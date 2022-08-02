Wyndham Championship Golf Betting Tips 2022

Wouldn’t life be bliss if it was always as easy as last week when we tipped up the 1-2-2 in the Rocket Mortgage Classic with Tony Finau winning for the second straight week at 14/1 and 20/1 Cameron Young sharing second place with 11/1 favourite Patrick Cantlay!

So with money to reinvest and confidence high, let’s take a punt on 2016 winner Si Woo Kim for a Wyndham Championship encore in the tournament that wraps up the PGA Tour’s regular season before we head into three weeks of FedEx Cup action culminating in the Tour Championship at East Lake.

The South Korean star adores the Wyndham venue, the Sedgefield Country Club at Greensboro, North Carolina, and has twice gone close to repeating that early-career victory, his first, to be followed a year later by his greatest triumph at the Players Championship.

Last year he added a third, beating the redoubtable Cantlay at the American Express, and has been in three losing playoffs, the most recent coming at Sedgefield last year when he was one of Kevin Kisner’s victims in the six-man shootout.

Si Woo Kim won his maiden PGA Tour title at the 2016 Wyndham Championship. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kim didn’t get quite as close the previous year when third to Brian Harman. Even so, on the back of two tip-top efforts on his two latest starts, 15th at St Andrews, 14th in Detroit, he looks the man to beat in a field where the highest-ranked player, Will Zalatoris, is a non-winner!

That tells you that all the big guns are saving themselves for the FedEx millions and leaving this $7.3m purse to the lesser lights, an ideal chance for triple Major runner-up Zalatoris to get off the mark or Billy Horschel , the other top-20 golfer in the line-up, to add to his Memorial gains.

As stated last week, my feeling is that Zalatoris is better suited to tougher courses where putting is not such a high percentage of the game and as this is another old-fashioned Donald Ross layout, like Detroit, with small, tricky greens and hitting fairways is paramount, it is probably best left to the course specialists.

Horschel, who, like Kim, had a good Open, certainly qualifies as he was runner-up to Harman two years ago and 6-11-5 the three previous years. He will be a danger as will defending champion Kisner (also third in 2020) and local idol Webb Simpson, the 2011 winner, top-three four times since and only a stroke outside last year’s playoff.

My worry with Simpson is that he appears to be in decline with only one top-ten to his name this year but if he is ever going to shine again it will be surely be in front of his Carolina fans at Sedgefield, a 7131-yard par 70 which before last year had required 20-plus under par from its previous five winners to conquer it.

Joint record-holder JT Poston - he shot 22-under 258 for his first tour success in 2019 - returns in prime form and must come into the conversation after his sublime driving and putting displays at John Deere (1st), Travelers (2nd) and Heritage (3rd). His 11th last time out to Finau at the 3M wasn’t too shabby either.

Don’t rule out a total Korean carry-out with Sungjae Im and impressive new kid on the block Joohyung Kim backing up Si Woo. Im was in the top ten in 2019 and 2020 while 20-year-old Joohyung (hereafter to be known by his nickname Tom) showed emphatically he can handle Donald Ross courses when shooting 63 for seventh place at the Rocket Mortgage on Sunday.

Coming so soon after his third place at the Scottish Open and solid efforts at the Open and 3M, this solidly-built, confident youngster is clearly going to be a prospect LIV will be keen to have on board .

Ryder Cup aces Shane Lowry and Tyrrell Hatton could give Europe a winner while Canadian Corey Conners is a big player at his best. But I prefer to go with the course specialists.

Also considered in that category are past champion Harman, regular contender Russell Henley (who led after 54 last year and blew it on the back nine) and Adam Scott (who missed a four-footer for the win at the first extra hole).

Henley advertised his chance with a solid top-ten on Sunday and provided he can put last year’s meltdown to the back of his mind, he should again contend on what looks like being a hot, thundery week.

Wyndham Championship Golf Betting Tips 2022

2pts each-way Si Woo Kim at 28/1

1.5pt each-way Billy Horschel at 22/1

1pt each-way JT Poston at 40/1

0.5pt each-way Joohyung Kim at 33/1

0.5pt each-way Russell Henley at 30/1

0.5pt each-way Kevin Kisner at 33/1

Golf Betting Offers:

New Customers Only. 18+ T&C Apply BeGambleAware

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.