ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Register Citizen

Boy, 15, wounded is Hartford’s 12th shooting victim in 6 days

HARTFORD — A 15-year-old boy was shot early Thursday, police said. The teen’s injury is not believed to be life-threatening, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said. The ShotSpotter gunshot detection system alerted police to shots fired in the 80-block of Pershing Street in northern Hartford about 12:20 a.m., Boisvert said. The street is in the Blue Hills neighborhood, near the Bloomfield line.
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Newington police make arrest for shots fired incident on Berlin Turnpike

NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Newington police made an arrest for a shots fired incident on the Berlin Turnpike last fall. Police said it happened on November 22 at the intersection of Pane Road. Nobody was injured in the shooting, authorities said. Marquees Rodriguez, 18, of Hartford, was arrested in...
NEWINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Teen injured during early morning shooting in Hartford

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A teenager was hurt in a shooting that happened early Thursday morning. According to police, the 15-year-old boy was found on Pershing Street after officers responded to a Shot Spotter alert around 12:23 a.m. The victim’s injury was believed to be non-life-threatening. The Hartford Police...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Hartford police investigate Bank of America robbery

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department is investigating a bank robbery on Maple Avenue Thursday. Police responded to the Bank of America at 790 Maple Ave. just after 12 p.m. and learned that an unarmed suspect ran off with a backpack containing cash. The suspect was last reported to be on foot heading […]
HARTFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartford, CT
Hartford, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Eyewitness News

Middletown police searching for man wanted in May shooting

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – Middletown police are searching for a man wanted in a May shooting. Authorities said it happened on May 15 at the Traverse Square housing complex. Police identified the man as Nahkyn Durazzo, 22, of Middletown. There is a warrant out for his arrest with a...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Eyewitness News

Firefighters battle fire on Hartford’s Albany Avenue

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Fire crews were called to a fire in Hartford on Wednesday morning. The fire was reported on Albany Avenue at a multi-family home. The fire appeared to be focused on the second and third floors. No serious injuries were reported and no one was home at...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Man dies after Hubbard Park pool incident: Police

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — According to the Meriden Police Department, a 72-year-old man was rescued from the pool just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday. Fire and EMS crews were on the scene and provided aid to the victim. The man was transported to Midstate Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said. At this […]
MERIDEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
WTNH

Hamden officer killed in crash 2 days after retiring

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A Hamden police officer was killed in a crash just two days after retiring from the department, according to Hamden police. The department said Officer Michael Pantera was killed during a crash in North Branford on August 2. Officer Pantera, a 24-year veteran of the Hamden Police Department, retired two days […]
HAMDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Man dead after overnight triple shooting in Hartford

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man was killed in a triple shooting late Monday night. Police identified the victim who died as Brian Evans, 23, of Hartford. According to police, officers responded to the area of Brook Street at Winter Street for two Shot Spotter system notifications. When they arrived,...
FOX 61

Man's death closes pool at Hubbard Park in Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. — A man died on Wednesday after being pulled from the pool at Hubbard Park in Meriden. Meriden police said that at around 3:37 p.m. there was a medical emergency at the pool. Lifeguards rescued a 72-year-old male from the pool who was unresponsive and emergency personnel began giving the man CPR.
MERIDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

East Hartford woman reported missing

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A Silver Alert was issued for a missing woman from East Hartford. State police said 26-year-old Glorimari Machicote was last seen on July 26. Troopers described her as standing 5′4″ tall and weighing 165 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Machicote...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Connecticut

State Trooper Faces Additional Charges After Domestic Incident in Vernon

A Connecticut State Police trooper is facing more charges after getting arrested following a domestic incident in Vernon this week. Vernon Police were called to a home on Mark Circle around 6 p.m. Monday after getting a report of an assault. When police arrived, they said they found someone with...
VERNON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Crashes Caused Delays on I-84 in West Hartford

There were delays on both sides of Interstate 84 in West Hartford after crashes Thursday morning. There was a two-vehicle crash on I-84 East, between exits 41 and 43, according to CT Travel Smart. And I-84 West was congested between exits 45 and 41 because of a three-vehicle crash, according...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Hartford Police investigate non-fatal shooting involving four victims

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Earlier this evening, Hartford Police officers responded to the area of 1994 Main Street on a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, a female in her twenties was located with a gunshot wound. She was alert and conscious on scene and was transported to an area...
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Bloomfield man charged in grandfather's death

AMAZING K9 DUOS: Officer Brousseau and K9 Drobec with Enfield Police. Amazing K9 Duos met Officer Brousseau and K9 Drobec with the Enfield Police Department!. Owner of canine training facility turns himself in on more charges.

Comments / 0

Community Policy