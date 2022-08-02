Read on www.poncacitynow.com
pryorinfopub.com
Councilors approve ordinance amendment setting out regulations for solicitations along roadsides, medians
City councilors approved an ordinance amendment Wednesday that puts the city in compliance with a federal court ruling regarding solicitations from the side of the road and medians. The amended ordinance allows individuals to sit, lie upon, step or stand on, and reach into — without stepping into a roadway...
oklahomawatch.org
What Legislators Did Instead of Funding Voter-Approved Criminal Justice Reforms
Oklahoma voters sent a message in 2016: Stop sending people to prison on minor drug and property crimes. Direct money saved to counties for drug and mental health treatment. State lawmakers still haven’t gotten the second half of that. Nearly seven years later, not a dime has been invested...
Teachers want job security in the face of anti-Critical Race Theory law
There is growing concern about the consequences a teacher might face if they are the reason their district received a lower accreditation status because of violations to HB 1775.
mcnews.online
Norman boil order lifted, Mount Ida, Oden continues
The City of Norman has announced that the precautionary boil order for the Norman Waterworks customers has been lifted. Norman Waterworks was placed under a precautionary boil order Sunday, July 24, after a main water line broke. Due to a drop in water pressure the water system was placed under a precautionary boil order.
readfrontier.org
A $440 utility deposit almost kept her from finding a home
Editor’s note: This story is a collaboration between The Frontier and Curbside Chronicle made possible by a grant from the Oklahoma Media Center funded by the Native American Journalists Association. Amanda Le did what she could to keep her two young kids distracted while they were staying in a...
KFOR
Pike Off member addresses proposed turnpike expansion
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It is a controversial issue that is expected to impact many property owners across the state. A proposed turnpike expansion project is causing concern for some property owners. A board member for Pike Off, a group that speaks out against the expansion, joined the Flashpoint...
visitokc.com
A Day in the Asian District
In the mid-1970s thousands of refugees primarily from Vietnam found a home in the heart of OKC. Those refugees turned Okies, started families, revitalized neighborhoods and became integrated pillars of the greater OKC community. To honors those veterans from Vietnam and their American allies, Military Park was created just south...
‘It is going to make a difference,’ Town of Davenport welcomes proposed turnpike expansion
Oklahomans across the state of Oklahoma have been protesting planned turnpike expansion through the Access Oklahoma highway infrastructure project since its announcement back in February. However, residents in the town of Davenport are rolling out a welcome mat, saying it could inject some much-needed life into the community.
Visit the Grave of the ‘Oklahoma Giant’ a Sooner State Legend!
Have you ever heard the story of the 'Oklahoma Giant' before? This tale is more fact than fiction and features a real-life giant by the name of Lewis W. Wilkins from Enid, OK. He's a true Sooner State legend and was once named the tallest man in the world! Standing at around 8.2 feet tall he literally towered over everyone he met.
KOCO
Oklahoma City Zoo offering free general admission on weekday afternoons
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Zoo is offering free general admission on weekday afternoons through mid-August. Zoo officials announced Tuesday that people can go to the zoo for free from noon to 2 p.m. each weekday through Aug. 19. The Oklahoma City Zoo is open daily from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Aug. 31, with the final entry being no later than 2 p.m.
nbc16.com
Parent upset over school's white privilege classroom activity
MUSTANG, Okla. (KOKH) — Fox 25 is hearing from the parent who says they filed a complaint to Mustang Public Schools about a classroom activity. They tell our newsroom the district isn't being completely honest about what happened. We're told at Mustang Middle School in January 2022, a teacher...
KOCO
Oklahoma restaurants show support for family of fallen Edmond officer
EDMOND, Okla. — Oklahoma restaurants are showing support to a family after the tragic loss of Edmond Sgt. C.J. Nelson. The Edmond Railyard restaurants will give back a portion of their sales to help the family, and the Edmond Bike Night will take donations. The Officer Nelson Memorial Giveback...
News On 6
First Americans Museum Battle Of The Bands
OKLAHOMA CITY - The First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City will be hosting a "battle of the bands" from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26. The grand prize is $300, and those looking to apply can do so at here.
KOCO
Incorrectly installed septic systems in Oklahoma counties lead to revoked license
STILLWATER, Okla. — Septic systems installed incorrectly in some Oklahoma counties have led to a revoked license. Up to 70 homes could have sewage in their yards across Payne and Noble counties. The Department of Environmental Qualities said it is an ongoing investigation into a local septic system installer...
kiowacountysignal.com
When pulled over do not share, especially in Oklahoma
The lights were flashing red and blue in the rear and side view mirrors. It’s something that nobody wants to see and an experience that I had not had, as a driver, for probably over a decade. That streak ended last Thursday night. The Hennessey, Oklahoma police officer seemed...
poncacitynow.com
Rose State College Offering Free Wastewater Classes This Month Due to Worker Shortage
MIDWEST CITY (KOKH) — The wastewater industry provides in-demand, high-paying careers and Rose State College is now offering a free, fast-paced program to get Oklahomans certified. The four-day class is scheduled for the end of this month, and once completed, students who pass their two DEQ tests can apply...
An Oklahoman Shares Encounter With Transphobia
A local Trans non-binary person said they were verbally assaulted while walking out of a convenience store. Kaitlynn Kilgannon said when they were leaving the store, a man approached them and verbally assaulted them.. "He looked at me and said I can't wait until it's legal for me to begin...
After Issues With IEP, Meeker Mother Says To Be Your Child's Best Advocate
It's time to head back to class for many Oklahoma kids. For some, that means paying extra care to their children with special needs. A mom whose child goes to Meeker Public Schools has a message for anyone sending their child back to school with an IEP –Individualized Education Plan – this fall.
KFOR
Large Oklahoma earthquake damage class action lawsuit settlement gets preliminary approval
PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A settlement in a class action lawsuit over earthquake damage in Pawnee County has received preliminary approval. The Pawnee County District Court preliminarily approved the the $850,000 Adams v. Eagle Road settlement for damage caused by earthquakes near Pawnee and Cushing in 2016, according to Scott Poynter of Poynter Law Group.
kosu.org
Wildlife rehab sees influx of raptors as summer temperatures rise in Oklahoma
This summer’s scorching temperatures haven’t just had an impact on Oklahoma’s human residents, but its wildlife residents too. At WildCare Oklahoma, a wildlife rehab facility in Noble, the heat is causing an influx of juvenile Mississippi kites. Mississippi kites are raptors that nest in the southern U.S....
