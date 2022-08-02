What Legislators Did Instead of Funding Voter-Approved Criminal Justice Reforms

Read on oklahomawatch.org
Joshua Leonard
2d ago
if your following this close, you'll see they're setting up the state jails like the state prisons, it'll be a hub to launder the state officials money, like swadlys but not as many eyes for allocations of monies.
Reply
5
Conrad Flores
2d ago
Polirics for you. Votes are beginning to mean nothing, Politicians are doing what they want or what their donors want
Reply
7
Related
KOCO
Hofmeister responds after Gov. Stitt announces $2.8B in state savings
OKLAHOMA CITY — Later this month, Oklahoma voters will return to the polls for a run-off election. One of the biggest races is for the U.S. Senate, but there are new developments in perhaps one of the state's closest-watched races so far – governor. Gov. Kevin Stitt said...
KOCO
Save or spend: Oklahoma's flush savings account gets pushback
OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt received pushback for what he painted as an unprecedented accomplishment. This week, Stitt touted the state’s $2.8 billion savings account. But political rivals say it’s money Oklahomans need for the government to spend on services. Stitt celebrated the savings, saying he’s...
oklahomawatch.org
Education Watch: Two Districts Downgraded for Complaints Under HB1775
In a meeting that was at times fiery and contentious, the state Board of Education last week voted to lower the standing of two large school districts under a new state law restricting certain conversations about race and gender. Tulsa and Mustang Public Schools are the first to face consequences...
Author of Oklahoma House Bill 1775 says history can still be taught in class
State Rep. Kevin West said the law he authored – House Bill 1775 – is not intended to block history lessons, but it does prevent lessons with the intent of forcing blame on students for past actions.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTUL
Could Oklahoma have abortion protections on the ballot? Advocates weigh-in on Kansas vote
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH)- — An unexpected vote in Kansas has prevented abortion bans in the state's constitution. After seeing a red state protecting abortion rights, many in Oklahoma are wondering if the same could happen here. Oklahomans could file for an initiative petition for the question to be...
pryorinfopub.com
Councilors approve ordinance amendment setting out regulations for solicitations along roadsides, medians
City councilors approved an ordinance amendment Wednesday that puts the city in compliance with a federal court ruling regarding solicitations from the side of the road and medians. The amended ordinance allows individuals to sit, lie upon, step or stand on, and reach into — without stepping into a roadway...
KFOR
Board recommends death row inmate’s sentence be commuted
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board recommends the death sentence of James Coddington be commuted to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Coddington is one of 25 Oklahoma inmates set to be executed in the next 29 months. In 1997, then 73-year-old Albert...
Teachers want job security in the face of anti-Critical Race Theory law
There is growing concern about the consequences a teacher might face if they are the reason their district received a lower accreditation status because of violations to HB 1775.
RELATED PEOPLE
Oklahoma, 25 other states file lawsuit over USDA nondiscrimination clause
26 state attorneys generals, including Oklahoma attorney general John O’Connor, have filed a lawsuit against the Biden Administration. The lawsuit is directed at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, who released new guidance aimed at protecting LGBTQI+ students who receive federal nutritional assistance at school earlier this year. The amended...
oklahomawatch.org
Help Oklahoma Watch Report on Democracy
One of our primary goals at Oklahoma Watch is to report on how public policy affects people. This requires traditional reporting techniques, such as combing through records, listening in on public meetings and tracking down officials. But it’s equally crucial for us to meet and build relationships with everyday Oklahomans.
bartlesvilleradio.com
2022 Kansas Primary Results
Locally for Montgomery County, Ron Bryce wins the Republican nomination for the District 11 seat, Judge William Cullins wins the District 14 Divison 1 race with 51% of the vote and the District 14 Division 4 race goes to Daniel Reynolds defeating the current County Attorney Lisa Montgomery 54% to 46%.
Oklahoma ends fiscal year 2022 with $2.8 billion surplus
(The Center Square) - Oklahoma ended fiscal year 2022 with an extra $2.8 billion in its coffers, according to Gov. Kevin Stitt. The state collected $8.5 billion, which is $1.9 billion more than estimated and $1.5 billion more than in fiscal year 2021. “With $2.8 billion in savings, we are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Interim Oklahoma Human Services director named
A new interim director has been named for the Oklahoma Department of Human Services (OKDHS).
Kansas Governor 2022 primary race election results
The Associated Press calls the Primary Races for Kansas Governor candidates.
Moratorium involving new marijuana licenses delayed in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The moratorium involving applications for new grower, processor, and dispensary licenses in Oklahoma has been delayed for three weeks. The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority initially planned to begin the moratorium on August 1. However, due to an error involving the date on House Bill 3208, the moratorium will now begin on August 26.
Group asks Oklahoma Corporation Commission to stop utility rate hikes
One group has called on the Oklahoma Corporation Commission to halt utility rate hikes. The commission responded to the major request, by AARP.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Oklahoma veteran care nurses receiving significant pay raise
Nurses that care for veterans are receiving a large pay raise from the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs. ODVA said the raise is to help attract and retain nurses.
Kansas voters defeat anti-abortion amendment in unexpected landslide
OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Voters in a landslide Tuesday defeated a proposed amendment to the Kansas constitution that would have stripped residents of abortion rights, defying polling and political observes who expected a close result. The ballot measure was failing by a 63-37 margin at 9:45 p.m. as voters responded to an intense and costly campaign marked […] The post Kansas voters defeat anti-abortion amendment in unexpected landslide appeared first on Missouri Independent.
poncacitynow.com
Libertarian Party to Receive Top Position on the General Election Ballot
Oklahoma City) – A public drawing was held Sunday, July 31 at 2 p.m. to determine the ballot order of political parties for the 2022 General Election. The drawing was conducted by the Secretary of the State Election Board at the State Capitol in Oklahoma City. Representatives of the...
news9.com
Oklahoma Abortion Providers React To Results From Kansas’ Ballot Question
Eyes across the country were on Kansas Tuesday as voters went to the polls to decide on abortion access in the state. The ballot question would have removed abortion protections if passed. Kansans ultimately voted to keep access in the state. Kansas providers said constituents watched border states restrict or...
Comments / 7