ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Comments / 0

Related
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

NASCAR Champion Kyle Busch Escapes the Mall of America During Shooting

NASCAR champion Kyle Busch and his family were inside the Mall of America yesterday afternoon when shots were fired. Bloomington police said no one appeared to be injured, and were still searching for a suspect after securing the scene shortly before 6 p.m. The police said two groups at the mall got into an altercation at a store and one group left, but someone in that group fired three rounds.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

The Weekender: Kansas, Music in the Gardens, and More!

ST. CLOUD -- There is plenty to see and do this weekend around central Minnesota. See some young talented musicians with the School of Rock, rock out to KANSAS at The Ledge, take the family to a free movie under the stars, enjoy another Music in the Gardens concert and catch Great Northern Theatre Company's final performance of Mary Poppins. Read more in The Weekender!
SAINT CLOUD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mankato, MN
City
St. Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Sports
City
Willmar, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Mankato, MN
Sports
City
Saint Cloud, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

First of Two $1 Million MN Mega Millions Winners Claims Prize

ROSEVILLE -- One of the two Minnesota lottery players who won $1 million each in last Friday's Mega Millions drawing has claimed their prize. The lucky Mega Millions player bought two quick pick tickets at a Holiday Stationstore in Forest Lake. After checking their ticket on Saturday following the drawing, they realized they had “all but one number” to win $1 million.
FOREST LAKE, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Sports#The St Cloud Rox#Rbi
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

[PHOTOS]This 1961 Minnesota Lake Home was Listed at $1.4 Million

At first glance, the thought of paying $1.4 Million for a house that was built in 1961 seems ridiculous. And yes, the price might be a bit up simply because of the way the housing market is right now. But even with taking that into consideration, this house has so many updates and being that it's on a pretty nice lake lot, it might just be worth that, or at least something that's close to that price point.
VICTORIA, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Really? It Seems Like Saint Cloud Will Be ‘Getting’ A Television Station/Channel

I guess back in the day Saint Cloud had a television station or two, I actually went out to a transmitter site this afternoon that is located on the grounds of an old television studio. The dedicated channel for the area was Channel 7, and it is looking like that channel is coming back to the Saint Cloud area, at least according to some recent FCC filings.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Best Ways to Catch Walleyes in Minnesota in Late July

We have reached the dogs days of summer but that doesn't mean the walleyes have stop biting. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON this week. He says if you are looking for walleyes the best bet is to focus on the more traditional walleye lakes that simply have better numbers of walleyes. Schmitt says the small bowl shaped lakes have probably given up the majority of the walleyes they are going to until this fall. He says some deeper structure fish that have moved off the shorelines with the bait fish moving away from shorelines too.
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Two $1 Million Mega Millions Winners in Minnesota

UNDATED -- The jackpot in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing was won by a ticket sold in Illinois. That ticket is worth an estimated $1.28 billion dollars. While we didn't get the big prize here, there are a couple of lottery winners in our state. The Minnesota State Lottery says there are two tickets sold in Minnesota that won $1 million each in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing.
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud, MN
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy