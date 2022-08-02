LIV Golf’s absolutely massive offer to Tiger Woods revealed

Read on thecomeback.com
Look: Paige Spiranac Reacts To Wild Tiger Woods Offer News
The LIV Tour has taken golf by storm this year. The organization has taken some of the PGA Tour's best golfers and it's led to some rifts among some of the players and fans. Tiger Woods, who's widely considered to be one of the best golfers of all time, was offered between $700-$800 million to join LIV Golf.
Sports World Thinking Of Brittney Griner's Wife Today
On Thursday, a Russian court sentenced WNBA star Brittney Griner to nine years in prison. Prosecutors initially asked for her to receive 9.5 years in prison. Griner was arrested in February for having cannabis oil in her luggage at an airport near Moscow. For the past few months, the belief was that she'd be convicted due to Russia's history.
NBA・
GOLF’s Subpar: Mike Tirico on what Tiger Woods’ LIV criticism revealed about his growth as a sports icon
Greg Norman says Tiger Woods turned down a $700-800M Saudi offer to play LIV Golf
Woods has been opposed to LIV Golf since late last year. LIV Golf currently has only one player — Dustin Johnson at No. 18 — from the top 20 in the world.
Tiger Woods does not approve of Saudi-backed golf league, and turned down $700–$800 million to prove it
LIV CEO Greg Norman confirmed the reported eye-watering figures offered to Woods were accurate.
Who Is Phil Mickelson's Wife? All About Amy Mickelson
With 45 PGA Tour event wins under his belt, Phil Mickelson is largely regarded as one of the world's best professional golfers. And while his career has been widely covered, there is one element of the veteran golfer's life that has been largely kept out of the spotlight: his longtime marriage to wife Amy Mickelson.
Ronda Rousey Suspended Indefinitely From WWE After Attacking SummerSlam Official
Ronda Rousey won't be seeing the ring anytime soon. The 35-year-old wrestler has been suspended indefinitely by the WWE following her attack on an official during Saturday's SummerSlam in Nashville, Tennessee. The WWE released a statement staying, "Following her attack on referee Dan Engler at SummerSlam, RondaRousey has been fined...
Serena Williams' Daughter Hilariously Hot Dogs It In Soccer Video
Olympia showed off some fancy footwork at an Angel City FC game.
Greg Norman confirms the staggering amount of money Tiger Woods turned down from LIV Golf
Greg Norman repeated on Monday that Tiger Woods turned down a staggering offer to join LIV Golf. Appearing on "Tucker Carlson Tonight," the LIV CEO was asked about a reported $700 million to $800 million deal to lure the 15-time major champ away from the PGA Tour. "The number has...
Former ESPN Anchor Cari Champion: Execs 'Let Me Know I Didn't Matter' as a Black Woman
Cari Champion, the former ESPN anchor who hosted First Take from 2012-2015, is speaking out about her experience as a Black woman at the sports network. On the latest episode of the "I Am Athlete" podcast, Champion said that executives at ESPN treated her differently than her First Take co-hosts Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
John Daly says he ‘begged’ Greg Norman for LIV Golf spot
While the newest mulleted-major champion is not revealing his LIV Golf intentions publicly, the original is showing his cards in regards to the Saudi-backed league. Only it doesn’t look like we’ll see him tee it up on the LIV anytime soon. Two-time major winner John Daly revealed in...
‘We just won’t play’ – Major champ says PGA Tour pros could strike if LIV ban is overturned
There’s a potential legal battle looming with players who’ve been suspended by the PGA Tour expected to challenge their suspension in court. On Wednesday, former major champ and current Presidents Cup captain David Love III was asked by Sky Sports what he and his fellow PGA Tour players would do if they were asked to play alongside LIV players if they get their suspensions overturned.
Golf-Woods not named as assistant for U.S. Presidents Cup team
Aug 2 (Reuters) - Tiger Woods will not be an assistant at this year's Presidents Cup after U.S. captain Davis Love III on Tuesday named Steve Stricker and Webb Simpson as his final two assistants for the September showdown at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Vin Scully's greatest call may have been when this PGA Tour pro couldn't escape a pot bunker
From Hank Aaron's record-breaking 715th home run to Kirk Gibson's heroics in the 1988 World Series, Vin Scully was on the call for some of the most famous—and impressive—moments in baseball history. But on the day after the legendary announcer passed away, we'd like to remember how he handled a not-so-impressive moment on the golf course.
Mike Tyson would KO sparring partners quickly so he could get home in time for Tom and Jerry, says ex-bodyguard
MIKE Tyson would destroy training partners in minutes not for pleasure - but to just get home quickly to watch TV. Tyson often turned a planned five-hour sparring session into less than 60 minutes of destruction because he was desperate to watch cartoons. That is the insight from Tyson’s confidante,...
Look: Sports World Reacts To Derek Jeter, Daughters Photo
Yankees legend Derek Jeter is quickly becoming one of the best former athletes to follow on Twitter. This week, Jeter shared a photo of his daughters putting nail polish on him. His caption said, "I have a new appreciation for nail polish remover." Most of Jeter's followers are loving this...
Former Nets Guard Calls Steph Curry 'One Dimensional'
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry continues to receive disrespect
WATCH: Epic video of LeBron James, Bronny, Bryce dunking all over Lakers practice facility goes viral
LeBron James has been working hard in the summer as the new season approaches. On Tuesday, the four-time NBA champ decided to bring his two sons to the Los Angeles Lakers practice facility to give them a taste of how the pros do it. Unsurprisingly, it resulted in a pretty epic highlight reel from the three Jameses.
Magic Johnson calls for NBA to do 1 major thing in honor of Bill Russell
Magic Johnson wants to see the NBA pay tribute to Bill Russell in a big way. The retired Hall of Famer Johnson posted a tweet on Tuesday calling on the league to retire the late great Russell’s No. 6 jersey across the NBA. Johnson’s message comes just days after...
NBA・
Tiger Woods announces new TGR JR Invitational presented by TaylorMade, which will debut in October
A new event is bound for the junior golf schedule this fall, and it’s one that players will have circled. Tiger Woods announced the inaugural TGR JR Invitational presented by TaylorMade will debut October 8-10 at The Hay and The Links at Spanish Bay in Pebble Beach, California. Sixty...
