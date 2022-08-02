Read on wgno.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of themAnita DurairajLouisiana State
Several New Orleans area museums to offer free admission this month.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints Training Camp, Week One RecapTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Verdict Stuns In New Orleans DA's $200,000 Tax Fraud TrialTaxBuzzNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans, the city that never sleeps.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
wgno.com
When it rains, it pours!
Good Morning, New Orleans! Showers and storms are a bit more widespread today, which means wild downpours continue. As we typically see, the best chance will be along the I-10 corridor with several daytime heating storms near the New Orleans area to come. Localized street flooding is certainly possible across a number of southshore locations. We saw a little break from the rain Wednesday afternoon as a lot of the activity moved to the west and the east of the area. Expect another round of rain to develop by Thursday afternoon. Like today storms will not move much and could produce frequent lightning and gusty winds along with the heavy rain.
wgno.com
Rain continues into the afternoon Tuesday!
Good Morning, New Orleans! Showers and storms are a bit more widespread today, which means wild downpours continue. As we typically see, the best chance will be along the I-10 corridor with several daytime heating storms near the New Orleans area to come. Localized street flooding is certainly possible across a number of southshore locations.
wgno.com
More of the same Wednesday!
Good Morning, New Orleans! Showers and storms are a bit more widespread today, which means wild downpours continue. As we typically see, the best chance will be along the I-10 corridor with several daytime heating storms near the New Orleans area to come. Localized street flooding is certainly possible across a number of southshore locations.
Louisiana Fisherman Catches Shark in Lake Pontchartrain
It is not uncommon to find sharks in Lake Pontchartrain in New Orleans. Sharks can swim into the lake from the Gulf of Mexico but one fisherman is warning of the dangers of sharks.
Fisherman reels in nearly 6-foot shark from Lake Pontchartrain in New Orleans
Lake Pontchartrain is known for having sharks because they swim in from the Gulf of Mexico, but last night a fisherman caught a large bull shark and wants to bring awareness to the dangers that exist on Lake Pontchartrain.
theadvocate.com
Be prepared for 7 days without power during category 1 hurricane, Entergy says
In most years, giving guidance in the Baton Rouge area about how long the power will be out because of hurricane-force winds isn't a factor. Hurricane Ida, however, provided a reminder of the need to be prepared. During a presentation to the Kenner City Council this month, Entergy reiterated guidance...
WDSU
'I don’t know where the breaking point is at': A look at the threats the Louisiana seafood industry faces
NEW ORLEANS — Whether it’s crawfish, crabs, fish, shrimp or oysters, Louisiana is known for its seafood. The seafood industry is one of Louisiana’s largest employers. But the Louisiana seafood industry is threatened. “We are accountable for one-third of the seafood in this country. That’s something to...
L'Observateur
Coast Guard responds to oil discharge near Bayou Sorrel, Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard continues to monitor the clean up efforts Thursday after oil was discharged from the WCC Energy facility in the vicinity of Frog Lake near Bayou Sorrel, Louisiana. Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Baton Rouge personnel initially received a notification that WCC Energy had...
Utility assistance badly needed for many in New Orleans as prices soar
NEW ORLEANS — As the cost of utilities gets higher, lines for assistance paying bills are getting longer. That was the case Wednesday at a special event. It's for those having difficulty when it comes to basic, every day needs. The assistance is only for payment towards utility bills.
Louisiana qualifies for $86 million loan for I-49 South Project
The U.S. Department of Transportation announced that as part of its Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (TIFIA) program, Louisiana qualifies for $86.6 million in TIFIA funding to go towards the U.S. 90 Ambassador Caffery Interchange, a future I-49 South corridor project.
KPLC TV
Another insurance company drops out of La., as thousands of homeowners scramble for coverage this hurricane season
HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - Smaller insurance agencies, like Page Insurance in Houma, La., are busier than ever. Owner John Page said his office has written $61 million in claims since Hurricane Ida. He said the insurance crisis is unprecedented. “The market is very much in probably the biggest turmoil I’ve...
WDSU
Fire reported at Popeyes on S. Carrollton
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Fire Department responded to a fire at the Popeyes on South Carrollton Avenue Thursday morning. The fire started around 4 a.m. NOFD called one alarm to the scene. WDSU has reached out to the NOFD for more information, but have not heard back...
fox8live.com
Back to School start dates in our area
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s that time of year once again. Students are returning and preparing to return to school in the FOX 8 viewing area. Hancock County students returned on Mon., Aug. 1. Students in St. James Parish Public Schools and Pearl River County start Thurs., Aug. 4.
brproud.com
Sen. Kennedy on how to reduce high crime rates in Louisiana
WASHINGTON (BRPROUD) — Senator John Kennedy talked about the increase in crime in the state of Louisiana and his solution for it on the Senate floor Thursday. Sen. Kennedy cited New Orleans crime statistics, “We have seen a 136 percent rise in homicides, a 101 percent rise in shootings and a 194 percent rise in carjackings.”
WDSU
City, Entergy offering assistance to people struggling to pay sky-high bills
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans residents continue to raise concerns about skyrocketing energy costs over the hot summer months. In response, the city of New Orleans is hosting a two-day event at Joe Brown Park to help renters, who have past due utility bills. Funding from the CARES Act will help settle those balances for qualifying residents. People who own their homes are not eligible.
wgno.com
Where Y’at this Weekend? COOLinary, Theatre, Music, and Linen!!
Make reservations for COOLinary, as over 50 restaurants across New Orleans will offer special prix-fixe meals at unbeatable prices through the end of August. Attendees can enjoy a two-course lunch for $25 or less or a three-course brunch or dinner for $45 or less from restaurants serving Italian, French, Cajun, and more.
WDSU
'It's frustrating': Some Cleco customers see electric bills double in one year
SLIDELL, La. — For weeks, Louisiana residents have voiced concerns over skyrocketing energy costs. Some Cleco customers told WDSU that their bills have doubled from the same time last year. Jeff Thomas lives in Slidell and said his July bill cost more than $700. "I can afford it, but...
wgno.com
You could still be a winner! Unclaimed Mega Millions tickets in Pearl River, Slidell, and 3 other locations
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Multiple winning Mega Millions tickets sold in Louisiana remain unclaimed. Under Louisiana Lottery rules, draw-game prizes expire after 180 days from the drawing in which the prize was won. Fast Play prizes expire after 90 days from the game’s official closure date. When an unclaimed prize reaches the ‘Expires’ date, the prize is forfeited and may no longer be claimed.
Louisiana legalizes Fentanyl test strips hoping to save lives
NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana has joined a growing number of states that have decriminalized the use of Fentanyl test strips. The small strip of paper can save a life. It can detect the presence of the powerful synthetic opioid. Fentanyl has rapidly become the deadliest drug in the New...
Louisiana business cited for making underage sales for the second time in 3 months
On Wednesday, the Washington Parish Sheriff's Office announced that several local businesses were revisited after being cited for selling alcohol to juveniles in May.
