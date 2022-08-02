Read on minnesotasnewcountry.com
Check Out This Minnesota Woman’s World Record Setting Fingernails
Personally, I've never set any records and doing so has never been on my to-do list. This Minnesota woman also claims to have had no intention of setting any kind of record but according to FOX 9 News, did so none the less. Meet Diana Armstrong, a 63 year old...
Tuesday Another Day with Highs in the 90s in Central Minnesota
ST. CLOUD -- Tuesday was another warm one. We officially got up to 94 degrees in St. Cloud. The heat index was 106 degrees. We've now had seven days with highs over 90 degrees this summer. June 14th - 95 June 19th - 99 June 20th - 101. June 23rd...
NASCAR Champion Kyle Busch Escapes the Mall of America During Shooting
NASCAR champion Kyle Busch and his family were inside the Mall of America yesterday afternoon when shots were fired. Bloomington police said no one appeared to be injured, and were still searching for a suspect after securing the scene shortly before 6 p.m. The police said two groups at the mall got into an altercation at a store and one group left, but someone in that group fired three rounds.
The Weekender: Kansas, Music in the Gardens, and More!
ST. CLOUD -- There is plenty to see and do this weekend around central Minnesota. See some young talented musicians with the School of Rock, rock out to KANSAS at The Ledge, take the family to a free movie under the stars, enjoy another Music in the Gardens concert and catch Great Northern Theatre Company's final performance of Mary Poppins. Read more in The Weekender!
Charity Golf Tournament Raises Money for Tanner’s Team Foundation
ST. CLOUD -- A recent charity golf tournament raised a lot of money for a good cause. The 2nd annual Par 3 for Charitee event was held on Monday, July 25th at Territory Golf Club in St. Cloud. The golf course organizes and runs the event and then gives 100...
St. Cloud Home to Largest Collection of Monster Trucks in USA
ST. CLOUD -- The largest collection of monster trucks in the United States is based right here in St. Cloud. James Trantina says owning monster trucks started out as a hobby for him back in 2016 and now with 14 trucks in his fleet, it has grown into a business.
First of Two $1 Million MN Mega Millions Winners Claims Prize
ROSEVILLE -- One of the two Minnesota lottery players who won $1 million each in last Friday's Mega Millions drawing has claimed their prize. The lucky Mega Millions player bought two quick pick tickets at a Holiday Stationstore in Forest Lake. After checking their ticket on Saturday following the drawing, they realized they had “all but one number” to win $1 million.
Drought Area Continues to Grow in Minnesota
UNDATED -- The area of the state of Minnesota that is considered to be dry or in a drought continues to expand. The U.S. Drought Monitor says Thursday that 34 percent of the state is now abnormally dry, which is up from 30 percent a week ago. The area of...
Former SCSU Wrestler Pleads Guilty to Felony Assault
ST. CLOUD -- A former wrestler at St. Cloud State University has pleaded guilty to assaulting another student last fall. Twenty-one-year-old Ezayah Oropeza pleaded guilty to a charge of 3rd-degree assault causing substantial bodily harm. Just after 1:30 a.m. on September 18th, officers were called to the 700 block of...
Silly Beaver Comedy Extended Through End of the Year
ST. CLOUD -- Throughout the summer a local brewery has been transforming into a comedy club. Silly Beaver Comedy brings comedians to St. Cloud every week to perform at Beaver Island Brewing Company. The event has been so popular the weekly comedy acts have been extended through the end of...
Princess Kay Finalist Alex Christen Uses Family As Inspiration
ST. CLOUD -- Ten young women are competing for the title of Minnesota's 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way later this month. Of the 10 finalists, four are representing Stearns County, which is a new record for the program. Twenty-year-old Alex Christen, of Sauk Centre, is one of the...
[PHOTOS]This 1961 Minnesota Lake Home was Listed at $1.4 Million
At first glance, the thought of paying $1.4 Million for a house that was built in 1961 seems ridiculous. And yes, the price might be a bit up simply because of the way the housing market is right now. But even with taking that into consideration, this house has so many updates and being that it's on a pretty nice lake lot, it might just be worth that, or at least something that's close to that price point.
Really? It Seems Like Saint Cloud Will Be ‘Getting’ A Television Station/Channel
I guess back in the day Saint Cloud had a television station or two, I actually went out to a transmitter site this afternoon that is located on the grounds of an old television studio. The dedicated channel for the area was Channel 7, and it is looking like that channel is coming back to the Saint Cloud area, at least according to some recent FCC filings.
Add to List of Must – See Places in Northern Minnesota
I'm always interested in seeing what cool and new places I can check out. This one would be worth the drive to the North shore. Either do a day trip, or take a weekend and go exploring for a bit. Might be a great idea to do when the Fall colors are in full force.
Best Ways to Catch Walleyes in Minnesota in Late July
We have reached the dogs days of summer but that doesn't mean the walleyes have stop biting. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON this week. He says if you are looking for walleyes the best bet is to focus on the more traditional walleye lakes that simply have better numbers of walleyes. Schmitt says the small bowl shaped lakes have probably given up the majority of the walleyes they are going to until this fall. He says some deeper structure fish that have moved off the shorelines with the bait fish moving away from shorelines too.
Annual Epilepsy Walk Returns to St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD -- The Epilepsy Foundation of Minnesota is holding their annual walk in St. Cloud this week. The walk will take place on Thursday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Lake George. The annual walk happens across 8 Minnesota cities, and brings hundreds of supporters, while raising awareness...
The “Official” Minnesota Cocktail – And How to Make It
While I was living in Wisconsin for 4 years, I learned that the "Old Fashioned" drink that I always knew of older people drinking was actually originated in Wisconsin. I had no idea, and basically, everyone drinks one every now and again. It doesn't matter how old you are, as long as you are over 21. Not an "older person's" drink like I thought.
Get a $50 Tattoo For a Good Cause in St. Cloud Sept. 17th
Get some fresh ink in St. Cloud and help a good cause in the process with Fresh Skin Tattoos in Downtown. Fresh Skin is hosting "Get Tattooed for a Cause" on Saturday September 17th starting at 10 AM:. Get a $50 tattoo in support of a good cause. A portion...
Frosted Fingers Gets Minnesota Man Busted For 1st Degree Arson
Sometimes it's the dumbest stuff that gets a person busted. In this case it was a failure to wash the frosting off his fingers after eating a dessert bar from the fridge before torching the place. According to DL-Online, Gary John Bogatz, Jr of Elk River was sentenced to five...
Two $1 Million Mega Millions Winners in Minnesota
UNDATED -- The jackpot in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing was won by a ticket sold in Illinois. That ticket is worth an estimated $1.28 billion dollars. While we didn't get the big prize here, there are a couple of lottery winners in our state. The Minnesota State Lottery says there are two tickets sold in Minnesota that won $1 million each in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing.
