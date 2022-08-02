ENSHRINEMENT 2022: ForeverLawn Outdoor Facility Opens Tuesday Evening

Read on www.whbc.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered Sex OffendersJax HudurMurfreesboro, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville This Weekend!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Group of Tennessee Doctors Applauds House Passage of Assault Weapons BanAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Williamson Democrats Offering Rides to the PollsAdvocate AndyWilliamson County, TN
Baltimore Ravens head coach takes veiled shot at Cleveland Browns and Deshaun Watson situation
In trying to avoid giving his opinion on the Deshaun Watson drama, Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh took a
CBS Sports
2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game: How to watch, stream as Raiders face Jaguars in preseason opener
Among the telltale signs that the NFL regular season is near is the annual Hall of Fame Game. The first game of the NFL's preseason, the Hall of Fame Game brings excitement for what's ahead while also paying homage to previous gridiron greats. This year's game will feature the Las Vegas Raiders and the Jacksonville Jaguars, two teams that will face off during Week 9 of the regular season.
Raiders win NFL preseason opener, Jaguars' No. 1 pick Walker logs sack
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The Las Vegas Raiders piled up 321 yards of offense and allowed just one score on defense to earn a 27-11 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Hall of Fame Game, the NFL's annual preseason opener. Jaguars rookie linebacker Travon Walker, the No. 1 overall...
Hall of Fame Game: Raiders-Jaguars to launch NFL preseason
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders players will flood the field Thursday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, launching the 2022 NFL preseason in Canton, Ohio. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. EDT on NBC. The NFL's other 30 teams will play their first preseason...
Bill Belichick’s Patriots are ‘inching along’ in training camp and that’s a problem
Bill Belichick’s team has a new-look offense. So far in training camp, it hasn’t looked very good in New England. With preseason game action and the regular season coming on fast, it’s time for the Patriots to pick up the learning pace.
NFL
NFL
Pro Football Hall of Fame Game delayed due to inclement weather
CANTON -- The 2022 preseason is ready to begin in Canton, Ohio. It's just going to require a bit of a delay. With lightning in the area, the start of the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio, between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders has been delayed due to inclement weather. Kickoff, which was originally scheduled for 8 p.m. ET, is now expected to be 8:40 p.m. ET, per the NBC broadcast.
Yardbarker
Raiders Kick Off NFL Season vs. Jaguars in Annual HOF Game
The Raiders will kick off their 2022 season in memorable fashion on Thursday night in Canton, Ohio for the NFL’s annual Hall of Fame Game, the ceremonial first football game of the season. The Raiders will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at 5 p.m. PDT. The new look Raiders...
5 Las Vegas Raiders players to watch during Hall of Fame Game
The Las Vegas Raiders will take the field Thursday night in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game, the first
NFL's preseason Hall of Fame game delayed due to weather
CANTON, Ohio (AP) — The start of the Hall of Fame game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night was delayed due to severe weather in the area. Fans were told to seek shelter when storms moved through the area ahead of the start of the NFL preseason opener at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. The game, originally scheduled to start at approximately 8 p.m., began after a 40-minute delay. ___
Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension disgusts those suing Browns QB, attorney says
The attorney for 24 women who sued Deshaun Watson said Thursday that his clients reacted with disgust after they learned the Cleveland Browns quarterback was suspended only six games by the NFL’s independent disciplinary officer this week. Tony Buzbee, the attorney, said in a news conference in Houston that...
247Sports
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 8/4: Goodell Decrees, Cooper Returns, and the NFL Devours Logic
The NFL disciplinary process has undoubtedly proven one thing: It’s essentially a waste of time. After days of hearings in front of retired Judge Sue Robinson and weeks of waiting for her decision, the NFL has seemingly decided that it didn’t like the resulting punishment and has elected to throw that part of the ruling away. The NFL has done that through an “appeal” of the decision, which goes straight to, well, the guy who runs the NFL, who will override the prescribed punishment to be closer to whatever it is he wants.
Hall of Fame Game Live Thread: Raiders vs. Jaguars
The Las Vegas Raiders kick off the 2022 campaign today here in Canton, Ohio at the Hall of Fame Game taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars.
