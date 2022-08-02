ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

These Are The Cheapest Seats For The 2022 Field of Dreams Game

Many consider baseball America's pastime, even so, it's hard to believe that just last year for the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees game the cheapest pair of tickets you could find were on StubHub for a little more than $1,000. It was considered an iconic game on the Field Of Dreams, and Iowans were excited to have a game like this in their home state.
CHICAGO, IL
Can You Legally Bury Your Dead Pet In The Backyard In Wisconsin?

This is sadly something many of us deal with in our lives, but we probably don't ask ourselves this question a lot. The short answer to the question "Can You Legally Bury Your Dead Pet In The Backyard In Wisconsin" is actually a maybe. With much more limits and guidelines compared to other states that you need to follow, Wisconsin makes it harder to bury a pet.
WISCONSIN STATE
Iowa Makes The Top 10 For States With The Best Health Care

Finding quality, affordable, and accessible health care is important to everyone. Finding health care that checks all three of those boxes can be difficult in some states compared to others. A new list has come out showing which states are the best and worst for health care. Iowa landed pretty high on this list while Illinois could do some work.
IOWA STATE
Win Tickets To Rodney Carrington With US 104.9

Last month we announced that Rodney Carrington Is making a stop in the Quad Cities this September. As Quad Cities country concert leader, we wanted to give you ANOTHER chance to win. In fact, we have two different ways for you to win tickets. You can learn more down below.
BETTENDORF, IA
Bettendorf Man Wins $10,000 From Iowa Lottery Scratch Game

We have another winner folks! A Bettendorf man is $10,000 richer after winning big with the Iowa Lottery. He's now part of the long-running list of winners the Quad Cities area has seen so far this summer. Someone in the QCA could win even bigger tonight as the MegaMillions Jackpot exceeds $1 billion.
BETTENDORF, IA
Hidden Gem Hot Dog Joint Is One Of The Best In Iowa

This amazing spot is one of those hidden gems everyone knows about. Anyone from Cedar Rapids most likely has heard the name "Flying Wienie" or seen the iconic plane. Yet many people have never gone inside. The name itself is amazing. This spot has been around for 23 years, and...
Entertainment
Prepare For It To Get Hot In Herre At The Mississippi Valley Fair

I couldn't help myself. The headline wrote itself with Nelly coming to the 2022 Mississippi Valley Fair. If I was writing this article last year when Pitbull was coming, the headline would say "It's Going To Feel Like A Fireball at the Mississippi Valley Fair". Puns and dad jokes aside, it's going to be hot next week during the 6 most fun days of the year.
DAVENPORT, IA
Look Out For This Pretty & Problematic Bug Invading Iowa

Nature is really good at creating critters that are beautiful but can cause problems and one such bug has made its way to Iowa. The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship is urging Iowans to look out for spotted lanternflies. They're native to China, India, and Vietnam and were...
IOWA STATE
How Are Quad-City School Systems Compared To Others In America?

We are getting closer to the start of the 2022-2023 school year. We have plenty of summer left to go but since we are getting so close, it's fair to start talking about school things. Recently, a list showed the states with the best and worst school systems in America. The states that make up the Quad Cities area didn't do too terribly on this list but could definitely be higher.
BETTENDORF, IA
A Quad Cities Candy & Coffee Shop Is Closing Its Doors For Good

A Quad Cities candy store, coffee shop, and tea room will soon be closing its doors permanently. The owners of Taste Buds in Rock Island, IL announced that after a lot of discussions, they will be closing the shop at the end of August. With Taste Buds' closure, there will be plenty of deals before the doors close one final time.
