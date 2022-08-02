Read on www.techradar.com
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are back to a terrific low price on Amazon
The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live normally sell for $150 but an offer on Amazon right now drops the price to just under $100 (opens in new tab). That’s a great deal for these earbuds – a set that we called “a true jump forward ” in our Samsung Galaxy Buds Live review.
Expect even cheaper 4K TVs soon, thanks to a perfect storm for price drops
Over the last few months, we've been covering the behind-the-scenes news in the TV industry that screen prices have been consistently dropping, which has the potential to mean big falls in TV prices later in the year. That's because TVs being produced around now, from components that have dropped in price, will be on shelves towards the end of the year – ready for the big sales events, including Black Friday. That means the discounts might be even deeper than usual.
The best mouse of 2022: 10 top computer mice compared
Don't underestimate the importance of choosing the best mouse to pair with your gaming laptop or PC. Whether you’re strictly looking for a work machine, are a hardcore gamer, or are more creative-minded having the perfect mouse will prevent long-term pain and injury while you create content, work on spreadsheets, or indulge in hours-long gaming sessions.
How the $799 iPhone 14 will be better than any other entry-level iPhone
Most iPhone 14 rumors say that Apple will increase its prices, despite keeping the $799 entry-level price in place. Also, most reports also say that the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus/Max will offer buyers specs on par with the 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max.
The best laptops under $1,000/£1,000
You can get a brilliant laptop for under $1,000/£1,000. It’s now possible to get a notebook with superb performance, a stunning screen, and long battery life - all inside a super-portable shell - for less than a grand. While most people will be satisfied with a bargain-basement laptop,...
Samsung’s 2022 QLED TVs just became an even better pick for gamers
The Samsung TV Gaming Hub just got an upgrade; with the Amazon Luna game streaming service finally launching on the platform. Previously the only way to play Amazon Luna games on a TV was with a Fire TV device, such as the Fire TV Stick (2020), Fire TV Stick 4K, or Fire TV Cube. Now, anyone who owns a 2022 Samsung TV with the Samsung Gaming Hub can access Luna’s games (opens in new tab) (assuming you’re also subscribed to the service).
Are Apple's cheapest AirPods still worth buying?
The world of wireless earbuds has changed a lot since their launch, but they still have their advantages. If you're wondering what the best AirPods to buy today are, one of the questions you'll almost certainly have is about the cheapest of the options, and whether they're still a good-value buy today.
Massive Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 leak suggests it could beat the Apple Watch 8
Samsung’s second big launch of 2022 is just around the corner, with the company holding an event on August 10 at which we’re expecting to see the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 line – and those watches are shaping up to be real highlights of the show.
Your Windows 11 laptop may be about to get faster – but don’t celebrate just yet
Good news! A new Windows 11 update could be about to speed up your laptop or PC. Bad news! It’s actually fixing an issue that had been slowing down your device. Windows 11 22H2 is the first major update for the operating system, and it’s due to arrive later this year with plenty of new features, as well as bug fixes.
OnePlus 10T vs iQoo 9T: Which one's the tougher champ?
As we’re past mid-way through the year, premium and flagship devices from some of the biggest brands will soon be arriving. So far, all eyes are on the top-tier chipsets from MediaTek and Qualcomm camp. Qualcomm had only recently announced its refreshed Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipsets this...
OnePlus 10T vs OnePlus 10 Pro
The OnePlus 10T is a phone we’ve been somewhat familiar with for a while, because in typical OnePlus fashion the company extensively teased it pre-launch, revealing many of the specs and features in the process. But now the phone has fully launched, so we know everything about it. And...
Macs look like the future of PC gaming, whether PC gamers like it or not
When we think about PC gaming, generally speaking, we don’t think about the Mac. Most PC gaming rigs are brightly colored tower cases, acrylic or glass panels, and if you’re lucky, some fantastic custom water cooling solution that raises the best gaming PC to the level of artwork.
12 best back to school accessories for MacBook 2022
Grab the best back to school accessories for MacBook before the kids are back in school. While getting them that new MacBook is enough to see them through their schoolwork and post-studying entertainment, their experience with its is never going to be complete without the right peripherals and accessories. And, with back to school sales happening now, it's a good time to round out their rig.
Maybe I'll skip the console and buy a OnePlus 10T
It has a powerful CPU, 16GB of RAM, a high refresh rate screen, a frame rate stabilizer specifically designed to enhance gameplay, and a complex cooling system. No, I'm not describing a gaming rig or console, just the OnePlus 10T smartphone. OnePlus’s newest handset is a bit of an odd...
Raksha Bandhan: Best tech gifts to get for your brother
Raksha Bandhan is happening on August 11, and now is the perfect time to order the perfect gift for your brother. To help you out, we have listed several tech gifts that we think would be an ideal gift for your brother. Go through each of these gift ideas and select the one that would be a perfect gift for your brother.
This laptop had to fail so Chromebooks could become back-to-school essentials
It's back to school time. We know this because stores have boxed up swimwear and pool gear and replaced it with oversized composition notebooks, and boat-sized pencils strung from the ceiling. Online images depicting young people enjoying technology were swapped for those showing students hunched over laptops and tablets. The business of fun replaced with the business of learning.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus drops to the lowest price we’ve seen - save up to $250
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus usually costs a pretty penny – usually hovering around $1,000 – but a sale at Amazon has dropped the smartphone to an all-time low of $799.99 (opens in new tab). Better still, whether you buy the 128GB or 256GB version, you can now save up to $250 off the full price.
Intehill 17.3” Portable 4K Monitor review
4K at 17.3 inches offers small pixels, but the quality of this panel might make this worthwhile for some use cases. Why it doesn’t come with a PSU is a mystery, but budget to buy one so you can run both this and the laptop. Intehill isn’t a brand...
6 tips for finding cheap wireless earbuds you need to know right now
When looking to buy the best budget wireless earbuds, you want to get the best value for your money. And in a world where everyone's finances are being stretched more than ever, cheap wireless earbuds are an incredibly tempting proposition. But how do you make sure that you end up...
Xbox Game Pass family plan is real and will save you money
Microsoft has revealed a new Xbox Game Pass tier that will allow families and groups to subscribe at a hefty discount. An Xbox Game Pass family plan has been rumored for several months, with Microsoft finally confirming the news in a test launch. Xbox Insiders in Colombia and Ireland will be the first to try it out. It allows up to five people to share the benefits of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, provided they live in the same country.
