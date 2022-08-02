ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

6th Circuit Court grants restraining order against Michigan abortion law

By Bruce Walker
KPVI Newschannel 6
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.kpvi.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Judge's order further freezes Michigan abortion ban

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Abortion could become illegal in parts of Michigan after a state Court of Appeals panel ruled Monday that a state judge’s injunction blocking the enforcement of a pre-Roe ban does not apply to county prosecutors. The 91-year-old abortion ban, which had been blocked in May from taking immediate effect, makes it a crime for physicians to perform abortions unless the life of the mother is in danger. The new ruling will have the largest impact on the 13 prosecutors in the state that have abortion clinics in their county. Seven of those prosecutors — all Democrats — have previously said they will not enforce the 1931 law. Republican prosecutors in Kent and Jackson counties, however, plan to enforce the 1931 abortion ban, meaning that abortion providers could get charged with a felony.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

Republicans claimed Supreme Court simply returned abortion laws to states – but are now pushing ‘fetal personhood’ in Congress

Republicans argue that the US Supreme Court’s decision to revoke the constitutional right to abortion care merely returned that decision back to the states. But GOP lawmakers across the US and in Congess are advancing the issue of “fetal personhood,” asserting that fetuses, embryos and fertilized eggs have full protections under the law, while congressional Democrats warn that Republicans are pursuing a nationwide ban on abortion care.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Emmett, MI
City
Marquette, MI
City
Oakland Charter Township, MI
City
Genesee Charter Township, MI
City
Kalamazoo, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Macomb Township, MI
City
Saginaw, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Law#Michigan Supreme Court#Abortion Issues#Court Order#Restraining Order#Politics State#Politics Judicial#Politics Federal#Politics Courts#The Court Of Appeals#The U S Supreme Court#The State Of Michigan#Circuit
International Business Times

Abortion Ban In Idaho Faces First U.S. Legal Challenge Since Roe

The United States sued Idaho on Tuesday to block a state law that it said imposes a "near-absolute ban" on abortion, marking its first legal challenge to state abortion laws since the Supreme Court in June overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling. The lawsuit, filed in a federal...
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
960 The Ref

Kansas voters to decide abortion rights in 1st test since Roe v. Wade repeal

Kansas on Tuesday will become the first state to vote on the legality of abortion since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. Voters will not have the option of banning the procedure outright, however. Instead, they'll vote on a GOP-sponsored initiative known as Amendment 2, which would strip abortion protections from the state constitution. But should a majority of voters support the measure, the Republican-controlled state Legislature is expected to move quickly to restrict or prohibit the procedure.
KANSAS STATE
US News and World Report

Louisiana Abortion Providers File Appeal, Hope to Block Ban

BATON ROUGE (AP) — Abortion-rights advocates hope Louisiana’s near-total ban of the procedure will soon be blocked again, after plaintiffs in an ongoing legal challenge filed an appeal with the state Supreme Court Thursday. Access to abortion in Louisiana has been back-and-forth for weeks, with the state’s three...
LOUISIANA STATE
Washington Examiner

Kansas ballot will test post-Roe abortion landscape

Kansans will vote Tuesday on whether to remove abortion protections from the state constitution, making it the first such ballot test in the post-Roe v. Wade United States. The ballot measure posed to voters asks whether the Republican state legislature should have the authority to regulate state abortion laws, paving the way for significant restrictions or an all-out ban. The June demise of a constitutional guarantee to an abortion in the case Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization has opened the door to a wave of anti-abortion legislation in red states, which now have the authority to regulate access to the procedure within their borders.
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy