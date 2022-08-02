ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Expect even cheaper 4K TVs soon, thanks to a perfect storm for price drops

Over the last few months, we've been covering the behind-the-scenes news in the TV industry that screen prices have been consistently dropping, which has the potential to mean big falls in TV prices later in the year. That's because TVs being produced around now, from components that have dropped in price, will be on shelves towards the end of the year – ready for the big sales events, including Black Friday. That means the discounts might be even deeper than usual.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

The best mouse of 2022: 10 top computer mice compared

Don't underestimate the importance of choosing the best mouse to pair with your gaming laptop or PC. Whether you’re strictly looking for a work machine, are a hardcore gamer, or are more creative-minded having the perfect mouse will prevent long-term pain and injury while you create content, work on spreadsheets, or indulge in hours-long gaming sessions.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Macbook Air#Apple Macbook#Laptop#Apple Products#The Macbook Air M1#Techradar
TechRadar

The best laptops under $1,000/£1,000

You can get a brilliant laptop for under $1,000/£1,000. It’s now possible to get a notebook with superb performance, a stunning screen, and long battery life - all inside a super-portable shell - for less than a grand. While most people will be satisfied with a bargain-basement laptop,...
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Samsung’s 2022 QLED TVs just became an even better pick for gamers

The Samsung TV Gaming Hub just got an upgrade; with the Amazon Luna game streaming service finally launching on the platform. Previously the only way to play Amazon Luna games on a TV was with a Fire TV device, such as the Fire TV Stick (2020), Fire TV Stick 4K, or Fire TV Cube. Now, anyone who owns a 2022 Samsung TV with the Samsung Gaming Hub can access Luna’s games (opens in new tab) (assuming you’re also subscribed to the service).
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Are Apple's cheapest AirPods still worth buying?

The world of wireless earbuds has changed a lot since their launch, but they still have their advantages. If you're wondering what the best AirPods to buy today are, one of the questions you'll almost certainly have is about the cheapest of the options, and whether they're still a good-value buy today.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Asus
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Amazon
TechRadar

OnePlus 10T vs iQoo 9T: Which one's the tougher champ?

As we’re past mid-way through the year, premium and flagship devices from some of the biggest brands will soon be arriving. So far, all eyes are on the top-tier chipsets from MediaTek and Qualcomm camp. Qualcomm had only recently announced its refreshed Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipsets this...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

OnePlus 10T vs OnePlus 10 Pro

The OnePlus 10T is a phone we’ve been somewhat familiar with for a while, because in typical OnePlus fashion the company extensively teased it pre-launch, revealing many of the specs and features in the process. But now the phone has fully launched, so we know everything about it. And...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Macs look like the future of PC gaming, whether PC gamers like it or not

When we think about PC gaming, generally speaking, we don’t think about the Mac. Most PC gaming rigs are brightly colored tower cases, acrylic or glass panels, and if you’re lucky, some fantastic custom water cooling solution that raises the best gaming PC to the level of artwork.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

12 best back to school accessories for MacBook 2022

Grab the best back to school accessories for MacBook before the kids are back in school. While getting them that new MacBook is enough to see them through their schoolwork and post-studying entertainment, their experience with its is never going to be complete without the right peripherals and accessories. And, with back to school sales happening now, it's a good time to round out their rig.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Maybe I'll skip the console and buy a OnePlus 10T

It has a powerful CPU, 16GB of RAM, a high refresh rate screen, a frame rate stabilizer specifically designed to enhance gameplay, and a complex cooling system. No, I'm not describing a gaming rig or console, just the OnePlus 10T smartphone. OnePlus’s newest handset is a bit of an odd...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Raksha Bandhan: Best tech gifts to get for your brother

Raksha Bandhan is happening on August 11, and now is the perfect time to order the perfect gift for your brother. To help you out, we have listed several tech gifts that we think would be an ideal gift for your brother. Go through each of these gift ideas and select the one that would be a perfect gift for your brother.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

This laptop had to fail so Chromebooks could become back-to-school essentials

It's back to school time. We know this because stores have boxed up swimwear and pool gear and replaced it with oversized composition notebooks, and boat-sized pencils strung from the ceiling. Online images depicting young people enjoying technology were swapped for those showing students hunched over laptops and tablets. The business of fun replaced with the business of learning.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Intehill 17.3” Portable 4K Monitor review

4K at 17.3 inches offers small pixels, but the quality of this panel might make this worthwhile for some use cases. Why it doesn’t come with a PSU is a mystery, but budget to buy one so you can run both this and the laptop. Intehill isn’t a brand...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

6 tips for finding cheap wireless earbuds you need to know right now

When looking to buy the best budget wireless earbuds, you want to get the best value for your money. And in a world where everyone's finances are being stretched more than ever, cheap wireless earbuds are an incredibly tempting proposition. But how do you make sure that you end up...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Xbox Game Pass family plan is real and will save you money

Microsoft has revealed a new Xbox Game Pass tier that will allow families and groups to subscribe at a hefty discount. An Xbox Game Pass family plan has been rumored for several months, with Microsoft finally confirming the news in a test launch. Xbox Insiders in Colombia and Ireland will be the first to try it out. It allows up to five people to share the benefits of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, provided they live in the same country.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy