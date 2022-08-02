Read on www.downthedrive.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022J Ledford MoneyCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
5 amazing steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Watch: Luke Fickell Discusses Conference Realignment
The UC head coach is confident about his team's position in the college football landscape.
WKRC
Famous Cincinnati high school football rivalry makes it to the big screen
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) – Moeller vs. Princeton: It's known as one of Greater Cincinnati's most storied high school football rivalries. And now, that history is featured in a new movie produced by Cincinnati area natives Branson Wright and Tony Ralston. Their documentary, "King of the Block," premieres locally next...
Recruiting Roundup: UC Offers 2024 Four-Star Tight End, Quarterback
Cincinnati is well on its way to a historic 2023 class and they are already preparing for 2024.
downthedrive.com
Bearcats Football Preview: Cincinnati Has a Serious Retinue of Pass Catchers
Your Cincinnati Bearcats will have no shortage of pass-catching targets in 2022. Whether it is Evan Prater or Ben Bryant primarily receiving the snaps, either QB will have plenty of weapons at wide receiver and tight end. Cincinnati has one of the best tight end groups in the country. Two...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Daily Advocate
Bradford dropped from football schedules
DARKE — Football programs around the state are currently in the middle of their first few padded practices and are preparing for upcoming scrimmages. For a few local schools, they have changed their schedule weeks before week 1 begins. Tri-Village High School has announced on Twitter that they will...
Recruiting Roundup: Four-Star Guard Interested in UC; 2025 Center Offered
The end of the grassroots basketball season is bringing out plenty of recruiting news.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Offers RJ Greer, Son of Panther Great Ricardo Greer
On Tuesday night, Pitt extended an offer to RJ Greer, the son of Pitt legend Ricardo Greer. Greer Jr. is a 6-foot-4 shooting guard who plays for Springboro High School in Springboro, Ohio. The class-of-2025 prospect holds offers from Florida, Michigan, Cincinnati, and others, and has exploded onto the national recruiting scene at a young age.
linknky.com
NKY Sports Hall of Fame to honor five at annual summer reunion
The Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame will present five awards at hits 40th summer reunion later this month. The event, scheduled for Wednesday, August 17 from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Gardens of Park Hills (1622 Dixie Highway, Park Hills), will feature former Northern Kentucky Norse and Cincinnati Bearcats men’s head basketball coach John Brannen as guest speaker.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLWT 5
Cincinnati chef Christian Gill wins Food Network game show
CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati chef and familiar face on Food Network has once again been crowned champion!. Local chef Christian Gill brought home the big prize after winning "Guy's Grocery Games: Summer Games." We've been following him during his rise to the top. Gill won the top prize, a...
These are the six companies that want to open retail sports books in SW Ohio
Ohio is offering up to 40 licenses for retail sports books. Six applicants have signed up to claim all but three of the licenses that could be issued in Hamilton, Butler, Warren and Clermont counties.
WLWT 5
Oktoberfest Zinzinnati is back this fall with some big changes
CINCINNATI — The country's largest Oktoberfest celebration is returning to Cincinnati next month. Oktoberfest Zinzinnati will return Sept. 16-18, showcasing the rich German heritage of southwestern Ohio. Downtown Cincinnati will transform into a colorful Bavarian village with vendors serving up German-style food, entertainment and, of course, beer. Video above:...
Elder, Oak Hills and Western Hills football programs look ahead to a new season
Elder football coach Doug Ramsey, Oak Hills coach Justin Roden and Western Hills coach Charles Boyd reflect on this preseason.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wvxu.org
Why are Cincinnati TV stations changing traffic reporters?
Today's traffic update: Expect to see Raven Richard do more traffic reporting for WCPO-TV, and to see more fill-ins on WLWT-TV during a national search to replace Cincinnati native Alanna Martella. Richard, hired three years ago as weekend weather forecaster, has been named the replacement for Sina Gebre-Ab, who left...
WKRC
Leaving a Musical Legacy: Veteran rocker sells instruments to have inheritance for family
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) – David Rhodes Brown is known as the godfather of the local rockabilly and country punk scene, playing Cincinnati clubs for more than 40 years. "He is so important to the Cincinnati music scene in general, not just me, personally,” said Ryan Malott, band leader of local band 500 Miles To Memphis, which included Brown on steel pedal guitar and occasional vocals. “I mean, he helped me make my career from nothing to something, but I'm just one little sliver of pie of his entire life."
WKRC
Plans detail what Paul Brown Stadium could look like in the future
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - We're getting some of our first looks at what Paul Brown Stadium could look like in the future. A 45-page master plan from design firm Gensler Sports shows ideas and renderings of some major additions, including a nightclub, sports betting club and ways to get in and around the stadium faster.
WLWT 5
Sebastian's Greek Restaurant on Cincinnati's West Side sells to new owner
CINCINNATI — The founder of a longtime Cincinnati staple is embarking on a new chapter. Sebastian's Greek Restaurant founder Alex Vassilou announced he has sold his longstanding restaurant to his friend and fellow restauranteur Adel Samaan. Watch the latest headlines for August 3rd in the player above. Details of...
Why living in Hyde Park could be 10 degrees cooler than the West End
As city leaders prepare for climate-change-induced hotter temperatures in the coming years, mapping temperatures is becoming increasingly important.
tmpresale.com
Led Zeppelin 2s event in Cincinnati, OH Oct 15, 2022 – pre-sale password
The Led Zeppelin 2 presale password has been published: For a limited time you can buy your performance tickets before anyone else. You don’t want to miss Led Zeppelin 2’s event in Cincinnati do you? Tickets could sell out fast once they go on sale: during the presale you can purchase your tickets before they sell-out.
Fox 19
Bibi gives birth! Fiona has a sibling - adorable!
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - There’s some big breaking baby news out of the Cincinnati Zoo!. Bibi gave birth to a healthy, full-term hippo at about 10 p.m. Wednesday, making Fiona a sister. “This calf looks huge to us because Fiona, Bibi’s first baby, only weighed 29 pounds when she was...
linknky.com
Former Boone Co. teacher to lead statewide commission
The Kentucky Financial Empowerment Commission, also known as KFEC, has named Jennifer Inman as its new executive director. Before joining KFEC, Inman taught financial literacy at Boone County High School in Florence. She has also worked extensively with the John Jay Center for Learning, a nonprofit technical education center located in Portland, Indiana. She received her bachelor’s degree from Indiana Wesleyan University, a master’s degree in teaching business and marketing from the University of the Cumberlands, and completed graduate studies in economics and finance at Northern Kentucky University.
Comments / 0