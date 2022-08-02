ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forecast turns unsettled for midweek but a nice stretch for the start of State Fair

By Michael Schlesinger
CBS 58
 3 days ago
A cold front is slowly, but surely, working through southeast Wisconsin this morning. No storms associated with it, but it is gradually bringing in lower humidity. Dew points will be more comfortable today, and with a northeasterly breeze temperatures will be comfortable as well with highs in the upper 70s to around 80 well inland.
