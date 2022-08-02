Read on www.fox61.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
The Largest Farmers' Market in CT is a Must-VisitTravel Maven
Aerospace Alley Will Bring Manufacturers to Hartford for November Trade ShowConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
USJ to Offer Introductory Nursing Summer Program for High School StudentsConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
Artists of Color Accelerate (AOCA) Celebrates Successful First Year of InitiativeConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
Related
Register Citizen
Boy, 15, wounded is Hartford’s 12th shooting victim in 6 days
HARTFORD — A 15-year-old boy was shot early Thursday, police said. The teen’s injury is not believed to be life-threatening, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said. The ShotSpotter gunshot detection system alerted police to shots fired in the 80-block of Pershing Street in northern Hartford about 12:20 a.m., Boisvert said. The street is in the Blue Hills neighborhood, near the Bloomfield line.
Eyewitness News
Newington police make arrest for shots fired incident on Berlin Turnpike
NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Newington police made an arrest for a shots fired incident on the Berlin Turnpike last fall. Police said it happened on November 22 at the intersection of Pane Road. Nobody was injured in the shooting, authorities said. Marquees Rodriguez, 18, of Hartford, was arrested in...
Eyewitness News
Teen injured during early morning shooting in Hartford
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A teenager was hurt in a shooting that happened early Thursday morning. According to police, the 15-year-old boy was found on Pershing Street after officers responded to a Shot Spotter alert around 12:23 a.m. The victim’s injury was believed to be non-life-threatening. The Hartford Police...
Hartford police investigate Bank of America robbery
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department is investigating a bank robbery on Maple Avenue Thursday. Police responded to the Bank of America at 790 Maple Ave. just after 12 p.m. and learned that an unarmed suspect ran off with a backpack containing cash. The suspect was last reported to be on foot heading […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eyewitness News
Middletown police searching for man wanted in May shooting
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – Middletown police are searching for a man wanted in a May shooting. Authorities said it happened on May 15 at the Traverse Square housing complex. Police identified the man as Nahkyn Durazzo, 22, of Middletown. There is a warrant out for his arrest with a...
Man killed in Hartford shooting
Hartford police are investigating the city’s latest homicide. Late Monday night, police were dispatched to the area of Brook and Winter Streets after receiving a notification of shots fired.
Eyewitness News
Firefighters battle fire on Hartford’s Albany Avenue
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Fire crews were called to a fire in Hartford on Wednesday morning. The fire was reported on Albany Avenue at a multi-family home. The fire appeared to be focused on the second and third floors. No serious injuries were reported and no one was home at...
Man dies after Hubbard Park pool incident: Police
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — According to the Meriden Police Department, a 72-year-old man was rescued from the pool just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday. Fire and EMS crews were on the scene and provided aid to the victim. The man was transported to Midstate Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said. At this […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hamden officer killed in crash 2 days after retiring
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A Hamden police officer was killed in a crash just two days after retiring from the department, according to Hamden police. The department said Officer Michael Pantera was killed during a crash in North Branford on August 2. Officer Pantera, a 24-year veteran of the Hamden Police Department, retired two days […]
Eyewitness News
Man dead after overnight triple shooting in Hartford
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man was killed in a triple shooting late Monday night. Police identified the victim who died as Brian Evans, 23, of Hartford. According to police, officers responded to the area of Brook Street at Winter Street for two Shot Spotter system notifications. When they arrived,...
Man's death closes pool at Hubbard Park in Meriden
MERIDEN, Conn. — A man died on Wednesday after being pulled from the pool at Hubbard Park in Meriden. Meriden police said that at around 3:37 p.m. there was a medical emergency at the pool. Lifeguards rescued a 72-year-old male from the pool who was unresponsive and emergency personnel began giving the man CPR.
Eyewitness News
East Hartford woman reported missing
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A Silver Alert was issued for a missing woman from East Hartford. State police said 26-year-old Glorimari Machicote was last seen on July 26. Troopers described her as standing 5′4″ tall and weighing 165 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Machicote...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Recent Hamden grad dies in New Haven crash
A 2022 Hamden High School graduate died in a crash in New Haven.
Eyewitness News
State trooper assaulted victim in front of a child, Vernon police say
VERNON, CT (WFSB) - A state trooper was arrested following a domestic dispute at his home in Vernon. State police said Jaime Solis, 29, was arrested by Vernon police on Monday around 7 p.m. Vernon police said they responded to an address on Mark Circle just before 6 p.m. They...
Crash involving pedestrian on State Street in Springfield
Springfield police are investigating a crash involving a car and a pedestrian on State Street Tuesday morning.
NBC Connecticut
State Trooper Faces Additional Charges After Domestic Incident in Vernon
A Connecticut State Police trooper is facing more charges after getting arrested following a domestic incident in Vernon this week. Vernon Police were called to a home on Mark Circle around 6 p.m. Monday after getting a report of an assault. When police arrived, they said they found someone with...
NBC Connecticut
Crashes Caused Delays on I-84 in West Hartford
There were delays on both sides of Interstate 84 in West Hartford after crashes Thursday morning. There was a two-vehicle crash on I-84 East, between exits 41 and 43, according to CT Travel Smart. And I-84 West was congested between exits 45 and 41 because of a three-vehicle crash, according...
Know Him? Police Search For Brazen Bridgeport Home Burglary Suspect
Police in Fairfield County are asking the public for assistance identifying a brazen robbery suspect who allegedly burglarized a home. The incident took place in Bridgeport between 8:30 and 10 p.m. on Friday, July 29 in the 100 block of Frenchtown Road, said Capt. Kevin Gilleran of the Bridgeport Police.
Eyewitness News
Hartford Police investigate non-fatal shooting involving four victims
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Earlier this evening, Hartford Police officers responded to the area of 1994 Main Street on a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, a female in her twenties was located with a gunshot wound. She was alert and conscious on scene and was transported to an area...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Bloomfield man charged in grandfather's death
AMAZING K9 DUOS: Officer Brousseau and K9 Drobec with Enfield Police. Amazing K9 Duos met Officer Brousseau and K9 Drobec with the Enfield Police Department!. Owner of canine training facility turns himself in on more charges.
Comments / 1