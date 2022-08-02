ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Brown' At Walmart

When you go to your local Walmart, chances are that the most exciting thing to happen would be seeing a particularly oddball customer dressed in an outfit wildly inappropriate for grocery shopping — and even then, that's a pretty rare occurrence. Most of your trips to Walmart are usually the same old song and dance, selecting your items while enjoying the music playing over the intercom, only interrupted by employees making the same cut-and-dry announcements. Nothing really noteworthy — most of the time.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Lifestyle
State
Utah State
SheKnows

TikTok Swears This Under-$13 ‘Filter in a Bottle’ Is Just as Good as Luxury Foundations

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Foundations are a dime a dozen and come in all shades and formulas. But when you’re in a constant rush trying to make it to work on time and managing your kids’ schedules, spending hours on makeup isn’t always an option. That’s you need a foundation that smooths, covers, and evens out your skin simultaneously. Don’t have one yet? TikTok swears that this viral foundation will leave you impressed — it’s just as good as luxury picks, and it leaves your skin looking like it has a real-life filter on it.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy