LIV Golf, according to lawsuit
The PGA Tour-LIV Golf drama has entered its newest phase: litigation. Eleven players, including Phil Mickelson, filed an antitrust suit against the PGA Tour on Wednesday, alleging the Tour acted unlawfully by suspending LIV Golf players. The plaintiffs seek to have their suspensions overturned and playing privileges reinstated, with a smaller group hoping for a temporary restraining order so they can participate in the FedEx Cup Playoffs.
Phil Mickelson Has Been Suspended for Two Years by PGA Tour, Lawsuit Reveals
Mickelson was first suspended on March 22 for recruiting players to LIV Golf. The lawsuit, filed by 11 LIV Golf players against the PGA Tour, seeks to have the suspensions lifted.
John Daly Submits His LIV Golf Application by Calling the Saudi Crown Prince a ‘Great Guy’
John Daly has unsuccessfully lobbied Greg Norman to let him play for LIV Golf. The post John Daly Submits His LIV Golf Application by Calling the Saudi Crown Prince a ‘Great Guy’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
'I don't know if that was official or not': How Tiger Woods spilled the beans on Webb Simpson being a Presidents Cup assistant captain
It’s not every day Webb Simpson looks down at his phone to see a call from Tiger Woods. But that’s what happened last Tuesday at Trolley Stop, a local hot dog joint in Wilmington, North Carolina, while Simpson was out with his family. When Simpson was trying to order, his phone rang.
Player reveals the backlash he's faced on Twitter since joining LIV Golf
Travis Smyth might not be one of the household names on LIV Golf but the Australian has admitted to receiving heavy backlash on social media ever since joining the Saudi-funded circuit this season. Smyth, 27, has played in all three of the first LIV Golf Invitational Series events in England...
John Daly says he ‘begged’ Greg Norman for LIV Golf spot
While the newest mulleted-major champion is not revealing his LIV Golf intentions publicly, the original is showing his cards in regards to the Saudi-backed league. Only it doesn’t look like we’ll see him tee it up on the LIV anytime soon. Two-time major winner John Daly revealed in...
Phil Mickelson among 11 golfers to sue PGA Tour over LIV Golf suspensions
Phil Mickelson and Ian Poulter are among 11 LIV Golf players who have filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour to challenge their suspensions. The group includes three players – Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones – who are seeking a temporary restraining order to allow them to compete in the FedEx Cup play-offs, which get under way next week.
Golf-Woods not named as assistant for U.S. Presidents Cup team
Aug 2 (Reuters) - Tiger Woods will not be an assistant at this year's Presidents Cup after U.S. captain Davis Love III on Tuesday named Steve Stricker and Webb Simpson as his final two assistants for the September showdown at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Tiger Woods announces new TGR JR Invitational presented by TaylorMade, which will debut in October
A new event is bound for the junior golf schedule this fall, and it’s one that players will have circled. Tiger Woods announced the inaugural TGR JR Invitational presented by TaylorMade will debut October 8-10 at The Hay and The Links at Spanish Bay in Pebble Beach, California. Sixty...
‘Don’t try and destroy what made you’: Pro passionate over LIV lawsuit
Rocco Mediate understands why players are leaving for LIV Golf. While self-deprecatingly noting it would never happen, the longtime pro even described a scenario where he himself would listen if the controversial, Saudi-backed league came calling. But if you do take off for LIV, Mediate said, don’t expect to also...
Adidas boss says LIV Golf a 'normal evolution,' wants to focus on player partnerships
LIV is being bankrolled by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, and critics accuse the series of serving to enhance the kingdom's image despite persistent concerns about human rights violations. Speaking to CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Thursday, CEO Kasper Rorsted said no decision had yet been made on whether Adidas...
Greg Norman with another own-goal trying to make this point about ladies' game
LIV Golf Investments chief executive Greg Norman has drawn more criticism after another gaffe when talking about the LPGA Tour. Was this more than a slip of the tongue? According to The Great White Shark, 67, Aramco is the chief sponsor of the LPGA. Incorrect. In fact, Aramco is the...
11 LIV golfers file antitrust lawsuit against PGA Tour
Phil Mickelson and 10 other players from LIV Golf filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour on Wednesday over their suspensions for participating in the Saudi-funded breakaway series. The Wall Street Journal first reported the news of the lawsuit. Bryson DeChambeau, Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford, Matt Jones, Ian Poulter,...
Tony Finau’s fun golf ball strategy, Luke Donald’s dagger at Henrik Stenson and the PGA Tour’s lovable new member
Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we hope whoever won the Mega Millions jackpot is a golfer. Unfortunately, it wasn’t me who won the $1.33 billion, but good lord, that could pay for a lot of amazing golf trips. And with the mystery person in Illinois, they’re just a drive away from Sand Valley. Although, they’re probably not driving anywhere ever again. Heck, they could just buy Sand Valley and live there permanently. Or they could just start their own professional golf league! Anyway, must be nice. And if the winner happens to be reading this, give me a call. I’d be happy to help you spend some of that LIV-level cash. In the meantime, here’s what else has us dreaming talking.
LIV Golfers Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau take legal action against PGA Tour
The battle between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour is reaching new heights. As many as 11 LIV golfers have decided to take legal action against the PGA Tour in order to oppose their suspensions, which stemmed from their participation on the LIV Golf tour. Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau are two of the players […] The post LIV Golfers Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau take legal action against PGA Tour appeared first on ClutchPoints.
An inside look at the Manning Brothers' buddies trip
I was just back from covering the Open Championship at St. Andrews when I saw that Jim Nantz was calling. I took a second before answering. It felt like high school, intentionally pausing so as to not appear too desperate or excited. “Jim Nantz?” I asked. “Hello, friend.”. We...
