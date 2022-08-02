Good Morning, New Orleans! Showers and storms are a bit more widespread today, which means wild downpours continue. As we typically see, the best chance will be along the I-10 corridor with several daytime heating storms near the New Orleans area to come. Localized street flooding is certainly possible across a number of southshore locations. We saw a little break from the rain Wednesday afternoon as a lot of the activity moved to the west and the east of the area. Expect another round of rain to develop by Thursday afternoon. Like today storms will not move much and could produce frequent lightning and gusty winds along with the heavy rain.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO