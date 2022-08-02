ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

Famous Cincinnati high school football rivalry makes it to the big screen

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) – Moeller vs. Princeton: It's known as one of Greater Cincinnati's most storied high school football rivalries. And now, that history is featured in a new movie produced by Cincinnati area natives Branson Wright and Tony Ralston. Their documentary, "King of the Block," premieres locally next...
Daily Advocate

Bradford dropped from football schedules

DARKE — Football programs around the state are currently in the middle of their first few padded practices and are preparing for upcoming scrimmages. For a few local schools, they have changed their schedule weeks before week 1 begins. Tri-Village High School has announced on Twitter that they will...
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt Offers RJ Greer, Son of Panther Great Ricardo Greer

On Tuesday night, Pitt extended an offer to RJ Greer, the son of Pitt legend Ricardo Greer. Greer Jr. is a 6-foot-4 shooting guard who plays for Springboro High School in Springboro, Ohio. The class-of-2025 prospect holds offers from Florida, Michigan, Cincinnati, and others, and has exploded onto the national recruiting scene at a young age.
linknky.com

NKY Sports Hall of Fame to honor five at annual summer reunion

The Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame will present five awards at hits 40th summer reunion later this month. The event, scheduled for Wednesday, August 17 from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Gardens of Park Hills (1622 Dixie Highway, Park Hills), will feature former Northern Kentucky Norse and Cincinnati Bearcats men’s head basketball coach John Brannen as guest speaker.
WLWT 5

Cincinnati chef Christian Gill wins Food Network game show

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati chef and familiar face on Food Network has once again been crowned champion!. Local chef Christian Gill brought home the big prize after winning "Guy's Grocery Games: Summer Games." We've been following him during his rise to the top. Gill won the top prize, a...
WLWT 5

Oktoberfest Zinzinnati is back this fall with some big changes

CINCINNATI — The country's largest Oktoberfest celebration is returning to Cincinnati next month. Oktoberfest Zinzinnati will return Sept. 16-18, showcasing the rich German heritage of southwestern Ohio. Downtown Cincinnati will transform into a colorful Bavarian village with vendors serving up German-style food, entertainment and, of course, beer. Video above:...
wvxu.org

Why are Cincinnati TV stations changing traffic reporters?

Today's traffic update: Expect to see Raven Richard do more traffic reporting for WCPO-TV, and to see more fill-ins on WLWT-TV during a national search to replace Cincinnati native Alanna Martella. Richard, hired three years ago as weekend weather forecaster, has been named the replacement for Sina Gebre-Ab, who left...
WKRC

Leaving a Musical Legacy: Veteran rocker sells instruments to have inheritance for family

COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) – David Rhodes Brown is known as the godfather of the local rockabilly and country punk scene, playing Cincinnati clubs for more than 40 years. "He is so important to the Cincinnati music scene in general, not just me, personally,” said Ryan Malott, band leader of local band 500 Miles To Memphis, which included Brown on steel pedal guitar and occasional vocals. “I mean, he helped me make my career from nothing to something, but I'm just one little sliver of pie of his entire life."
WKRC

Plans detail what Paul Brown Stadium could look like in the future

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - We're getting some of our first looks at what Paul Brown Stadium could look like in the future. A 45-page master plan from design firm Gensler Sports shows ideas and renderings of some major additions, including a nightclub, sports betting club and ways to get in and around the stadium faster.
WLWT 5

Sebastian's Greek Restaurant on Cincinnati's West Side sells to new owner

CINCINNATI — The founder of a longtime Cincinnati staple is embarking on a new chapter. Sebastian's Greek Restaurant founder Alex Vassilou announced he has sold his longstanding restaurant to his friend and fellow restauranteur Adel Samaan. Watch the latest headlines for August 3rd in the player above. Details of...
tmpresale.com

Led Zeppelin 2s event in Cincinnati, OH Oct 15, 2022 – pre-sale password

The Led Zeppelin 2 presale password has been published: For a limited time you can buy your performance tickets before anyone else. You don’t want to miss Led Zeppelin 2’s event in Cincinnati do you? Tickets could sell out fast once they go on sale: during the presale you can purchase your tickets before they sell-out.
Fox 19

Bibi gives birth! Fiona has a sibling - adorable!

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - There’s some big breaking baby news out of the Cincinnati Zoo!. Bibi gave birth to a healthy, full-term hippo at about 10 p.m. Wednesday, making Fiona a sister. “This calf looks huge to us because Fiona, Bibi’s first baby, only weighed 29 pounds when she was...
linknky.com

Former Boone Co. teacher to lead statewide commission

The Kentucky Financial Empowerment Commission, also known as KFEC, has named Jennifer Inman as its new executive director. Before joining KFEC, Inman taught financial literacy at Boone County High School in Florence. She has also worked extensively with the John Jay Center for Learning, a nonprofit technical education center located in Portland, Indiana. She received her bachelor’s degree from Indiana Wesleyan University, a master’s degree in teaching business and marketing from the University of the Cumberlands, and completed graduate studies in economics and finance at Northern Kentucky University.
