ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgno.com

When it rains, it pours!

Good Morning, New Orleans! Showers and storms are a bit more widespread today, which means wild downpours continue. As we typically see, the best chance will be along the I-10 corridor with several daytime heating storms near the New Orleans area to come. Localized street flooding is certainly possible across a number of southshore locations. We saw a little break from the rain Wednesday afternoon as a lot of the activity moved to the west and the east of the area. Expect another round of rain to develop by Thursday afternoon. Like today storms will not move much and could produce frequent lightning and gusty winds along with the heavy rain.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wgno.com

Rain continues into the afternoon Tuesday!

Good Morning, New Orleans! Showers and storms are a bit more widespread today, which means wild downpours continue. As we typically see, the best chance will be along the I-10 corridor with several daytime heating storms near the New Orleans area to come. Localized street flooding is certainly possible across a number of southshore locations.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wgno.com

More of the same Wednesday!

Good Morning, New Orleans! Showers and storms are a bit more widespread today, which means wild downpours continue. As we typically see, the best chance will be along the I-10 corridor with several daytime heating storms near the New Orleans area to come. Localized street flooding is certainly possible across a number of southshore locations.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
City
New Orleans, LA
L'Observateur

Coast Guard responds to oil discharge near Bayou Sorrel, Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard continues to monitor the clean up efforts Thursday after oil was discharged from the WCC Energy facility in the vicinity of Frog Lake near Bayou Sorrel, Louisiana. Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Baton Rouge personnel initially received a notification that WCC Energy had...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saharan
WDSU

Fire reported at Popeyes on S. Carrollton

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Fire Department responded to a fire at the Popeyes on South Carrollton Avenue Thursday morning. The fire started around 4 a.m. NOFD called one alarm to the scene. WDSU has reached out to the NOFD for more information, but have not heard back...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
fox8live.com

Back to School start dates in our area

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s that time of year once again. Students are returning and preparing to return to school in the FOX 8 viewing area. Hancock County students returned on Mon., Aug. 1. Students in St. James Parish Public Schools and Pearl River County start Thurs., Aug. 4.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

Sen. Kennedy on how to reduce high crime rates in Louisiana

WASHINGTON (BRPROUD) — Senator John Kennedy talked about the increase in crime in the state of Louisiana and his solution for it on the Senate floor Thursday. Sen. Kennedy cited New Orleans crime statistics, “We have seen a 136 percent rise in homicides, a 101 percent rise in shootings and a 194 percent rise in carjackings.”
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

City, Entergy offering assistance to people struggling to pay sky-high bills

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans residents continue to raise concerns about skyrocketing energy costs over the hot summer months. In response, the city of New Orleans is hosting a two-day event at Joe Brown Park to help renters, who have past due utility bills. Funding from the CARES Act will help settle those balances for qualifying residents. People who own their homes are not eligible.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wgno.com

Where Y’at this Weekend? COOLinary, Theatre, Music, and Linen!!

Make reservations for COOLinary, as over 50 restaurants across New Orleans will offer special prix-fixe meals at unbeatable prices through the end of August. Attendees can enjoy a two-course lunch for $25 or less or a three-course brunch or dinner for $45 or less from restaurants serving Italian, French, Cajun, and more.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wgno.com

You could still be a winner! Unclaimed Mega Millions tickets in Pearl River, Slidell, and 3 other locations

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Multiple winning Mega Millions tickets sold in Louisiana remain unclaimed. Under Louisiana Lottery rules, draw-game prizes expire after 180 days from the drawing in which the prize was won. Fast Play prizes expire after 90 days from the game’s official closure date. When an unclaimed prize reaches the ‘Expires’ date, the prize is forfeited and may no longer be claimed.
SLIDELL, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy