How To Dress For A Heatwave Like Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski’s style is all puffer jackets and trackies in the winter, but come summer, she’s inclined to show a little more skin. This year, she’s honed her collection of summer dresses, from LBDs to body-con tube styles and naked dresses. Ab-flashing crop tops have made an...
Crop Tops, Doc Martens And Miniskirts? This Is A Whole New Natalie Portman
At 41 and with a string of Hollywood films under her belt – not to mention an Oscar, two Golden Globes and a BAFTA – Natalie Portman knows how to dress for the spotlight. Frothy gowns were once her go-to, but recently, the mother of two has orchestrated something of a style reboot. Currently promoting Thor: Love and Thunder, Portman has brought a fresh, youthful energy to her appearances – crop tops and Doc Martens included.
Gigi Hadid Is a Modern-Day Tinkerbell in Body-Con Dress and Green Sandals at British Vogue x Self-Portrait Summer Party
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Sparkling like she had her own pixie dust was Gigi Hadid at the British Vogue x Self-Portrait Summer Party that took place in London on Wednesday. There, she...
Nicole Kidman and Bella Hadid Match in Oversized Jeans Following Balenciaga Show
Per usual, Demna gave us quite a bit to talk about at Balenciaga’s show on Wednesday, the creative director’s second go at couture. The most exciting inclusion, however, was arguably Nicole Kidman, who shocked the world with her runway debut at the couture show in a silver one-shoulder wrap dress, her husband Keith Urban supporting her from the front row.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
'Bitter Pill To Swallow': Naomi Judd's Music Catalog, Including Hits With Wynonna, Now Belongs To Her Husband Larry Strickland — Sources
Naomi Judd's music catalog now entirely belongs to her husband, Larry Strickland, including all the hits the country star made with her daughter, Wynonna — adding to the drama over leaving her children out of her will. Radar has learned that Naomi's will didn't mention leaving Wynonna, 58, any share of the duo's long list of duets. Strickland is now in control of Naomi's catalog and music proceeds after she gave him complete control of her multimillion-dollar fortune before killing herself. "To Wy, her feeling is Naomi built her fortune at least partially on the back of Wynonna's own hard...
Alyssa Milano Edges Up Pretty Pink Dress With Dr. Martens Combat Boots at Fanatics MLB All-Star Week Party
Click here to read the full article. Alyssa Milano mixed unexpected styles and colors for her latest outing. The “Charmed” alum attended the Players Party co-hosted by Michael Rubin, MLBPA and Fanatics at City Market Social House in L.A. on Monday. The star-studded event also included several recognizable faces like Travis Scott, J Balvin, Offset, Miguel, Charli D’Amelio, Ke$ha and more. To the party, Milano wore a blush pink mini dress. Her dress, from Zimmermann, featured a high neck and ruffled detailing on the short sleeves as well as the bottom hemline. She carried a nude leather bag and accessorized with a...
Keke Palmer Straps into Daringly Glamorous Lace-Up Dress and Slick Ankle-Strap Pumps on ‘WWHL’
Click here to read the full article. Keke Palmer glittered for an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” while promoting her latest film, Jordan Peele’s horror thriller “Nope.” While sitting down with Cohen and “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss, Palmer wore a daring long-sleeved minidress. Her dark green piece featured a sharp-shouldered crop top and miniskirt covered in gleaming sequins. Connecting the two pieces was a wraparound black sash that criss-crossed across Palmer’s midsection, as well as an added loop in her skirt’s waistline. The “Lightyear” star completed the slick piece with gold earrings and thin...
Light and cool: the best beach dresses and accessories for summer
Fabric is key, so look for light and airy natural fabrics that dry easily. Sezane’s elegant Gizeh wrap dress, £190 (6) in silk and cotton seersucker works worn over swimwear or over a black slip for evening with some jewellery and a statement sandal. Marks & Spencer’s V-neck frill-detail midaxi slip dress, £22.50, is perfect for grabbing lunch by the pool or popping to your room – and it weighs next to nothing in your luggage. Choose bold block colours, like All Saints’ multicoloured maxi (1, below) or vivid green, as seen on Nina Urgell in Loewe x Paula’s Ibiza (left), or try a vibrant print – Brazilian brand Farm Rio’s uplifting prints (3, below) are investment purchases that will become a regular fixture in your vacation wardrobe.
Simone Ashley's Cutout Dress Is Red Carpet Elegance at Its Finest
Simone Ashley is teaching us all a lesson in timeless red carpet style. On July 13, the "Bridgerton" actress attended the premiere of Netflix's "The Gray Man" in Los Angeles wearing a black Mônot maxi dress. The Bondage-style dress features the label's signature cutouts, with a wide halter neckline and matching straps. While giving the appearance of a bra top, the dress was a sexy diversion from the colorful palette Ashley's "Bridgerton" character wore in season two.
Keith Urban Boosts His Height in Creepers to Match Nicole Kidman in Heels at Balenciaga Fashion Show Dinner Party
Click here to read the full article. After his wife Nicole Kidman went viral walking the Balenciaga fall 2022 Haute Couture collection runway in Paris, Keith Urban celebrated by her side at the luxury brand’s dinner party on Wendesday. Keith snuggled close to Kidman, who was clad in the label’s sparkling gown. Urban dressed simply, balancing out Kidman’s more dramatic look by dressing down in a black blazer and white T-shirt tucked into black oversized trousers. The singer found his footing, slipping into black dress shoes with prominent, rounded toes. The shoes resemble creepers, fitted with chunky soles that act as a...
Lady Gaga Takes London in a Red Sculpted Dress and Sleek Thigh-High Combat Boots
Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga continues her Chromatica Ball Tour, donning more show-stopping styles. The musician is touring the globe for her sixth studio album. The “Bad Romance” songstress performed at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Friday, the fifth stop on her 18 stop world tour. The Grammy Award-winning singer took to the stage in a dramatic ensemble that evoked her role as “The Countess” on “American Horror Story: Hotel.” Gaga donned a dark red maxi dress with intense geometric shoulder detailing. The look was flourished with sparkles. The gown featured a mock-neck style with a sculpted bodice...
Zoey Deutch Gives Glittering Gown a Refined Twist With Lace & Bow Platform Sandals
Click here to read the full article. Zoey Deutch proved yet again that fashion risks are necessary. Case in point: her latest look. The “Vampire Diaries” star looked uber-chic while out in New York City today. Deutch was all smiles as she made her way out of black vehicle in the Big Apple. She wore a sparkling cream ankle-length gown. The shimmery silhouette featured a white lace overlay at the top and a black bow at the center. To place more emphasis on her look, she kept her accessories minimal and only added small gold hoop earrings. “The Outfit” actress styled her...
Jordyn Woods Puts Edgy Touch on Gold Metallic Blazer With Ripped Jeans & Chain-Strap Sandals
Click here to read the full article. If you are not following Jordyn Woods on Instagram yet, then you need to start. The 24-year-old socialite and model continuously offers outfit inspiration to the masses. Case in point: her latest upload. Woods served up some sensational street style in a carousel post that she shared on Wednesday. Standing in the middle of a hallway, she simply captioned the collection of photos, “no place like home.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) The reality star proved that a gold metallic blazer is a must-have in your wardrobe. Woods...
Shop Our Favorite Take on a Summer Wrap Dress — On Amazon
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. When you picture a wrap dress, what do you see? Probably something with short sleeves, maybe even long sleeves, plus a long, flowy skirt and a surplice neckline. That’s how most of them look — and it’s a […]
Supermodel Kristen McMenamy Tumbles on Jean Paul Gaultier Runway During Paris Fashion Show
Kristen McMenamy took a tumble Wednesday as she walked the runway in Paris during the city's Haute Couture week. The supermodel, 57, lost her footing as she commanded the catwalk during the showcase of Jean Paul Gaultier's Haute Couture by Olivier Rousteing Fall/Winter 2022-23 collection. Dressed in an all-white ensemble...
Kylie Jenner Gets Her Hands On Rare Comme Des Garçons
Kylie Jenner showed off one of her signature curve-skimming ensembles in London this week. Normally that’s nothing unusual, but this was an unlikely choice for the star. Jenner opted for an ensemble from the Comme des Garçons autumn/winter 2007 collection. The look, both cheeky and sexy, included a fuchsia top adorned with black ostrich feathers and two trompe l’oeil three-dimensional hands that clutched across the chest and around the stomach. Jenner also wore a black miniskirt with the same hands on the hips as if they were wrapped around the body. In her actual hand was an itty-bitty box bag.
A Look At the Details Of Blanca Miró’s Dior Couture Wedding Dress
On 9 July, Blanca Miró married Javi Fondevila in Menorca. The influencer and designer wore a Dior haute couture wedding dress designed for the occasion by Maria Grazia Chiuri and the team at the couture workshop in Paris. “I always said to my mum, ‘If I get married one...
Birkenstocks, Ganni Boots And Lots Of Vintage: Mia Regan Breaks Down Her Backpacking Wardrobe
The art of interrailing is still alive and kicking. And thanks to bright young things like Mia Regan, traversing Europe by train looks a lot more stylish than it used to. The accommodation is still no-frills rather than five-star, but there’s not a tattered flip-flop or fisherman’s trouser in sight.
Even The Duchess Of Cambridge Is Wearing 2022’s Summer Essential
An elevated take on the white tank top was a key trend to emerge from fashion week. Simple vests were styled with slouchy jeans at Bottega and semi-sheer midi skirts at Prada, taking the tank from workaday basic to coveted fashion piece in an instant. If there were any doubt...
