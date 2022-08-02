Here are the key primary election results from Kansas

Read on www.gpb.org
Indiana lawmakers approve first state abortion ban since Roe overturned
Aug 5 (Reuters) - The Republican-controlled Indiana Senate gave final legislative approval on Friday to a bill that would ban most abortions, six weeks after a U.S. Supreme Court decision erased a woman's constitutional right to terminate her pregnancy.
Indiana Legislature Passes Near-Total Abortion Ban
The state made national news recently when a 10-year-old Ohio girl who had been raped traveled to Indiana to get an abortion.
