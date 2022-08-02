ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

What Legislators Did Instead of Funding Voter-Approved Criminal Justice Reforms

By Ashlynd Huffman
oklahomawatch.org
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on oklahomawatch.org

Comments / 7

Joshua Leonard
2d ago

if your following this close, you'll see they're setting up the state jails like the state prisons, it'll be a hub to launder the state officials money, like swadlys but not as many eyes for allocations of monies.

Reply
5
Conrad Flores
2d ago

Polirics for you. Votes are beginning to mean nothing, Politicians are doing what they want or what their donors want

Reply
7
Related
KOCO

Save or spend: Oklahoma's flush savings account gets pushback

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt received pushback for what he painted as an unprecedented accomplishment. This week, Stitt touted the state’s $2.8 billion savings account. But political rivals say it’s money Oklahomans need for the government to spend on services. Stitt celebrated the savings, saying he’s...
OKLAHOMA STATE
oklahomawatch.org

Education Watch: Two Districts Downgraded for Complaints Under HB1775

In a meeting that was at times fiery and contentious, the state Board of Education last week voted to lower the standing of two large school districts under a new state law restricting certain conversations about race and gender. Tulsa and Mustang Public Schools are the first to face consequences...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Oklahoma County, OK
Government
State
Oklahoma State
County
Oklahoma County, OK
KFOR

Board recommends death row inmate’s sentence be commuted

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board recommends the death sentence of James Coddington be commuted to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Coddington is one of 25 Oklahoma inmates set to be executed in the next 29 months. In 1997, then 73-year-old Albert...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Stitt
Person
Justin Humphrey
KRMG

Oklahoma, 25 other states file lawsuit over USDA nondiscrimination clause

26 state attorneys generals, including Oklahoma attorney general John O’Connor, have filed a lawsuit against the Biden Administration. The lawsuit is directed at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, who released new guidance aimed at protecting LGBTQI+ students who receive federal nutritional assistance at school earlier this year. The amended...
OKLAHOMA STATE
oklahomawatch.org

Help Oklahoma Watch Report on Democracy

One of our primary goals at Oklahoma Watch is to report on how public policy affects people. This requires traditional reporting techniques, such as combing through records, listening in on public meetings and tracking down officials. But it’s equally crucial for us to meet and build relationships with everyday Oklahomans.
OKLAHOMA STATE
bartlesvilleradio.com

2022 Kansas Primary Results

Locally for Montgomery County, Ron Bryce wins the Republican nomination for the District 11 seat, Judge William Cullins wins the District 14 Divison 1 race with 51% of the vote and the District 14 Division 4 race goes to Daniel Reynolds defeating the current County Attorney Lisa Montgomery 54% to 46%.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma Legislature#Drug Courts#Mental Health#Politics State#Politics Legislative
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Moratorium involving new marijuana licenses delayed in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The moratorium involving applications for new grower, processor, and dispensary licenses in Oklahoma has been delayed for three weeks. The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority initially planned to begin the moratorium on August 1. However, due to an error involving the date on House Bill 3208, the moratorium will now begin on August 26.
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Missouri Independent

Kansas voters defeat anti-abortion amendment in unexpected landslide

OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Voters in a landslide Tuesday defeated a proposed amendment to the Kansas constitution that would have stripped residents of abortion rights, defying polling and political observes who expected a close result. The ballot measure was failing by a 63-37 margin at 9:45 p.m. as voters responded to an intense and costly campaign marked […] The post Kansas voters defeat anti-abortion amendment in unexpected landslide appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy