Forecast turns unsettled for midweek but a nice stretch for the start of State Fair

Beautiful weather returns to kick off State Fair
A cold front is slowly, but surely, working through southeast Wisconsin this morning. No storms associated with it, but it is gradually bringing in lower humidity. Dew points will be more comfortable today, and with a northeasterly breeze temperatures will be comfortable as well with highs in the upper 70s to around 80 well inland.
5 Wisconsin Boat Tours That Give You Great Views of Fall Colors
It may be only August, but I am so ready to say goodbye to summer and usher in fall with a big welcoming kiss. (I'm sorry summer lovers, but it's the truth!) I will admit the summer of 2022 hasn't treated us too badly, we only really had a handful of days where the heat and humidity were unbearable, but I am now finding myself gazing longingly at all the hoodies in my closet and can't wait to wrap myself in their coziness again. (Do I have you ready for fall yet now?)
milwaukeemag.com
Your Guide Music at the Wisconsin State Fair
We asked around to find out, which shows are must-sees at this year’s State Fair. THE WISCONSIN STATE FAIR is about more than food on a stick and cream puffs. It also has a lot to offer in terms of music. “We have retro, we have throwback, we have classics, we have pop, we have a little bit of everything,” State Fair spokesperson Tess A. Kerksen says. Here are her top picks this year, all at the free Bank Five Nine Amphitheater.
CBS 58
Milwaukee region sees $3.2M economic impact from lakefront fireworks, Redbull Flugtag, and Milwaukee Air & Water Show
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The return of major events to Milwaukee's lakefront parks created a signification economic boost for the Milwaukee region. The Milwaukee County Parks Department announced the July 3 fireworks show, Redbull Flugtag, and Milwaukee Air and Water Show brough in an estimated 153,000 people to the lakefront, with 37% of visitors coming from outside Milwaukee County.
CBS 58
Doggy Day to return to Milwaukee's Deer District in 2023
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Doggy Day is returning to Milwaukee's Deer District in 2023. The second annual event, presented by Winston's Wishes and Central Bark, will feature local vendors, food and beverages, live entertainment, prizes and activities, according to a press release. Doggy Day will benefit the nonprofit group Winston's...
Brian Niznansky named Chief Meteorologist of TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News is thrilled to announce that Brian Niznansky has been promoted to Chief Meteorologist of TMJ4 News.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Storms sweep power outages across Washington County, WI
August 3, 2022 – Washington Co., Wi – Quite a few neighbors are in the dark this Wednesday afternoon as storms with frequent lightning strikes sweep across Washington County, WI. According to We Energies there are 3,175 people and businesses out of power across the county. Specific outages...
CBS 58
2022 Wisconsin State Fair kicks off 🎡
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The 2022 Wisconsin State Fair kicks off Thursday, Aug. 4, and CBS 58's Mike Curkov is hanging out at the fairgrounds all morning with a preview. The Wisconsin State Fair runs Aug. 4-14. Tickets for adults cost $17 and tickets for seniors and children...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Summer events at The Corners of Brookfield
MILWAUKEE - Shopping, restaurants and a calendar stacked full of events. Head just west of Milwaukee to enjoy fun for all ages at The Corners of Brookfield!
CBS 58
State Fair's Dairy Lane shows the hard work that goes into Wisconsin's billion dollar dairy industry
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Wisconsin is proud of the agriculture, especially when it comes to dairy. That is obvious at the Wisconsin State Fair. Dairy Lane is a whole section of the fair with multiple cattle barns and even a product pavilion. You can see both sides of...
CBS 58
Here's a look at the activities happening in August in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Summer might be coming to an end soon but things to do in Milwaukee are not. CBS 58 on Wednesday, Aug. 3, was joined by Jake Meister, who is the leisure communication manager for Visit Milwaukee, to tell us more about some upcoming events happening in our area.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Dog missing around Waukesha South
WAUKESHA — The owner of a one-year-old brown Labrador retriever by the name of Woody is seeking help in locating her lost dog. Brittney Gifford, from Brookfield, said she lost her dog when he was staying with family in Waukesha on July 15. He was last seen in the area of Waukesha South and was lost in the Seitz Estates along Ridgewood Drive.
CBS 58
Root Beer Float Bash returns as Sprecher attempts to break record of most floats ever given away
GLENDALE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Thanks to Sprecher, Glendale is the root beer capitol of the world! This Saturday, Aug. 6 is National Root Beer Float Day, and to celebrate, Sprecher is giving away root beer floats. Prepare to float right out of Bayshore after filling up on the treats.
Susan Kim, Steve Chamraz to anchor revamped TMJ4 News at 4 p.m.
TMJ4 is excited to announce that veteran journalists Susan Kim and Steve Chamraz will be anchoring a revamped TMJ4 News at 4 starting Sept. 6.
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the state
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for Italian food in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
CBS 58
Endangered rusty patched bumble bee discovered at Milwaukee County Zoo
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A critically endangered rusty patched bumble bee was discovered at the Milwaukee County Zoo. According to a news release, the bee was spotted and documented during an annual backyard bumble bee count. "This is a very exciting moment for all of us. Knowing that this species...
ozaukeepress.com
Cedar Gorge acquisition ‘very, very close’
Official who biked around Lake Michigan to raise money for purchase says Land Trust is closing in on nature preserve fundraising goal that county may aid with loan. OZAUKEE COUNTY DIRECTOR of Planning and Parks Andrew Struck paused along a wide sandy beach while on his 15-day fundraising bike ride around Lake Michigan last month. Struck undertook the ride, going from his Grafton home to Muskegon, Mich., and raised about $4,600 to help Ozaukee Washington Land Trust buy the Cedar Gorge Clay Bluffs Nature Preserve, improve the Ozaukee Interurban Trail and build a staircase to the lake at Virmond Park in Mequon. Photos by Andrew.
ozaukeepress.com
County may park struggling commuter bus
Averaging just 3.3 riders per trip, Ozaukee-to-Milwaukee service faces uncertain future, is subject of Aug. 10 hearing. A LONE RIDER got off the Ozaukee County Express bus at its Grafton stop in November shortly after the service, which was suspended because of the pandemic, was relaunched. Press file photo.
Glorioso's Appetito and Sage Harvest to become combined culinary center
Glorioso's Appetito and Sage Harvest will combine to bring a new culinary cooking experience to the Greater Milwaukee area.
kenosha.com
It’s official: Kenosha’s Velodrome, the oldest in the U.S., has now seen it all
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. It’s not unusual to see cyclists race at speeds over 40 mph at the Washington Park Velodrome. A...
