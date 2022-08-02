ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

ENSHRINEMENT 2022: ForeverLawn Outdoor Facility Opens Tuesday Evening

By Jim Michaels
CBS Sports

2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game: How to watch, stream as Raiders face Jaguars in preseason opener

Among the telltale signs that the NFL regular season is near is the annual Hall of Fame Game. The first game of the NFL's preseason, the Hall of Fame Game brings excitement for what's ahead while also paying homage to previous gridiron greats. This year's game will feature the Las Vegas Raiders and the Jacksonville Jaguars, two teams that will face off during Week 9 of the regular season.
CANTON, OH
Pro Football Hall of Fame Game delayed due to inclement weather

CANTON -- The 2022 preseason is ready to begin in Canton, Ohio. It's just going to require a bit of a delay. With lightning in the area, the start of the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio, between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders has been delayed due to inclement weather. Kickoff, which was originally scheduled for 8 p.m. ET, is now expected to be 8:40 p.m. ET, per the NBC broadcast.
CANTON, OH
Yardbarker

Raiders Kick Off NFL Season vs. Jaguars in Annual HOF Game

The Raiders will kick off their 2022 season in memorable fashion on Thursday night in Canton, Ohio for the NFL’s annual Hall of Fame Game, the ceremonial first football game of the season. The Raiders will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at 5 p.m. PDT. The new look Raiders...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Associated Press

NFL's preseason Hall of Fame game delayed due to weather

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — The start of the Hall of Fame game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night was delayed due to severe weather in the area. Fans were told to seek shelter when storms moved through the area ahead of the start of the NFL preseason opener at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. The game, originally scheduled to start at approximately 8 p.m., began after a 40-minute delay. ___
JACKSONVILLE, FL
247Sports

Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 8/4: Goodell Decrees, Cooper Returns, and the NFL Devours Logic

The NFL disciplinary process has undoubtedly proven one thing: It’s essentially a waste of time. After days of hearings in front of retired Judge Sue Robinson and weeks of waiting for her decision, the NFL has seemingly decided that it didn’t like the resulting punishment and has elected to throw that part of the ruling away. The NFL has done that through an “appeal” of the decision, which goes straight to, well, the guy who runs the NFL, who will override the prescribed punishment to be closer to whatever it is he wants.
CLEVELAND, OH

