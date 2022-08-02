Kylie Jenner showed off one of her signature curve-skimming ensembles in London this week. Normally that’s nothing unusual, but this was an unlikely choice for the star. Jenner opted for an ensemble from the Comme des Garçons autumn/winter 2007 collection. The look, both cheeky and sexy, included a fuchsia top adorned with black ostrich feathers and two trompe l’oeil three-dimensional hands that clutched across the chest and around the stomach. Jenner also wore a black miniskirt with the same hands on the hips as if they were wrapped around the body. In her actual hand was an itty-bitty box bag.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 2 HOURS AGO