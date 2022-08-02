Read on us1049quadcities.com
These Are The Cheapest Seats For The 2022 Field of Dreams Game
Many consider baseball America's pastime, even so, it's hard to believe that just last year for the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees game the cheapest pair of tickets you could find were on StubHub for a little more than $1,000. It was considered an iconic game on the Field Of Dreams, and Iowans were excited to have a game like this in their home state.
Fair But Make It Jurassic Park: Dinos To Be At Illinois State Fair This Month
Welcome...to Jurassic Park. There's going to be a prehistoric addition to the Illinois State Fair this month. We're in fair mode with the Mississippi Valley Fair this week but happening in just a couple of weeks is the Illinois State Fair. This year, it will feature over two dozen dinosaurs that are part of “Dino” Don Lessem's exhibit.
Can You Legally Bury Your Dead Pet In The Backyard In Wisconsin?
This is sadly something many of us deal with in our lives, but we probably don't ask ourselves this question a lot. The short answer to the question "Can You Legally Bury Your Dead Pet In The Backyard In Wisconsin" is actually a maybe. With much more limits and guidelines compared to other states that you need to follow, Wisconsin makes it harder to bury a pet.
Iowa Makes The Top 10 For States With The Best Health Care
Finding quality, affordable, and accessible health care is important to everyone. Finding health care that checks all three of those boxes can be difficult in some states compared to others. A new list has come out showing which states are the best and worst for health care. Iowa landed pretty high on this list while Illinois could do some work.
Win Tickets To Rodney Carrington With US 104.9
Last month we announced that Rodney Carrington Is making a stop in the Quad Cities this September. As Quad Cities country concert leader, we wanted to give you ANOTHER chance to win. In fact, we have two different ways for you to win tickets. You can learn more down below.
Mississippi Valley Fair Releases Daily Schedules, Special Days
The 2022 Mississippi Valley Fair is almost here. If you're checking back and reading this during the fair, we hope you're enjoying it. It was a busy weekend for fair officials as they released both special fair days and the daily schedules for all 6 days of the fair. The...
New Restaurants To Check Out In The Quad Cities This Month
Every month we take a look at some new spots in the Quad Cities. It's always fun to find a new restaurant that becomes a favorite. Hopefully one on our list can do that for you. As summer comes to an end it's important to squeeze in all the fun you can.
A New World Record Has Been Set For Longest Fingernails: 42 Feet
Diana Armstrong from Minnesota has officially broken the Guinness World Record for the longest fingernails on a pair of hands, as well as the record for longest fingernails on a pair of hands ever. Measuring a combined 42 feet, 10.4 inches as of March 13, 2022, makes her fingernails longer...
Bettendorf Man Wins $10,000 From Iowa Lottery Scratch Game
We have another winner folks! A Bettendorf man is $10,000 richer after winning big with the Iowa Lottery. He's now part of the long-running list of winners the Quad Cities area has seen so far this summer. Someone in the QCA could win even bigger tonight as the MegaMillions Jackpot exceeds $1 billion.
Hidden Gem Hot Dog Joint Is One Of The Best In Iowa
This amazing spot is one of those hidden gems everyone knows about. Anyone from Cedar Rapids most likely has heard the name "Flying Wienie" or seen the iconic plane. Yet many people have never gone inside. The name itself is amazing. This spot has been around for 23 years, and...
Here Is How To Experience Amazing Iowa Views From A Railroad Pedal Car
There is a new way to discover parts of Iowa in a way like never before; by pedaling on railroad tracks. Rail Explorers USA has come to Iowa and as you can see in the pictures and video below, this isn't your normal scenic tour. What are Rail Explorers Railbikes?
Well That Was Unintentional: Hot Air Balloon Lands “Tight” in Iowa Backyard
Have you ever looked out of your window and thought "I wish I could see a hot air balloon"? It happened to one Iowa home. This morning, the skies over Des Moines filled with hot air balloons in preparation for the National Balloon Classic that's happening this weekend in Indianola. But as KCCI reports, not everything was smooth sailing.
Prepare For It To Get Hot In Herre At The Mississippi Valley Fair
I couldn't help myself. The headline wrote itself with Nelly coming to the 2022 Mississippi Valley Fair. If I was writing this article last year when Pitbull was coming, the headline would say "It's Going To Feel Like A Fireball at the Mississippi Valley Fair". Puns and dad jokes aside, it's going to be hot next week during the 6 most fun days of the year.
CONCERT: Granger Smith Coming To Rhythm City Casino Resort This Fall
US 104.9 is the Quad Cities country concert leader and we have another concert announcement for you, Quad Cities. Granger Smith is coming to the Quad Cities this fall and tickets to see Granger go on sale this week. US 104.9, the Quad Cities #1 for New Country, is excited...
America’s First Ever Rotating Waterslide Is In Wisconsin
Every year I make a stop at the Wisconsin Dells. It's always a great quick trip for the family. We usally have fun, and the waterparks are always solid, but my mind was blown by the physics of a new waterslide this year. It's called Medusa's Slidwheel, and it actually...
Look Out For This Pretty & Problematic Bug Invading Iowa
Nature is really good at creating critters that are beautiful but can cause problems and one such bug has made its way to Iowa. The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship is urging Iowans to look out for spotted lanternflies. They're native to China, India, and Vietnam and were...
How Are Quad-City School Systems Compared To Others In America?
We are getting closer to the start of the 2022-2023 school year. We have plenty of summer left to go but since we are getting so close, it's fair to start talking about school things. Recently, a list showed the states with the best and worst school systems in America. The states that make up the Quad Cities area didn't do too terribly on this list but could definitely be higher.
Iowa Tuition Rises 4.25%. Will Higher Tuition Turn Students Away?
When I grew up, I was beaten over the head with the idea that if I don't go to college, I will never be able to get a job. When I started in radio in 1996, here in the Quad Cities, I decided to start college so I could make the most of my tenure and truly excel in my craft.
Getting Figge With It? Free Admission to the Museum Happens Through July!
If the "culture" of the Quad Cities had to be defined, it's probably based around music, art, film, and comedy. Which, by no way a coincidence, is being highlighted by the Alternating Currents festival in Downtown Davenport, August 18th-21st. In fact, my first view of the culture of the Quad...
A Quad Cities Candy & Coffee Shop Is Closing Its Doors For Good
A Quad Cities candy store, coffee shop, and tea room will soon be closing its doors permanently. The owners of Taste Buds in Rock Island, IL announced that after a lot of discussions, they will be closing the shop at the end of August. With Taste Buds' closure, there will be plenty of deals before the doors close one final time.
