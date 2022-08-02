Help Alabama Children Awaiting Adoption Find Their Forever Home

Read on 1051theblock.com
WSFA
Back2School Health Fair to help families get back on schedule
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Students across Alabama will head back to school over the next couple of weeks, and many of them will be jolted into a routine they had almost forgotten over the summer. To help that transition, the Jackson Wellness Center is hosting a Back2School Health Fair on...
4 Inevitable Trends for Alabama Churches
Alabama churches have faced many challenges during the pandemic and many changes have been made. However, churches, pastors and denominations will have to make important changes to stay relevant and reach the masses. If changes are not made for the future, many churches could close or decrease in membership. There are 4 trends to pay attention to in Alabama, nationwide and globally.
WSFA
Mid-Alabama Coalition for the Homeless holds research and service fair
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - According to data from the Mid-Alabama Coalition for the Homeless (MACH), hundreds of people in the River Region are experiencing homelessness. MACH is making sure those who are homeless or at-risk of becoming homeless are connected with the resources they need. Thursday, the organization held its annual River Region Connects event at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl.
Is Alabama expanding Medicaid? What to know about $4 million effort to help postpartum moms
Alabama mothers could see state-funded health insurance coverage extended from 60 days to 12 months postpartum beginning in October. The state is starting a pilot project to extend the amount of time new mothers receive full insurance benefits from Medicaid. The $4 million effort was included in the state’s general fund budget for fiscal year 2023, which Gov. Kay Ivey signed into law in April.
tvliving.com
Treasure hunt at the World’s Longest Yard Sale
GADSDEN, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you pull over for yard sales, you’re going to love this. The World’s Longest Yard Sale, also known as the 127 Yard Sale, is back for another year and going through part of north Alabama!. Every year, bargain hunters, yard sale...
101 Year Old Mississippi Woman Lands Two Deer With One Shot
Talk about being a marksman. I've been living in Alabama for almost three years and I've never been hunting. For starters, I wouldn't even know where to go hunting and I don't have the right kind of gun. I'd also like to go hunting with the right group of people...
Alabama Dollar Generals Are Dangerous For Customers And Employees
Dollar General stores Are popping up everywhere. Don't get me wrong I love the Dollar General as much as the next guy, But how close do they really have to be. In this case, it's less than an eighth of a mile. My only problem with that is that I...
birminghamtimes.com
Why Homeschooling Continues a Viable Option for Many Black Families in Alabama
When it came to homeschooling her three children, Tegan Frazier of Montgomery, Alabama, wanted to make sure they got the attention they needed as opposed to being in a classroom with 20 or more other students. Erica Kelly of Birmingham decided to homeschool her two school-age children because she was...
Alabama employers hope to improve staff shortages through job fair
SELMA, Ala. (WIAT) — Employers at Wallace Community College in Selma say they’ve been struggling to hire lately but hope job fair events like the one hosted Thursday will help turn that around. Roughly 80 employers across 15 industries came out to recruit, including the Alabama Department of Youth Services. Personnel Assistant Byron Jackson says […]
Large Bear Caught On West Alabama Families Security Camera
This bear issue is getting too close for my comfort. Just yesterday, a warning was issued and reported by us, that black bears had pretty much taken over Alabama. OK, that's a little drastic, I admit. That wasn't the warning, the warning is linked above. However, it seems like more...
Alabama blood centers call for more donors amid supply shortage
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Those with Lifesouth Community Blood Centers estimate that if everyone gave blood every 56 days there wouldn’t be a shortage. John Donahey in Montgomery is donating even more than that. “I donate every two weeks for platelets, I donate once a month for my blood,” Donahey said. He says he donates […]
alreporter.com
Opinion | The unmasking of Alabama
Public schools are opening in a few days or weeks. I teach at UAB, and we return to classes on Aug. 22. Grocery and department stores, restaurants, concerts and sporting events – they’re all open with good crowds, plenty of business. If you attend a school, or a...
WSFA
Pollen counts set to soar in Central Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Who’s ready for the pollen levels to soar? We’re guessing the answer is quite obvious: nobody. Unfortunately that’s exactly what will happen as August continues to progress along. Every year during the mid-August to mid-October period the weed pollen levels -- namely ragweed...
Dadeville investigation, Gold absence, WWII honor: Down in Alabama
The rescue of a 12-year-old kidnapping victim this week has led to the discovery of two bodies. Radio voice of the Alabama Crimson Tide Eli Gold will miss the beginning of football season because of health problems. 102-year-old Romay Davis was honored at a ceremony recently in Montgomery, Alabama, for...
Step Inside: You May Never Want to Leave This Alabama Airbnb Staycation
If you are looking for a lake getaway, I have found the perfect spot for you on Smith Lake. The Airbnb hosts 10 guests with 4 bedrooms, 7 beds, and 3.5 baths. This lake home is a perfect spot for peace and tranquility. Or it could be a great party atmosphere. It could be anything you make it out to be.
selmasun.com
Applications open for AHA grants for public humanities projects
Applications are open for grants from Alabama Humanities Alliance (AHA) with a deadline set for Aug. 15. Up to $10,000 is available for public humanities projects such as lectures and panel discussions, festivals, teacher workshops, oral history projects and others. Grants are given to nonprofit organizations in Alabama, accredited public...
Anyone Missing A Kangaroo In Tuscaloosa Alabama?
Earlier today Bigham Farms & Exotics posted to Facebook. So if it's your kangaroo, or you know anyone missing a kangaroo, let Bigham farms and exotics know. I had no idea that we had so many kangaroos in Alabama. I only say so many because they keep getting loose. Recently...
Alabama Flags at Half-Staff Until Sunset August 4th
Calhoun County, AL – Governor Kay Ivey has ordered flags lowered in honor of U.S. Representative Jackie Walorski. In accordance with the presidential proclamation she directed flags to be flown at half-staff immediately until sunset today, August 4th in honor of U.S. Representative Jackie Walorski who passed tragically yesterday. Governor Ivey also remembered the two young members of her staff who lost their lives a well.
Northport Mayor Collecting Items for Victims of Kentucky Deadly Floods
Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon announced his plans to assist the victims of a deadly flood resulting from days of heavy rain happening in Kentucky. Herndon was on Townsquare Media's 95.3 The Bear's Steve and DC Morning Show Monday morning where he discussed a donation drive that will be held on Monday and Tuesday to gather various items, such as school and medical supplies, personal hygiene items, cleaning supplies, canned foods, pet supplies among other things being collected to assist with the efforts in Kentucky.
Tuscaloosa Man Among Dozen Indicted in East Alabama Meth Ring
A 66-count indictment out of East Alabama's Calhoun County revealed 12 people, including a Tuscaloosa man, have been arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine. According to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office Northern District of Alabama, the defendants were charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, and marijuana between June 2021 and June 2022. Each of the defendants was also charged with at least one count of using a telephone to facilitate a drug-trafficking crime.
