Golf

LIV Golf’s absolutely massive offer to Tiger Woods revealed

By Kevin Harrish
thecomeback.com
 2 days ago
The LIV Tour has taken golf by storm this year. The organization has taken some of the PGA Tour's best golfers and it's led to some rifts among some of the players and fans. Tiger Woods, who's widely considered to be one of the best golfers of all time, was offered between $700-$800 million to join LIV Golf.
On Thursday, a Russian court sentenced WNBA star Brittney Griner to nine years in prison. Prosecutors initially asked for her to receive 9.5 years in prison. Griner was arrested in February for having cannabis oil in her luggage at an airport near Moscow. For the past few months, the belief was that she'd be convicted due to Russia's history.
This week's episode is presented by FanDuel Sportsbook. If you've never tried FanDuel Sportsbook, what are you waiting for? Go to https://www.fanduel.com/subpar or download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to get started. Be sure to sign up with promo code SUBPAR so they know we sent you.
With 45 PGA Tour event wins under his belt, Phil Mickelson is largely regarded as one of the world's best professional golfers. And while his career has been widely covered, there is one element of the veteran golfer's life that has been largely kept out of the spotlight: his longtime marriage to wife Amy Mickelson.
While the newest mulleted-major champion is not revealing his LIV Golf intentions publicly, the original is showing his cards in regards to the Saudi-backed league. Only it doesn’t look like we’ll see him tee it up on the LIV anytime soon. Two-time major winner John Daly revealed in...
There’s a potential legal battle looming with players who’ve been suspended by the PGA Tour expected to challenge their suspension in court. On Wednesday, former major champ and current Presidents Cup captain David Love III was asked by Sky Sports what he and his fellow PGA Tour players would do if they were asked to play alongside LIV players if they get their suspensions overturned.
