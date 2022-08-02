6th Circuit Court grants restraining order against Michigan abortion law

Read on www.kpvi.com
GOP Candidate: Hypothetical 14-Year-Old Incest Victim Is 'Perfect Example' For Abortion Ban
Tudor Dixon, a leading Republican candidate for governor of Michigan, confirmed in a recent interview that her opposition to abortion rights extends even to a minor who is raped by a family member. On an episode of Charlie LeDuff’s talk show, “The No BS Newshour,” that aired Friday, LeDuff pressed...
Judge's order further freezes Michigan abortion ban
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Abortion could become illegal in parts of Michigan after a state Court of Appeals panel ruled Monday that a state judge’s injunction blocking the enforcement of a pre-Roe ban does not apply to county prosecutors. The 91-year-old abortion ban, which had been blocked in May from taking immediate effect, makes it a crime for physicians to perform abortions unless the life of the mother is in danger. The new ruling will have the largest impact on the 13 prosecutors in the state that have abortion clinics in their county. Seven of those prosecutors — all Democrats — have previously said they will not enforce the 1931 law. Republican prosecutors in Kent and Jackson counties, however, plan to enforce the 1931 abortion ban, meaning that abortion providers could get charged with a felony.
Republicans claimed Supreme Court simply returned abortion laws to states – but are now pushing ‘fetal personhood’ in Congress
Republicans argue that the US Supreme Court’s decision to revoke the constitutional right to abortion care merely returned that decision back to the states. But GOP lawmakers across the US and in Congess are advancing the issue of “fetal personhood,” asserting that fetuses, embryos and fertilized eggs have full protections under the law, while congressional Democrats warn that Republicans are pursuing a nationwide ban on abortion care.
Justice Department sues Idaho over abortion ban in first post-Roe litigation
WASHINGTON — The Department of Justice filed a lawsuit Tuesday arguing that Idaho's near-total abortion ban violates federal law — the Biden administration’s first legal action to protect abortion access since the Supreme Court overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision in late June. In making the...
Roe V. Wade ruling: She found out her baby wouldn't survive, but was denied an abortion
One mom's message about the real-life consequences of the Roe v. Wade decision is going viral, and now that mom is sharing her story with TODAY Parents. Chloe, an Arizona mom who asked that her last name be withheld to protect her privacy, said she found out her pregnancy was "incompatible with life" after a 21-week anatomy scan.
The Justice Department sues Idaho over its abortion restrictions in first challenge since Roe v. Wade was overturned
"We will use every tool at our disposal to ensure that pregnant women get the emergency medical treatment to which they are entitled," Garland said.
Docs dispute AG’s claim that Ohio law allows 10-year-olds to get abortions
A defiant Dave Yost on Wednesday told News 5 in Cleveland “I never apologize for speaking the truth” when asked if he should apologize for an interview he did on Fox News a night earlier. That was when he raised doubts with host Jesse Watters that a 10-year-old...
West Virginia And Indiana Move Closer To Near-Total Abortion Bans
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) is expected to sign the ban into law soon. Indiana's ban is expected to quickly pass through the GOP-controlled legislature.
Abortion is illegal or heavily restricted in at least 12 states
Abortion is a major issue in today's primary elections. Here's the current state of laws banning or heavily restricting abortion nationwide.
Indiana considers bill to ban nearly all abortions
Vice President Harris visited Indiana to meet with Democratic state leaders to discuss the fight to protect abortion rights as lawmakers there are considering a near-total ban on the procedure. NBC News’ Chloe Atkins reports. July 26, 2022.
Abortion Rights Counter-Attack to Roe Decision Has Begun
The Biden administration has sued Idaho over its abortion law, while Kansas voters resoundingly decided to protect abortion rights in the state.
Abortion Ban In Idaho Faces First U.S. Legal Challenge Since Roe
The United States sued Idaho on Tuesday to block a state law that it said imposes a "near-absolute ban" on abortion, marking its first legal challenge to state abortion laws since the Supreme Court in June overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling. The lawsuit, filed in a federal...
Kansas voters to decide abortion rights in 1st test since Roe v. Wade repeal
Kansas on Tuesday will become the first state to vote on the legality of abortion since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. Voters will not have the option of banning the procedure outright, however. Instead, they'll vote on a GOP-sponsored initiative known as Amendment 2, which would strip abortion protections from the state constitution. But should a majority of voters support the measure, the Republican-controlled state Legislature is expected to move quickly to restrict or prohibit the procedure.
Michigan court blocks enforcement of 1931 abortion ban by county prosecutors
Aug 1 (Reuters) - A Michigan judge on Monday blocked local prosecutors from enforcing a 1931 abortion ban, just hours after an appeals court ruled that they could do so, state Attorney General Dana Nessel said.
DOJ sues to block new Idaho abortion law, first challenge to a state after Dobbs ruling by Supreme Court
The U.S. Justice Department filed a lawsuit seeking to block Idaho's new restrictive abortion law. The suit says Idaho's law violates the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, which requires hospitals that accept Medicare to give necessary treatment to patients before discharging them. The action is the first Justice Department...
Louisiana Abortion Providers File Appeal, Hope to Block Ban
BATON ROUGE (AP) — Abortion-rights advocates hope Louisiana’s near-total ban of the procedure will soon be blocked again, after plaintiffs in an ongoing legal challenge filed an appeal with the state Supreme Court Thursday. Access to abortion in Louisiana has been back-and-forth for weeks, with the state’s three...
N. Carolina AG defends recusal in 20-week abortion ban case
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein repudiated Republican General Assembly leaders’ allegations Wednesday that he neglected his duty to defend state law by refusing to seek enforcement of a blocked 20-week abortion ban after the fall of Roe v. Wade. Attorneys for Senate Leader...
Kansas ballot will test post-Roe abortion landscape
Kansans will vote Tuesday on whether to remove abortion protections from the state constitution, making it the first such ballot test in the post-Roe v. Wade United States. The ballot measure posed to voters asks whether the Republican state legislature should have the authority to regulate state abortion laws, paving the way for significant restrictions or an all-out ban. The June demise of a constitutional guarantee to an abortion in the case Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization has opened the door to a wave of anti-abortion legislation in red states, which now have the authority to regulate access to the procedure within their borders.
