Congress & Courts

Vicky Graham
2d ago

"Religious institutions that use government power in support of themselves and force their views on person's of other faiths, or of no faith, undermine our civil rights. Moreover, state support of an established religion tends to make the clergy unresponsive to their own people, and leads to corruption with the religion itself. Erecting the 'wall of separation between church and state,' therefore, is absolutely essential in a free society." Thomas Jefferson

Vicky Graham
2d ago

If every time men had sex they risked death, physical disability, social shunning, a life altering interruption of their education or career, and the sudden life long responsibility for another being, I think they'd expect a choice in the matter

LoveTrump
2d ago

Red Budd all the way. A true American Patriot who will fight for North Carolinians, and all of America! This man is heaven sent!!

CNN

Emails show White House initially planned to nominate anti-abortion Republican to federal judgeship on the day Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade

The White House informed Kentucky Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear's office in late June -- the day before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade -- that President Joe Biden intended to nominate an anti-abortion Republican as a federal judge in Kentucky, according to emails obtained by CNN on Wednesday through an open records request.
KENTUCKY STATE
NBC News

As Democrats meddle in Republican primaries, Fmr. GOP chair says 'get rid of this primary system'

Former Republican Party Chair Michael Steele says ranked-choice voting could eliminate a primary system that “only plays to the hardened edges of both parties.” The chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY), said on Tuesday: "If you're talking about trying to pick your opponent, you might see us do that, sure. And I think sometimes it does make sense."July 27, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Newsweek

N. Carolina Bill Proposing Women Who Get Abortions Be Executed Sparks Fury

A North Carolina bill proposing that women getting abortions face the death penalty is sparking alarm on social media, despite it being highly unlikely to become law. Although the bill was filed in February 2021 and received little support from state legislators, it received renewed attention on social media after viral tweets incorrectly stated it was introduced recently, in the wake of the Supreme Court's historic reversal of its decision in Roe v. Wade last month.
POLITICS
Business Insider

New GOP Rep. Mayra Flores refused four times to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president

Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president. The New York Times reported that Flores was offered four opportunities to state the obvious. Some Republicans still refuse to accept the 2020 election as legitimate. Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say that President...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Republicans inch closer to forcing convention to rewrite the Constitution with their fringe ideas

The next step for the right-wing is a plot to change the U.S. Constitution to make it significantly more conservative by creating a Constitutional Convention among red states. Article V in the US Constitution allows for two methods of amending the document. They can gather a two-thirds majority of Congress to propose an amendment and have it ratified by three-fourths of the states. The other option is having two-thirds of U.S. states call a constitutional convention and passing and ratifying amendments.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Harvard Law instructor says Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe should 'never know peace again'

A Harvard Law School instructor tweeted that the Supreme Court Justices who overturned Roe v. Wade should "never know peace again." Harvard Law School Cyberlaw Clinical instructor Alejandra Caraballo made the comments in a tweet thread on June 25, stating that the Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade in a decision that was announced on June 24 are "pariahs."
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene says she ‘would be honoured’ to join Trump on 2024 presidential ticket

Republican Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene has publicly come out in support of the notion that she could hitch a ride on Donald Trump’s potential bid for the presidency in 2024, stating that she’d be “honoured” to run alongside him as his vice-president.“I think if he asked me I would definitely give that some strong consideration,” she said when asked by hosts during an interview on America’s Real Voice last week whether she’d be interested in being the twice-impeached president’s running mate.“I love President Trump. I never hide that fact,” she added, emphasising how she has both a “great relationship”...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Republicans who voted for impeachment take lead over Trump-backed challengers in Washington state

Two Republicans who voted for the impeachment of Donald Trump have taken an early lead over their GOP rivals backed by the former president and tasked with a mission to oust them.Dan Newhouse, of Washington’s fourth congressional district, and Jaime Herrera Beutler, of its third, were both some way ahead of hardline Maga-championing challengers who had received the endorsement of the former president.With 47 per cent of the vote counted, Mr Newhouse had 27 per cent of the vote, Democrat Doug White had secured 26 per cent, and Republican Loren Culp – the candidate backed by Mr Trump –...
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Sen. Hawley 'refused to acknowledge that some transgender men can get pregnant': Washington Post

The Washington Post accused Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., of "refus[ing] to acknowledge that some transgender men can get pregnant," in an article published late Tuesday. Politics writer Mariana Alfaro broke down a now viral exchange between Hawley and University of California at Berkley law professor Khiara Bridges over the question of who can get pregnant, during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the impact of the end of Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Lindsey Graham's Georgia subpoena defense is disturbing. Trump would be proud.

Last week, a special grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, issued subpoenas to Sen. Lindsey Graham, Rudy Giuliani and several others seeking their testimony. The grand jury decided these individuals may have evidence relevant to its criminal investigation into whether there was interference by former President Donald Trump and others with the 2020 presidential votes in Fulton County, which includes Atlanta.
FULTON COUNTY, GA

