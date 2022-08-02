Here are the key primary election results from Arizona

Read on www.gpb.org
Related
Murkowski's Chances of Beating Trump-Backed Rival With 1 Month to Primary
The incumbent Republican previously demonstrated her ability to buck the odds, winning as a write-in candidate in 2010 after losing the GOP primary.
Democrats again meddle in a GOP primary, this time in Michigan
A national Democratic group is spending money in a Michigan Republican primary, the latest instance of the party's controversial moves to elevate far-right GOP candidates that Democrats believe would be easier to beat in the fall. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee on Monday released a new TV ad about John...
Trump-backed challenger tries to primary Rep. Newhouse in Washington's 4th District
(The Center Square) – Four-term Rep. Dan Newhouse faces six Republican challengers in the deep-red Fourth Congressional District primary election on Aug. 2. Loren Culp, a retired law enforcement officer and the GOP's gubernatorial candidate in 2020, is a leading contender for the seat that Newhouse has held since 2014.
Arizona one of 5 states holding primary elections
Five states are holding primary elections Tuesday. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joins Lana Zak with more about key races happening in the state of Arizona.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Six takeaways from Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, Arizona and Washington primaries
Kansas voters handed abortion-rights advocates a massive victory Tuesday, surging to the polls to defeat a measure that would have allowed the GOP-led legislature to impose new restrictions.
POLITICO
Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.
Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
MSNBC
Trump-backed Kari Lake wins Arizona's GOP governor primary
Kari Lake, a right-wing conspiracy theorist endorsed by former President Donald Trump, has won Arizona's Republican gubernatorial primary election, NBC News projected on Thursday. She defeated several other candidates, including the race's other front-runner, Karrin Taylor Robson, a slightly less conspiratorial conservative who was seen as the establishment candidate. Lake,...
Donald Trump Hails 'Perfect Record' Primaries Ahead of Wisconsin Rally
The former president saw huge success in the Arizona and Michigan primaries ahead of his appearance in Waukesha.
RELATED PEOPLE
International Business Times
Midterms: Takeaways From Tuesday's U.S. Primary Elections
The fight over abortion rights and former President Donald Trump's influence loomed large as voters in several states went to the polls on Tuesday. Here are some takeaways from the latest 2022 midterm election primaries:. ABORTION BATTLE LINES DRAWN IN MICHIGAN. In the Michigan governor's race, there will be no...
Trump-Backed Challenger Unseats Rep. Peter Meijer In Michigan GOP Primary
The challenger, John Gibbs, is due to face Democratic nominee Hillary Scholten in November.
Washington Examiner
Eli Crane wins Arizona GOP House primary to face Democratic Rep. Tom O'Halleran
Former Navy SEAL Eli Crane, who went on Shark Tank to pitch a company that turns bullets into bottle openers, won Tuesday's GOP primary election for the 2nd Congressional District. He beat seven challengers, including Arizona's first black Republican state legislator and another believed to be a key player of the QAnon movement. Crane will face incumbent Rep. Tom O'Halleran, one of the most endangered House Democrats in the country, in November's general election.
GOP candidates for Michigan governor spar in fiery pre-primary debate
In the seventh GOP gubernatorial debate Wednesday, the five candidates seeking to challenge Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in November turned up the heat and turned to personal attacks. The debate, organized in part by the Michigan Republican Party, was held at Oakland University in Rochester just 13 days before voters...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNBC
Trump-backed gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon wins Michigan Republican primary
Tudor Dixon, a former conservative commentator and actor endorsed by ex-President Donald Trump, will win Michigan's Republican gubernatorial primary election, NBC News projects. Dixon will face off in the general against incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who ran unopposed in the Democratic primary. Dixon, who is also backed by the powerful...
Top trends from the August 2 primary election results
CBS News executive director of elections and surveys Anthony Salvanto joins David Begnaud with a breakdown of some of the top trends from Tuesday's primary election results.
Major Takeaways from First August 2022 Primaries
Cheddar Politics welcomes Natalie Jennings, senior politics editor at Vox, to break down the biggest races and trends from the August 2 primaries. Jennings focuses on the two swing states that voted on Tuesday, Michigan and Arizona. Arizona saw a sweep by Trump-endorsed candidates denying the results of the 2020 election - elections even Trump-appointed election security officials called one of the most free and fairest elections in U.S. history. In Michigan, a Trump-endorsed election denier managed to unseat one of the few remaining Republican House members who voted for the former president's impeachment after January 6. Democrats in the Great Lakes State also saw a faceoff between two wings of their party, with progressives falling to moderates.
Masters wins Republican primary for United States Senate in Arizona
Blake Masters defeated Jim Lamon, Mark Brnovich, and two other candidates in the Republican primary for United States Senate in Arizona on August 2, 2022. Incumbent Mark Kelly (D) is running for re-election. Masters, a tech entrepreneur, co-authored Zero to One: Notes on a Startup, a business book based on...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Atlanta, GA
6K+
Followers
27K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.https://www.gpb.org/news
Comments / 0