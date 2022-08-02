ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Help Alabama Children Awaiting Adoption Find Their Forever Home

By Mary K
 3 days ago
WSFA

Back2School Health Fair to help families get back on schedule

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Students across Alabama will head back to school over the next couple of weeks, and many of them will be jolted into a routine they had almost forgotten over the summer. To help that transition, the Jackson Wellness Center is hosting a Back2School Health Fair on...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Praise 93.3

4 Inevitable Trends for Alabama Churches

Alabama churches have faced many challenges during the pandemic and many changes have been made. However, churches, pastors and denominations will have to make important changes to stay relevant and reach the masses. If changes are not made for the future, many churches could close or decrease in membership. There are 4 trends to pay attention to in Alabama, nationwide and globally.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Mid-Alabama Coalition for the Homeless holds research and service fair

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - According to data from the Mid-Alabama Coalition for the Homeless (MACH), hundreds of people in the River Region are experiencing homelessness. MACH is making sure those who are homeless or at-risk of becoming homeless are connected with the resources they need. Thursday, the organization held its annual River Region Connects event at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Is Alabama expanding Medicaid? What to know about $4 million effort to help postpartum moms

Alabama mothers could see state-funded health insurance coverage extended from 60 days to 12 months postpartum beginning in October. The state is starting a pilot project to extend the amount of time new mothers receive full insurance benefits from Medicaid. The $4 million effort was included in the state’s general fund budget for fiscal year 2023, which Gov. Kay Ivey signed into law in April.
ALABAMA STATE
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Society
tvliving.com

Treasure hunt at the World’s Longest Yard Sale

GADSDEN, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you pull over for yard sales, you’re going to love this. The World’s Longest Yard Sale, also known as the 127 Yard Sale, is back for another year and going through part of north Alabama!. Every year, bargain hunters, yard sale...
GADSDEN, AL
#Adopted
WKRG News 5

Alabama employers hope to improve staff shortages through job fair

SELMA, Ala. (WIAT) — Employers at Wallace Community College in Selma say they’ve been struggling to hire lately but hope job fair events like the one hosted Thursday will help turn that around. Roughly 80 employers across 15 industries came out to recruit, including the Alabama Department of Youth Services. Personnel Assistant Byron Jackson says […]
SELMA, AL
105.1 The Block

Large Bear Caught On West Alabama Families Security Camera

This bear issue is getting too close for my comfort. Just yesterday, a warning was issued and reported by us, that black bears had pretty much taken over Alabama. OK, that's a little drastic, I admit. That wasn't the warning, the warning is linked above. However, it seems like more...
CBS 42

Alabama blood centers call for more donors amid supply shortage

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Those with Lifesouth Community Blood Centers estimate that if everyone gave blood every 56 days there wouldn’t be a shortage. John Donahey in Montgomery is donating even more than that. “I donate every two weeks for platelets, I donate once a month for my blood,” Donahey said. He says he donates […]
MONTGOMERY, AL
alreporter.com

Opinion | The unmasking of Alabama

Public schools are opening in a few days or weeks. I teach at UAB, and we return to classes on Aug. 22. Grocery and department stores, restaurants, concerts and sporting events – they’re all open with good crowds, plenty of business. If you attend a school, or a...
ALABAMA STATE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WSFA

Pollen counts set to soar in Central Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Who’s ready for the pollen levels to soar? We’re guessing the answer is quite obvious: nobody. Unfortunately that’s exactly what will happen as August continues to progress along. Every year during the mid-August to mid-October period the weed pollen levels -- namely ragweed...
ALABAMA STATE
selmasun.com

Applications open for AHA grants for public humanities projects

Applications are open for grants from Alabama Humanities Alliance (AHA) with a deadline set for Aug. 15. Up to $10,000 is available for public humanities projects such as lectures and panel discussions, festivals, teacher workshops, oral history projects and others. Grants are given to nonprofit organizations in Alabama, accredited public...
ALABAMA STATE
Calhoun Journal

Alabama Flags at Half-Staff Until Sunset August 4th

Calhoun County, AL – Governor Kay Ivey has ordered flags lowered in honor of U.S. Representative Jackie Walorski. In accordance with the presidential proclamation she directed flags to be flown at half-staff immediately until sunset today, August 4th in honor of U.S. Representative Jackie Walorski who passed tragically yesterday. Governor Ivey also remembered the two young members of her staff who lost their lives a well.
ALABAMA STATE
105.1 The Block

Northport Mayor Collecting Items for Victims of Kentucky Deadly Floods

Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon announced his plans to assist the victims of a deadly flood resulting from days of heavy rain happening in Kentucky. Herndon was on Townsquare Media's 95.3 The Bear's Steve and DC Morning Show Monday morning where he discussed a donation drive that will be held on Monday and Tuesday to gather various items, such as school and medical supplies, personal hygiene items, cleaning supplies, canned foods, pet supplies among other things being collected to assist with the efforts in Kentucky.
NORTHPORT, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa Man Among Dozen Indicted in East Alabama Meth Ring

A 66-count indictment out of East Alabama's Calhoun County revealed 12 people, including a Tuscaloosa man, have been arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine. According to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office Northern District of Alabama, the defendants were charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, and marijuana between June 2021 and June 2022. Each of the defendants was also charged with at least one count of using a telephone to facilitate a drug-trafficking crime.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
105.1 The Block is the number one Spot for non-Stop Hip Hop and R&B along with the latest local news for Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

