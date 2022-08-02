Tiger Woods rejected $700-800 million to join LIV Golf, says Greg Norman

Read on www.golfmagic.com
With 45 PGA Tour event wins under his belt, Phil Mickelson is largely regarded as one of the world's best professional golfers. And while his career has been widely covered, there is one element of the veteran golfer's life that has been largely kept out of the spotlight: his longtime marriage to wife Amy Mickelson.
From the initial Mickelsongate to an interview that hasn’t happened yet, the golf world continues to analyze every press conference, email, and statement released by the LIV organization and the PGA and DP World Tours. Much of the controversy surrounds the answers given to the question, “Why?”. At...
While the newest mulleted-major champion is not revealing his LIV Golf intentions publicly, the original is showing his cards in regards to the Saudi-backed league. Only it doesn’t look like we’ll see him tee it up on the LIV anytime soon. Two-time major winner John Daly revealed in...
BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump played another round at his home course Thursday, this one different from so many others. He was part of the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational pro-am, put on by a breakaway league he says is creating a “gold rush” for players. The third LIV Golf event, which starts Friday at Trump National Bedminster, added four new players to the 48-man field that illustrated how the disruption goes beyond the PGA Tour. Henrik Stenson of Sweden is among the newcomers, which led the European tour to strip him of the Ryder Cup captaincy for the 2023 matches in Italy. Stenson was made aware during his news conference of a report in The Daily Telegraph, later matched by Golf Digest, that Luke Donald would be Europe’s captain.
Jason Day was forced to withdraw from the Wyndham Championship on the PGA Tour after only 18 holes due to a bout of illness. The official communications team of the PGA Tour confirmed his withdrawal on social media. Day will undoubtedly be frustrated at having to leave the tournament early...
From bermuda shorts to pleated tennis-looking skorts, women’s golf fashion has blossomed into a trendy style over the years. Most girls getting into the sport 10+ years ago struggled with feeling feminine on the golf course. For many women, golf was not appealing from a fashion standpoint alone. The...
From Hank Aaron's record-breaking 715th home run to Kirk Gibson's heroics in the 1988 World Series, Vin Scully was on the call for some of the most famous—and impressive—moments in baseball history. But on the day after the legendary announcer passed away, we'd like to remember how he handled a not-so-impressive moment on the golf course.
Much of the messaging between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour has been veiled to date, but not anymore. The war for men’s professional golf has officially reached the court room, with Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and nine others filing a lawsuit against the PGA Tour for anticompetitive practices and restraint of trade.
Golf’s next great battle could take place in a courtroom, but make no mistake about it, it’ll be decided on the course. On Wednesday, Phil Mickelson joined 10 other LIV Golf players in filing an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour in an effort to have their suspensions lifted. The suits allege the PGA Tour’s suspensions serve no purpose other than to cause harm to the players and to restrict LIV’s growth, and ask the court to issue a temporary restraining order that would allow each of the players to return to competing on the tour of their choice.
A number of shocking revelations have come out of the antitrust lawsuit filed by 11 PGA Tour players including Phil Mickelson, none bigger than Lefty being suspended back in March by the PGA Tour following his links with LIV Golf. But another surprising leak that has emerged from the complaint...
A cadre of golfers including Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour on Wednesday.
LIV is being bankrolled by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, and critics accuse the series of serving to enhance the kingdom's image despite persistent concerns about human rights violations. Speaking to CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Thursday, CEO Kasper Rorsted said no decision had yet been made on whether Adidas...
Teenager Letsile Tebogo has attracted comparisons to Usain Bolt after showboating his way to the under-20 100 metres world title in a record time with a scorching run in Colombia on Tuesday. The 19-year-old Botswanan clocked 9.91 seconds to improve the junior world record of 9.94 he set in the...
