ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Tiger Woods rejected $700-800 million to join LIV Golf, says Greg Norman

By Ben Smith
golfmagic.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.golfmagic.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

Who Is Phil Mickelson's Wife? All About Amy Mickelson

With 45 PGA Tour event wins under his belt, Phil Mickelson is largely regarded as one of the world's best professional golfers. And while his career has been widely covered, there is one element of the veteran golfer's life that has been largely kept out of the spotlight: his longtime marriage to wife Amy Mickelson.
TENNIS
Golf.com

John Daly says he ‘begged’ Greg Norman for LIV Golf spot

While the newest mulleted-major champion is not revealing his LIV Golf intentions publicly, the original is showing his cards in regards to the Saudi-backed league. Only it doesn’t look like we’ll see him tee it up on the LIV anytime soon. Two-time major winner John Daly revealed in...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Henrik Stenson
Person
Greg Norman
Person
Tiger Woods
The Spun

Sports World Thinking Of Brittney Griner's Wife Today

On Thursday, a Russian court sentenced WNBA star Brittney Griner to nine years in prison. Prosecutors initially asked for her to receive 9.5 years in prison. Griner was arrested in February for having cannabis oil in her luggage at an airport near Moscow. For the past few months, the belief was that she'd be convicted due to Russia's history.
NBA
The Associated Press

Trump says Saudi-funded tour creates 'gold rush' for players

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump played another round at his home course Thursday, this one different from so many others. He was part of the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational pro-am, put on by a breakaway league he says is creating a “gold rush” for players. The third LIV Golf event, which starts Friday at Trump National Bedminster, added four new players to the 48-man field that illustrated how the disruption goes beyond the PGA Tour. Henrik Stenson of Sweden is among the newcomers, which led the European tour to strip him of the Ryder Cup captaincy for the 2023 matches in Italy. Stenson was made aware during his news conference of a report in The Daily Telegraph, later matched by Golf Digest, that Luke Donald would be Europe’s captain.
POTUS
GOBankingRates

How Much Is Serena Williams Worth?

One of the top female tennis players of all time, Serena Williams has won 23 singles Grand Slam titles, gold medals at three different Olympic games and more prize money than any female tennis player...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Fox News#Saudis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf.com

11 surprises from Phil Mickelson, other LIV players’ lawsuit against the PGA Tour

Much of the messaging between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour has been veiled to date, but not anymore. The war for men’s professional golf has officially reached the court room, with Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and nine others filing a lawsuit against the PGA Tour for anticompetitive practices and restraint of trade.
NFL
Golf.com

Could LIV force a pro golf boycott? Davis Love III threatens golf’s ‘nuclear option’

Golf’s next great battle could take place in a courtroom, but make no mistake about it, it’ll be decided on the course. On Wednesday, Phil Mickelson joined 10 other LIV Golf players in filing an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour in an effort to have their suspensions lifted. The suits allege the PGA Tour’s suspensions serve no purpose other than to cause harm to the players and to restrict LIV’s growth, and ask the court to issue a temporary restraining order that would allow each of the players to return to competing on the tour of their choice.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Masters boss told players NOT to play on LIV Golf Tour, claims lawsuit

A number of shocking revelations have come out of the antitrust lawsuit filed by 11 PGA Tour players including Phil Mickelson, none bigger than Lefty being suspended back in March by the PGA Tour following his links with LIV Golf. But another surprising leak that has emerged from the complaint...
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy