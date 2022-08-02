Wyoming’s One Of The States With An Age Limit On Helmet Laws

Read on laramielive.com
Wyoming in Top 10 States for Decrease in Unemployment Claims
In a report by WalletHub, Wyoming ranked ninth across the nation when it comes to the decrease in unemployment claims over the past few weeks. Weekly unemployment claims in Wyoming decreased by 17.27% in the week of July 25 compared to the previous week, the 11th biggest decrease across the U.S.
Someone On Social Media Showed The Two Types Of Wyoming Living
A guy on TikTok made a point that we never really think about or maybe, even people from outside of our state never think about. There are two kinds of Wyoming that you can experience living. There's the nature's beauty Wyoming that most people think about, then there's rural Wyoming, which is most of the state. The content creator points out that he loves both, but just showing it, is something I think we take for granted when we're thinking about "real Wyoming". You hear that a lot from Wyomingites, and it illustrates it pretty well.
How An Experienced Yellowstone Guide Got Killed By A Grizzly Bear
Charles 'Carl' Mock was an experienced Yellowstone backcountry snowmobile guide that was killed in 2021, by a 20 year old grizzly. Just recently the story of Mock's death resurfaced and is a reminder that even the most skilled person in the backcountry isn't 100% safe. Mock had been a guide...
Report Ranks Wyoming 10th Worst in the Nation for Early Education
When it comes to educating our preschoolers, a new report ranks Wyoming tenth worst in the nation. The report by personal-finance website WalletHub compared the 50 states and Washington, D.C. across three key dimensions -- access, quality, and resources & economic support -- using 12 relevant metrics. The data set...
Governor Gordon Appoints New Major Project Development Manager
Governor Gordon recently appointed a new Major Project Development Manager, to serve as part of his Natural Resources policy team. Jennifer Thomson has been announced as the new Major Project Development Manager, in a position that was developed and funded through "a joint collaboration between Governor Gordon's office and the Wyoming Legislature."
SE Wyoming Communities Face Heat Advisories, 100+ Temps Possible
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued heat advisories for several communities in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle for today, with temperatures expected to crack the 100-degree mark in some places. Communities facing heat advisories include Wheatland, Torrington, and Lusk in Wyoming as well as Scottsbluff,...
Motorcycle Deaths Are Up 27% in Wyoming, Study Says
According to recent data by QuoteWizard, there were 5,579 motorcycle fatalities in 2020 in the United States, which was the highest number ever recorded. According to the survey, the number does not seem like it will decline. In fact, preliminary estimates indicate that once the 2021 totals are tabulated, motorcycle deaths will pass 6,000.
Online Poll: 2022 Albany County Sheriff’s Race
Wyoming's Primary election day is rapidly approaching. On August 16, voters across Wyoming will be going to the polls to cast ballots for offices ranging from Governor to local city council and county commission races. In Albany County, one of the high-profile races is that for county sheriff where three...
Poll: What Are The Best And Worst Things About Life In Wyoming?
If you are reading this poll, the odds are that you live in Wyoming. Like any place, the Cowboy State has its ups and downs. It's certainly a beautiful place. If you like outdoor activities like hiking, camping, and fishing, you are in the right place. We have our crimes,...
This $71 Million Wyoming Ranch Was Once Owned By The Disneys
Hold on to your Mickey Mouse hat! A ranch in Wyoming that was once owned by members of Walt Disney's family is up for sale and you HAVE to see it! The website Disneydining.com gave the low down on this being formerly owned by the world's most famous animator's family.
What Are Important Arm Signals To Know While Driving In Wyoming?
Last week I got a new, street legal, side by side. The very first thing I learned while driving around, is that some people aren't aware of the basic hand/arm signals used as indicators to other drivers. My side by side has brake lights and headlights, just no turning signals....
Wyoming Among Worst States for Health Care, Report Says
According to a report released Monday, Wyoming's health care system is among the worst in the country. Personal-finance website WalletHub ranked Wyoming 14th worst in the nation on its list of "2022's Best & Worst States for Health Care." In order to determine where Americans receive the best health care...
Drivers Urged to ‘Look Twice’ for Motorcycles as Sturgis Rally Nears
The biggest biker party on the planet kicks off Friday, and the Wyoming Highway Patrol is reminding drivers to look twice for motorcycles. "Motorcycles are a lot harder to see and so you need to keep your head on a swivel so to speak," said Sgt. Jeremy Beck. "Make sure...
Alcohol Use Possibly to Blame in Fatal Wyoming Motorcycle Crash
The Wyoming Highway Patrol says alcohol use may have contributed to a deadly motorcycle crash south of Afton Sunday evening. The crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. at milepost 72 on U.S. 89. Sgt. Jeremy Beck says 63-year-old Montpelier, Idaho resident Walter A. Castillo was riding south when he failed...
2 Arrested Following Separate Stolen Car Chases in Wyoming
Two people are behind bars following two separate stolen car chases in Wyoming Thursday morning, the patrol says. Sgt. Jeremy Beck says the first chase started around 7:35 a.m. after a trooper tried to stop a vehicle for speeding on Interstate 25 north of Cheyenne. "The chase proceeded north into...
LOOK: Beautiful Western Wyoming Home Has 41 Acres And A “Private Island”
Yup, you read that right. I found a beautiful Wyoming home with 41 acres that also has its own "Private Island." This 3,000 square foot home in Thayne, Wyoming has 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, and 41 covenant-free private acres with approximately 2000 feet of live water AND its very own fork in the Salt River.
Very Hot Weather To Hit Southeast Wyoming on Thursday
While seasonal temperatures with some possible showers and thundershowers are expected in southeast Wyoming this afternoon (August 3), the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says a return to hot weather can be expected over the next couple of days. The agency is warning people to take "extra precautions...
Did You Know There’s 14 Cities in the U.S. That Share the Name ‘Wyoming’?
As much as we love our state, Wyoming isn't exactly a word that rolls off the tongue. In fact, if you ask people from out of states, especially not in the west, they barely remember the fact that we are a state. Some people don't even think that Wyoming exists! But you may or may not realize that we share our state name with several cities in the U.S.
Storms Featuring Heavy Rain, Gusty Winds Possible In SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says storms and thunderstorms featuring heavy rain and gusty winds are possible this afternoon and evening in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. The agency posted this statement on its website;. ''Here's a look at your Tuesday forecast! It is once again...
WHP: Man Jailed After High-Speed Chase in Stolen Car
A man is behind bars after leading Wyoming troopers on a high-speed chase in a stolen car, the highway patrol says. Sgt. Jeremy Beck says it all started around 7:45 a.m. this (Friday) morning after troopers stopped to help the man and his passenger, who had run out of gas on U.S. 287 south of Laramie.
