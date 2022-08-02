ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Juan Soto has fitting first at-bat with Padres

Juan Soto did what he does best during his first at-bat since being traded to the San Diego Padres. Hours before Tuesday’s MLB non-waiver trade deadline, the Washington Nationals dealt Soto and first baseman Josh Bell to the Padres for a bevy of prospects that included shortstop C.J. Abrams, outfielder James Wood, outfielder Robert Hassell and pitchers MacKenzie Gore and Jarlin Susana.
numberfire.com

Jake Lamb traded from Dodgers to Mariners at deadline

The Los Angeles Dodgers have traded Jake Lamb to the Seattle Mariners, the team announced Tuesday. It was a flurry of deadline deals across MLB. One of them is a roster-clearing move by the Dodgers, sending Lamb up north in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. Lamb should be a useful platoon bat for the Mariners, who are looking to end their playoff drought.
FOX Sports

Brewers waive Lamet, Severino following trade deadline

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Dinelson Lamet was designated for assignment by the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday, two days after being acquired in a trade that sent closer Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres. The right-hander came to Milwaukee on Monday as part of a package including closer Taylor Rogers...
NBC Sports

Report: Red Sox acquire Eric Hosmer from Padres before trade deadline

The San Diego Padres reportedly are on the verge of completing a blockbuster deal for Washington Nationals star Juan Soto before Tuesday's 6 p.m. ET MLB trade deadline, but they're also making a separate deal with the Boston Red Sox. The Red Sox are acquiring first baseman Eric Hosmer from...
numberfire.com

Nationals send Josh Bell to Padres with Juan Soto

The San Diego Padres acquired first baseman Josh Bell from the Washington Nationals on Tuesday. The Padres acquired Bell with outfielder Juan Soto in exchange for infielder C.J. Abrams, outfielder Robert Hassell, outfielder James Wood, left-hander MacKenzie Gore (elbow), and right-hander Jarlin Susana. Eric Hosmer is also expected to be dealt out of San Diego in a separate trade, likely setting up Bell as the Padres' everyday first baseman.
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Trade Rumors: Joey Gallo Acquired From Yankees

Prior to the 2021 MLB trade deadline, the New York Yankees acquired slugging outfielder Joey Gallo from the Texas Rangers in what was considered a significant move at the time. With the Rangers, Gallo hit 145 career home runs in 568 games, including multiple 40-homer seasons, with an .833 on-base...
theScore

Padres land Soto, Bell from Nationals in 8-player blockbuster

The San Diego Padres won the Juan Soto sweepstakes. San Diego acquired the superstar outfielder and first baseman Josh Bell from the Washington Nationals, the Padres announced Tuesday. The Nationals received left-hander MacKenzie Gore, shortstop C.J. Abrams, outfielders Robert Hassell III and James Wood, right-hander Jarlin Susana, and first baseman...
