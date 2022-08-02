Read on www.bleachernation.com
Video: Juan Soto has fitting first at-bat with Padres
Juan Soto did what he does best during his first at-bat since being traded to the San Diego Padres. Hours before Tuesday’s MLB non-waiver trade deadline, the Washington Nationals dealt Soto and first baseman Josh Bell to the Padres for a bevy of prospects that included shortstop C.J. Abrams, outfielder James Wood, outfielder Robert Hassell and pitchers MacKenzie Gore and Jarlin Susana.
Jake Lamb traded from Dodgers to Mariners at deadline
The Los Angeles Dodgers have traded Jake Lamb to the Seattle Mariners, the team announced Tuesday. It was a flurry of deadline deals across MLB. One of them is a roster-clearing move by the Dodgers, sending Lamb up north in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. Lamb should be a useful platoon bat for the Mariners, who are looking to end their playoff drought.
Red Sox send 2016 1st-round pick Jay Groome to Padres in Eric Hosmer trade
According to multiple reports, the Boston Red Sox are sending 2016 first-round pick Jay Groome to the San Diego Padres in the trade to get Eric Hosmer. The Sox are also getting two prospects and cash in return.
Fernando Tatis, AJ Preller & Bob Melvin discuss Juan Soto trade
After the Padres 13-5 win over the Rockies in Game 1 of Tuesday’s doubleheader, Fernando Tatis Jr., AJ Preller and Bob Melvin discussed the team’s acquisition of superstar Juan Soto:
Nationals acquire Luke Voit to complete Soto-Bell trade with Padres
The Nationals are receiving first baseman and designated hitter Luke Voit from the Padres to complete the trade for Juan Soto and Josh Bell, a deal that was rendered incomplete after Eric Hosmer rejected a trade to the Nats.
Brewers waive Lamet, Severino following trade deadline
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Dinelson Lamet was designated for assignment by the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday, two days after being acquired in a trade that sent closer Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres. The right-hander came to Milwaukee on Monday as part of a package including closer Taylor Rogers...
Report: Red Sox acquire Eric Hosmer from Padres before trade deadline
The San Diego Padres reportedly are on the verge of completing a blockbuster deal for Washington Nationals star Juan Soto before Tuesday's 6 p.m. ET MLB trade deadline, but they're also making a separate deal with the Boston Red Sox. The Red Sox are acquiring first baseman Eric Hosmer from...
Nationals send Josh Bell to Padres with Juan Soto
The San Diego Padres acquired first baseman Josh Bell from the Washington Nationals on Tuesday. The Padres acquired Bell with outfielder Juan Soto in exchange for infielder C.J. Abrams, outfielder Robert Hassell, outfielder James Wood, left-hander MacKenzie Gore (elbow), and right-hander Jarlin Susana. Eric Hosmer is also expected to be dealt out of San Diego in a separate trade, likely setting up Bell as the Padres' everyday first baseman.
Farhan Zaidi, Giants caught in no-man's land after MLB Trade Deadline
Farhan Zaidi and the Giants made three trades on the verge of the MLB Trade Deadline on Tuesday, but held on to Carlos Rodón and Joc Pederson. Where do they go from here?
Here's how much of Hosmer's contract Padres are paying for Red Sox, per report
The Boston Red Sox were able to acquire a quality first baseman before Tuesday's 6 p.m. ET MLB trade deadline, and it didn't cost them much, at least from a financial perspective. The San Diego Padres were busy Tuesday, making a historic deal with the Washington Nationals for generational talent...
Dodgers Trade Rumors: Joey Gallo Acquired From Yankees
Prior to the 2021 MLB trade deadline, the New York Yankees acquired slugging outfielder Joey Gallo from the Texas Rangers in what was considered a significant move at the time. With the Rangers, Gallo hit 145 career home runs in 568 games, including multiple 40-homer seasons, with an .833 on-base...
Padres land Soto, Bell from Nationals in 8-player blockbuster
The San Diego Padres won the Juan Soto sweepstakes. San Diego acquired the superstar outfielder and first baseman Josh Bell from the Washington Nationals, the Padres announced Tuesday. The Nationals received left-hander MacKenzie Gore, shortstop C.J. Abrams, outfielders Robert Hassell III and James Wood, right-hander Jarlin Susana, and first baseman...
Giants give up four runs during Farhan Zaidi's in-game interview vs. Dodgers
Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi joined NBC Sports Bay Area’s broadcast Tuesday night, as the Dodgers scored four runs in an ugly inning for San Francisco.
