6th Circuit Court grants restraining order against Michigan abortion law

AOL Corp
Roe V. Wade ruling: She found out her baby wouldn't survive, but was denied an abortion
One mom's message about the real-life consequences of the Roe v. Wade decision is going viral, and now that mom is sharing her story with TODAY Parents. Chloe, an Arizona mom who asked that her last name be withheld to protect her privacy, said she found out her pregnancy was "incompatible with life" after a 21-week anatomy scan.
Judge's order further freezes Michigan abortion ban
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Abortion could become illegal in parts of Michigan after a state Court of Appeals panel ruled Monday that a state judge’s injunction blocking the enforcement of a pre-Roe ban does not apply to county prosecutors. The 91-year-old abortion ban, which had been blocked in May from taking immediate effect, makes it a crime for physicians to perform abortions unless the life of the mother is in danger. The new ruling will have the largest impact on the 13 prosecutors in the state that have abortion clinics in their county. Seven of those prosecutors — all Democrats — have previously said they will not enforce the 1931 law. Republican prosecutors in Kent and Jackson counties, however, plan to enforce the 1931 abortion ban, meaning that abortion providers could get charged with a felony.
Justice Department sues Idaho over abortion ban in first post-Roe litigation
WASHINGTON — The Department of Justice filed a lawsuit Tuesday arguing that Idaho's near-total abortion ban violates federal law — the Biden administration’s first legal action to protect abortion access since the Supreme Court overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision in late June. In making the...
Michigan court blocks enforcement of 1931 abortion ban by county prosecutors
Aug 1 (Reuters) - A Michigan judge on Monday blocked local prosecutors from enforcing a 1931 abortion ban, just hours after an appeals court ruled that they could do so, state Attorney General Dana Nessel said.
GOP Candidate: Hypothetical 14-Year-Old Incest Victim Is 'Perfect Example' For Abortion Ban
Tudor Dixon, a leading Republican candidate for governor of Michigan, confirmed in a recent interview that her opposition to abortion rights extends even to a minor who is raped by a family member. On an episode of Charlie LeDuff’s talk show, “The No BS Newshour,” that aired Friday, LeDuff pressed...
Docs dispute AG’s claim that Ohio law allows 10-year-olds to get abortions
A defiant Dave Yost on Wednesday told News 5 in Cleveland “I never apologize for speaking the truth” when asked if he should apologize for an interview he did on Fox News a night earlier. That was when he raised doubts with host Jesse Watters that a 10-year-old...
West Virginia And Indiana Move Closer To Near-Total Abortion Bans
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) is expected to sign the ban into law soon. Indiana's ban is expected to quickly pass through the GOP-controlled legislature.
Indiana Senate narrowly passes near-total abortion ban
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana state senators narrowly passed a near-total abortion ban Saturday during a rare weekend session, sending the bill to the House after a contentious week of arguments over whether to allow exceptions for rape and incest. The Republican-controlled Senate voted 26-20 after about three hours of debate, passing the bill with the minimum 26 votes needed to send it on to the House, which Republicans also control. The bill would prohibit abortions from the time a fertilized egg implants in a uterus. Exceptions would be allowed in cases of rape and incest, but a patient seeking an abortion for either reason would have to sign a notarized affidavit attesting to the attack. Indiana is one of the first Republican-controlled states to debate tighter abortion laws since the U.S. Supreme Court last month overturned the precedent establishing a national right to an abortion.
Indiana considers bill to ban nearly all abortions
Vice President Harris visited Indiana to meet with Democratic state leaders to discuss the fight to protect abortion rights as lawmakers there are considering a near-total ban on the procedure. NBC News’ Chloe Atkins reports. July 26, 2022.
International Business Times
Abortion Ban In Idaho Faces First U.S. Legal Challenge Since Roe
The United States sued Idaho on Tuesday to block a state law that it said imposes a "near-absolute ban" on abortion, marking its first legal challenge to state abortion laws since the Supreme Court in June overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling. The lawsuit, filed in a federal...
Abortion Rights Counter-Attack to Roe Decision Has Begun
The Biden administration has sued Idaho over its abortion law, while Kansas voters resoundingly decided to protect abortion rights in the state.
insideedition.com
Florida Rabbi Among Clergy Filing Lawsuits Against State's Abortion Ban Says Law Violates Religious Freedom
Clerics in Florida representing myriad religions have filed lawsuits against the state's new law that criminalizes most abortions after 15 weeks, saying the ban violates the constitutional right to religious freedom. Leaders including rabbis, an Episcopal priest, a United Church of Christ reverend, a Unitarian Universalist Association minister and a...
Women, doctors brace for more uncertainty after court halts Michigan’s abortion ban
Women in Michigan are facing unprecedented uncertainty as the battle over the state’s pre-Roe abortion ban wages on in the courts.On Monday, a judge took the latest step in the saga and issued a restraining order preventing any prosecutors in the state from enforcing the ban. The decision arrived in response to an appeals court ruling separately that the law was unconstitutional and issued an injunction, then found that the injunction only applied to the attorney general’s office.The back-and-forth in the court system over the issue is significant given Democrats’ control of the governor’s mansion and attorney general’s office...
US News and World Report
Louisiana Abortion Providers File Appeal, Hope to Block Ban
BATON ROUGE (AP) — Abortion-rights advocates hope Louisiana’s near-total ban of the procedure will soon be blocked again, after plaintiffs in an ongoing legal challenge filed an appeal with the state Supreme Court Thursday. Access to abortion in Louisiana has been back-and-forth for weeks, with the state’s three...
CNBC
DOJ sues to block new Idaho abortion law, first challenge to a state after Dobbs ruling by Supreme Court
The U.S. Justice Department filed a lawsuit seeking to block Idaho's new restrictive abortion law. The suit says Idaho's law violates the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, which requires hospitals that accept Medicare to give necessary treatment to patients before discharging them. The action is the first Justice Department...
Kansas referendum boosts Democrats' midterm focus on abortion
A resounding victory for abortion rights in Kansas is bolstering Democrats' confidence that the issue will help them win close midterm races in several key states. The big picture: Tuesday night’s results — an 18-point loss for a proposal to strip abortion rights out of the state's constitution — yielded new evidence that abortion can push swing voters toward Democrats and mobilize the liberal base.
N. Carolina AG defends recusal in 20-week abortion ban case
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein repudiated Republican General Assembly leaders’ allegations Wednesday that he neglected his duty to defend state law by refusing to seek enforcement of a blocked 20-week abortion ban after the fall of Roe v. Wade. Attorneys for Senate Leader...
