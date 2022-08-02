ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Astros and Yankees active ahead of trading deadline

wqkt.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on wqkt.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Report: Red Sox showing interest in DFA'd Rays outfielder

The Boston Red Sox added two prospects, a 34-year-old outfielder and a backup catcher Monday ahead of Tuesday's MLB trade deadline. Now they're eyeing another depth acquisition, it appears. The Red Sox checked in with the Rays about outfielder Brett Phillips, The Boston Globe's Alex Speier reported late Monday night....
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy