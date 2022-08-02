Supernova Selects baseball teams head to Aruba

Read on wgme.com
Related
SAU to Launch First HBCU Ultimate Team in the Country
Ultimate, formerly known as Ultimate Frisbee, is a fast-growing, non-contact sport played with flying discs with the objective of scoring points by passing a disc to a teammate into the opponent’s end zone. The post SAU to Launch First HBCU Ultimate Team in the Country appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
WGME
Portland Little League team headed to Eastern Regional Championships
PORTLAND (WGME) – The Portland 9- and 10-year-old Little League All Stars are heading to Cranston, Rhode Island this weekend for the Eastern Regional Championships. Portland, who beat Bangor Friday night to win states, will open up against Vermont on Saturday at noon. The team is coached by the...
Comments / 0