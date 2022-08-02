ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

6th Circuit Court grants restraining order against Michigan abortion law

By Bruce Walker
 2 days ago
The Associated Press

Judge's order further freezes Michigan abortion ban

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Abortion could become illegal in parts of Michigan after a state Court of Appeals panel ruled Monday that a state judge’s injunction blocking the enforcement of a pre-Roe ban does not apply to county prosecutors. The 91-year-old abortion ban, which had been blocked in May from taking immediate effect, makes it a crime for physicians to perform abortions unless the life of the mother is in danger. The new ruling will have the largest impact on the 13 prosecutors in the state that have abortion clinics in their county. Seven of those prosecutors — all Democrats — have previously said they will not enforce the 1931 law. Republican prosecutors in Kent and Jackson counties, however, plan to enforce the 1931 abortion ban, meaning that abortion providers could get charged with a felony.
The Associated Press

Indiana Senate narrowly passes near-total abortion ban

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana state senators narrowly passed a near-total abortion ban Saturday during a rare weekend session, sending the bill to the House after a contentious week of arguments over whether to allow exceptions for rape and incest. The Republican-controlled Senate voted 26-20 after about three hours of debate, passing the bill with the minimum 26 votes needed to send it on to the House, which Republicans also control. The bill would prohibit abortions from the time a fertilized egg implants in a uterus. Exceptions would be allowed in cases of rape and incest, but a patient seeking an abortion for either reason would have to sign a notarized affidavit attesting to the attack. Indiana is one of the first Republican-controlled states to debate tighter abortion laws since the U.S. Supreme Court last month overturned the precedent establishing a national right to an abortion.
INDIANA STATE
International Business Times

Abortion Ban In Idaho Faces First U.S. Legal Challenge Since Roe

The United States sued Idaho on Tuesday to block a state law that it said imposes a "near-absolute ban" on abortion, marking its first legal challenge to state abortion laws since the Supreme Court in June overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling. The lawsuit, filed in a federal...
IDAHO STATE
insideedition.com

Florida Rabbi Among Clergy Filing Lawsuits Against State's Abortion Ban Says Law Violates Religious Freedom

Clerics in Florida representing myriad religions have filed lawsuits against the state's new law that criminalizes most abortions after 15 weeks, saying the ban violates the constitutional right to religious freedom. Leaders including rabbis, an Episcopal priest, a United Church of Christ reverend, a Unitarian Universalist Association minister and a...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Women, doctors brace for more uncertainty after court halts Michigan’s abortion ban

Women in Michigan are facing unprecedented uncertainty as the battle over the state’s pre-Roe abortion ban wages on in the courts.On Monday, a judge took the latest step in the saga and issued a restraining order preventing any prosecutors in the state from enforcing the ban. The decision arrived in response to an appeals court ruling separately that the law was unconstitutional and issued an injunction, then found that the injunction only applied to the attorney general’s office.The back-and-forth in the court system over the issue is significant given Democrats’ control of the governor’s mansion and attorney general’s office...
MICHIGAN STATE
US News and World Report

Louisiana Abortion Providers File Appeal, Hope to Block Ban

BATON ROUGE (AP) — Abortion-rights advocates hope Louisiana’s near-total ban of the procedure will soon be blocked again, after plaintiffs in an ongoing legal challenge filed an appeal with the state Supreme Court Thursday. Access to abortion in Louisiana has been back-and-forth for weeks, with the state’s three...
LOUISIANA STATE
Axios

Kansas referendum boosts Democrats' midterm focus on abortion

A resounding victory for abortion rights in Kansas is bolstering Democrats' confidence that the issue will help them win close midterm races in several key states. The big picture: Tuesday night’s results — an 18-point loss for a proposal to strip abortion rights out of the state's constitution — yielded new evidence that abortion can push swing voters toward Democrats and mobilize the liberal base.
KANSAS STATE

