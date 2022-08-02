Read on www.dequeenbee.com
dequeenbee.com
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Arkansas
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Arkansas using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
dequeenbee.com
Hutchinson tags surplus for tax relief, school safety grants
(The Center Square) - Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is asking lawmakers to pass reductions in the corporate and income taxes and establish a $50 million grant program for school safety when they meet Tuesday in a special session. The money will come from a $1.6 billion surplus from fiscal year...
