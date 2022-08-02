ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Norman boil order lifted, Mount Ida, Oden continues

The City of Norman has announced that the precautionary boil order for the Norman Waterworks customers has been lifted. Norman Waterworks was placed under a precautionary boil order Sunday, July 24, after a main water line broke. Due to a drop in water pressure the water system was placed under a precautionary boil order.
NORMAN, AR
readfrontier.org

A $440 utility deposit almost kept her from finding a home

Editor’s note: This story is a collaboration between The Frontier and Curbside Chronicle made possible by a grant from the Oklahoma Media Center funded by the Native American Journalists Association. Amanda Le did what she could to keep her two young kids distracted while they were staying in a...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Pike Off member addresses proposed turnpike expansion

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It is a controversial issue that is expected to impact many property owners across the state. A proposed turnpike expansion project is causing concern for some property owners. A board member for Pike Off, a group that speaks out against the expansion, joined the Flashpoint...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
visitokc.com

A Day in the Asian District

In the mid-1970s thousands of refugees primarily from Vietnam found a home in the heart of OKC. Those refugees turned Okies, started families, revitalized neighborhoods and became integrated pillars of the greater OKC community. To honors those veterans from Vietnam and their American allies, Military Park was created just south...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Z94

Visit the Grave of the ‘Oklahoma Giant’ a Sooner State Legend!

Have you ever heard the story of the 'Oklahoma Giant' before? This tale is more fact than fiction and features a real-life giant by the name of Lewis W. Wilkins from Enid, OK. He's a true Sooner State legend and was once named the tallest man in the world! Standing at around 8.2 feet tall he literally towered over everyone he met.
ENID, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma City Zoo offering free general admission on weekday afternoons

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Zoo is offering free general admission on weekday afternoons through mid-August. Zoo officials announced Tuesday that people can go to the zoo for free from noon to 2 p.m. each weekday through Aug. 19. The Oklahoma City Zoo is open daily from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Aug. 31, with the final entry being no later than 2 p.m.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
nbc16.com

Parent upset over school's white privilege classroom activity

MUSTANG, Okla. (KOKH) — Fox 25 is hearing from the parent who says they filed a complaint to Mustang Public Schools about a classroom activity. They tell our newsroom the district isn't being completely honest about what happened. We're told at Mustang Middle School in January 2022, a teacher...
MUSTANG, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma restaurants show support for family of fallen Edmond officer

EDMOND, Okla. — Oklahoma restaurants are showing support to a family after the tragic loss of Edmond Sgt. C.J. Nelson. The Edmond Railyard restaurants will give back a portion of their sales to help the family, and the Edmond Bike Night will take donations. The Officer Nelson Memorial Giveback...
EDMOND, OK
News On 6

First Americans Museum Battle Of The Bands

OKLAHOMA CITY - The First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City will be hosting a "battle of the bands" from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26. The grand prize is $300, and those looking to apply can do so at here.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kiowacountysignal.com

When pulled over do not share, especially in Oklahoma

The lights were flashing red and blue in the rear and side view mirrors. It’s something that nobody wants to see and an experience that I had not had, as a driver, for probably over a decade. That streak ended last Thursday night. The Hennessey, Oklahoma police officer seemed...
HENNESSEY, OK
kosu.org

Wildlife rehab sees influx of raptors as summer temperatures rise in Oklahoma

This summer’s scorching temperatures haven’t just had an impact on Oklahoma’s human residents, but its wildlife residents too. At WildCare Oklahoma, a wildlife rehab facility in Noble, the heat is causing an influx of juvenile Mississippi kites. Mississippi kites are raptors that nest in the southern U.S....
NOBLE, OK

